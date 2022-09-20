ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

China’s ‘hidden epidemics’: the preventable diseases that could reshape a nation

By Martin Farrer
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=277qNK_0i3XfC4L00

China faces a health emergency from “hidden epidemics’’ of diseases such as cancer, heart trouble and diabetes that could have far-reaching social, economic and demographic consequences for the world’s most populous nation, experts have warned.

Although China imposed the world’s strictest lockdowns to protect its people from Covid-19, the deadly impact from non-communicable diseases is much less well understood and threatens to kill tens of millions of Chinese in the coming decades without tougher public health policies.

Related: The urban-rural divide hampering China’s efforts to cut smoking

China has been transformed in recent decades by an economic miracle that has seen rapid industrialisation and the transfer of hundreds of millions of people from the countryside to towns and cities.

This enormous change has lifted multitudes out of poverty and given them a better standard of living than they enjoyed in rural areas. But along with higher wages and urban living have come “western” diseases such as cancer linked to very high rates of smoking, and diabetes and heart disease thanks to a richer diet, lack of exercise and high blood pressure.

Wang Feng, professor of sociology at University of California, Irvine, says the pace of change seen in China during the 1980s and 1990s is unlike anything seen anywhere else in history, and that the social and health problems stored up for decades are coming home to roost.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W7rwu_0i3XfC4L00
A view of the Beijing skyline. Photograph: VCG/Getty Images

“These are hidden epidemics and they are enduring epidemics,” he says. “You have an explosion in a new diet and nutritional intake in a short time period. Combined with unforeseen, unprecedented ageing, it’s going to be one of the greatest challenges China faces – not just for individual families but it poses a political challenge to leadership.

“This issue could really explode out of control,” he says. “This is not something that is going to go away.”

Smoking ‘disaster areas’

More than a third of the world’s 1.1 billion smokers live in China , where around half the male population is addicted to tobacco. Smoking-related disease – which includes lung cancer, respiratory and heart disease – will kill a staggering one in three young Chinese men by 2050 according to current projections.

This is a grim statistic in a country that is already facing a demographic crisis due to a plummeting birthrate and a rapidly ageing population. The UN forecasts the population could fall from its current level of about 1.4 billion to about 1 billion by 2100. Chinese officials said in July that the population is already beginning to shrink as birthrates fall to their lowest for decades. But some predictions are far more drastic, with separate research in the US and China suggesting the population will almost halve by the end of the century to about 730 million. Populations in the UK and the United States, by contrast, are forecast to remain constant or grow slightly in the same timeframe.

Bernard Stewart, an internationally renowned expert on cancer causation and professor at the University of New South Wales in Sydney, says the evidence is categorical and China needs to take action to prevent what he calls an unfolding “disaster”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NT1wO_0i3XfC4L00
Workers box e-cigarettes on the production line at First Union, one of China’s leading manufacturers of vaping products. Photograph: Kevin Frayer/Getty Images

“There is no sense in which you can qualify the disaster facing China in regard to deaths from smoking,” he says. “There is a vast difference in rates between provinces, but the highly industrialised cities are disaster areas.”

The biggest cause of death in China is strokes, followed by heart disease, chronic pulmonary disease and then lung cancer, according to the global burden of disease study produced by the US Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation. Smoking is a contributing factor in many of those cases.

Cardiovascular disease is a major killer in China, especially in the heavily industrialised and urbanised north. People in that region are more likely to suffer from hypertension, obesity and a poor diet low on fruit and vegetables but high on red meat, a Lancet study has found .

China has more people with diabetes than any other country – more than 110 million – in what the World Health Organization (WHO) has described as an “explosive” problem. This number will climb to 150 million by the middle of the century.

Diabetes and complications from diabetes already contribute to almost a million deaths in China each year, according to the WHO. More than 40% of these fatalities are classed as premature – occurring before the age of 70 – which is another cause for alarm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sYWFr_0i3XfC4L00
China ranks 78th in an index of countries best at avoiding premature deaths. Photograph: Imperial College

China is the second-biggest economy in the world and has become home to hundreds of billionaires in the last few decades.

But its health outcomes are still those of a much poorer nation. People in China have a 14.1% chance of premature death from a non-communicable disease which places the country 76th in the health world rankings . South Korea is top on 4.7%, while the UK is 27th on 9% and the US is 44th on 11.8%. The outcomes are worse for Chinese men, with a 19.8% chance of dying prematurely.

Related: ‘I should eat more vegetables’: living with diabetes in rural China

The ruling Communist party’s attempts to deal with the health crisis include the Healthy China 2030 campaign launched in 2019 to reduce premature deaths, control risk factors, and boost healthcare capacity. There are now more smoking bans in public places such as high-speed trains, shops and restaurants. Even last year’s crackdown on children’s screen time can be seen as part of the effort to reduce incipient obesity and improve health outcomes.

However, there remain obstacles such as the government’s dependency on cigarette tax, which provides about 10% of the tax base via the state-controlled tobacco monopolies.

‘Western-style’ problems

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jmMVJ_0i3XfC4L00
A man walks on a street smoking a cigarette during a sandstorm in the financial district in Beijing. Photograph: Nicolas Asfouri/AFP/Getty Images

The health crisis can in many ways be traced back to China’s stratospheric economic growth since the late 1970s, when people started being able to consume a more western-style diet and acquire western-style habits.

In 1978, most Chinese people were on a subsistence-level diet. By 1988 they were consuming 60% more pork and 150% more vegetable oil, Wang says, which helped improve nutrition enormously. However, at the same time, alcohol consumption increased 3.5 times, and the number of packets of cigarettes being smoked doubled.

Wang says: “This was almost 30 years ago. But it is coming back as a problem for people in later life now. People were consuming liquor, sugar, and tobacco faster than food … There was no awareness of new malnutrition, people being overweight, and about how fast this has happened.”

The high cost of caring for a sick and ageing population is also a serious obstacle to Beijing’s hopes to revive a flagging economy . One reason is that a greater share of the expense falls on individual households than might be expected in the Communist-controlled nation – around a third of health spending per head. The need to save for healthcare is a huge drain on the budgets of families – often with just one child to do the saving and caring. This is in turn exacerbates the demographic problem because China’s current child-rearing generation of 18- to 40-year-olds have less money and inclination to start their own families.

These mounting problems are recognised by the Communist party leadership and are among the reasons the government has stuck so rigidly to its zero-Covid strategy while the rest of the world has returned to normal life. Beijing knows that the population – especially elderly people living in rural areas – do not have access to good healthcare, and with underlying health problems such as heart disease and breathing trouble already so common, would be at high risk from the spread of Covid. It is estimated, according to one source, that zero-Covid has saved a million Chinese lives.

‘A health problem means an economic problem’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LAxBu_0i3XfC4L00
People seek treatment in the Beijing Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine. Photograph: Future Publishing/Getty Images

About 95% of people in China have some form of health insurance, but that does not mean that healthcare is affordable. Attempts to reform the public health system have seen the number of private hospitals explode and the total now exceeds public facilities. Provision of care varies greatly from province to province and especially from urban to rural areas, but it is still seen as very inefficient and out-of-pocket expenses for people with insurance are still very high.

“Chronic conditions are a major contributor to health burden, inequalities in health outcomes, and economic burden in China,” a group of academics wrote in the Lancet in 2021.

One of the authors, Prof Barbara McPake, a health economist at the University of Melbourne, says households face dire consequences from the growing problem of China’s hidden epidemics.

“The health system is seeing big out-of-pocket expenses for people with non-communicable diseases,” she says. “A health problem means you have an economic problem. 95% of people have health insurance but there’s a high cost for medicine and care. The insurance doesn’t go far, so in some cases it’s insurance that’s not worth having.”

