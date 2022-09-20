Police: Janesville SRO found not negligent in gun handling at Edison

An initial investigation into what Janesville police say was an unintentional discharge of the Edison Middle School resource officer’s gun on Monday has found she was not negligent in the handling of the gun.

And while the department continues its investigation into whether the equipment was defective, resource officer Denise Hagen Stutika remains on patrol in the school – with a different handgun and holster – and the department needs to repair lost community trust, Sgt. Benjamin Thompson told The Gazette Tuesday afternoon.