Will Smith will produce and could star in Brilliance, the narrative feature directorial debut of filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. The Oscar-winning director of documentary shorts Saving Face and A Girl in the River, who most recently helmed two episodes of the Marvel Studios series Ms. Marvel on Disney+, has signed onto the adaptation of author Marcus Sakey's novel for Paramount Pictures. According to Deadline, which first reported the news, Smith isn't committed to star in what would be his first production for Paramount since 2019's Ang Lee-directed Gemini Man. The project has been in development since 2014.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO