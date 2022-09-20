ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville, WI

Police: Janesville SRO found not negligent in gun handling at Edison

By By KIMBERLY WETHAL
GazetteXtra
 2 days ago
An initial investigation into what Janesville police say was an unintentional discharge of the Edison Middle School resource officer’s gun on Monday has found she was not negligent in the handling of the gun.

And while the department continues its investigation into whether the equipment was defective, resource officer Denise Hagen Stutika remains on patrol in the school – with a different handgun and holster – and the department needs to repair lost community trust, Sgt. Benjamin Thompson told The Gazette Tuesday afternoon.

Sunny Smile
2d ago

She should not have had one in chamber and safety should have been on. Now spending money to try and blame gun manufacturer, bullet maker and holster maker? How can a conclusion be made without proof of faulty equipment. Unless that happens SHE is to blame for having one in chamber and safety off. Retrain or replace her.