• This article was amended on 22 September 2022 to clarify that the estimate that a zero-Covid policy has saved a million Chinese lives comes from one particular source.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epidemics#South China#Economy#United Nations#Chinese#University Of California#Photogra
The Independent

‘I have never seen so many cases’: Volunteer doctors tackle horror of Pakistan flooding aftermath

Hungry children surviving by drinking contaminated water, pregnant women waiting for treatment in relief camps and elderly people unable to find life-saving medicines – these are some of the heartbreaking scenes described by the volunteers helping millions of victims of the catastrophic floods in Pakistan.Speaking to The Independent, those struggling to help at the epicentre of the disaster rued the minuscule amount of aid received so far compared with the massive scale of the crisis the vulnerable South Asian nation is suffering.Official figures say the climate crisis-induced disaster has led to hundreds of thousands being forced from their homes, with...
ASIA
The Independent

Covid: Top five symptoms after vaccination and signs you might have it

There are fears that Covid cases are already increasing in parts of the UK as Scotland has recorded spikes in infections, according to the latest figures.In Scotland, 113,500 people were likely to have tested positive for Covid in the latest week, or one in 45 – up from 104,400, or one in 50, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). Meanwhile, trends in both Wales and Northern Ireland were described by the ONS as “uncertain”.The ONS estimated there were 881,200 people with coronavirus in private households across the UK in the week ending 5 September. That is down...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
Country
China
The Independent

Voices: Alarm bells are going off across the world – but we’re barely listening

Sometimes it’s easy to miss the forest for the trees. We spend so much time on what’s in front of us, we can miss the bigger picture. Alarm bells are going off across the world. We need to hear them.An extreme heatwave and drought has been roasting China for 70 days straight, something that “has no parallel in modern record-keeping in China, or elsewhere around the world for that matter.”Next door, in Pakistan, a “torrential downpour of biblical proportions” has so far killed 900 people and destroyed nearly 100,000 homes. Its neighbour India has suffered 200 heatwave days this...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Beast

Dreaded Side Effect Rears Its Ugly Head in Latest COVID Variant

All over the world, the rates of death and hospitalization from COVID keep dropping. But our successful mitigation of the worst outcomes of the 33-month-old pandemic belie a growing crisis. More and more people are surviving COVID and staying out of the hospital, but more and more people are also...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Three dead, six ill with mystery pneumonia ‘very similar to Covid’ in Argentina

Three people have died this week in Argentina due to pneumonia of unknown origin, local health authorities have said. Six others have been infected as experts ruled out Covid-19, influenza, and hantavirus as causative agents.Luis Medina Ruiz, the minister of public health of the Tucuman province, northwest Argentina, reported the death of a 70-year-old patient and the identification of three employees of the medical facility with symptoms.“What these patients have in common is the severe respiratory condition with bilateral pneumonia and compromise in images [x-ray] very similar to Covid, but that is ruled out,” Dr Ruiz said. Of the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
msn.com

STDs in the U.S. Are 'Out of Control' After Syphilis Cases Spiked 26% Last Year

The U.S. is seeing a surge in STD cases across the country, and health officials are asking for increased prevention efforts and new treatment protocols. "It is imperative that we ... work to rebuild, innovate, and expand (STD) prevention in the U.S.," Dr. Leandro Mena, of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said in a speech Monday at a medical conference on sexually transmitted diseases, per the Associated Press.
PUBLIC HEALTH
outbreaknewstoday.com

Thailand warns of increases in dengue fever and hand, foot and mouth disease

Officials from the Thailand Department of Disease Control (DDC) are advising the public to be aware of diseases such as dengue fever, hand-foot-mouth disease and other potential illnesses that could intensify during the rainy season. Government Deputy Spokesperson Traisuree Taisaranakul urged people to see a doctor immediately if they experience...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Scientists solve mysterious pneumonia outbreak in northwest Argentina

A cluster of pneumonia cases which led to the deaths of four people in northwest Argentina was caused by Legionella bacteria, health authorities in the country have said.The outbreak, which involved 11 reported cases, was linked to a single private health clinic in the city of San Miguel de Tucuman, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said.PAHO said it had been informed by the Argentina Ministry of Health that Legionella was the cause, and added authorities were now investigating the source.Provincial health authorities are collecting environmental samples, conducting risk assessments, and implementing control measures in the healthcare clinic related to...
HEALTH
The Guardian

The Guardian

451K+
Followers
102K+
Post
205M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy