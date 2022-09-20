Read full article on original website
Amanda Mackey Dies: Casting Director On ‘The Fugitive’, ‘A League Of Their Own’ & Dozens Of Other Films & TV Shows Was 70
Amanda Mackey, the casting director behind such films as Best Picture Oscar nominee The Fugitive and A League of Their Own and who earned an Emmy nom for The Normal Heart during a nearly four-decade career, has died. She was 70. Her longtime friend and business partner Cathy Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline that Mackey died August 27 in her sleep of myelodysplastic syndrome, a form of blood cancer, at NYU Langone Hospital in Brooklyn. “Amanda was a singular force — fiercely intelligent, impeccably stylish, wildly passionate about ideas, the state of the world and her work,” Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline. “She loved her...
wegotthiscovered.com
Joseph Gordon-Levitt to team up with Eddie Murphy for sequel to a beloved comedy franchise
Today is a big day for fans of the Beverly Hills Cop franchise. Not only is the movie getting a new sequel, but now we’re learning that Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Taylour Paige are joining the cast. The new movie is called Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley and production on...
ComicBook
Stephen King's Salem's Lot Remake Removed From Warner Bros' Release Calendar
Warner Bros.' remake of Stephen King's Salem's Lot has been removed from the studio's release calendar. On Wednesday, a new report confirmed several changes in Warner Bros. theatrical slate, including shifts in release dates for both Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam: Fury of the Gods and among those shifts was Salem's Lot going from an April 21, 2023, release date to TBD. The film is reportedly still in post-production.
digitalspy.com
JJ Abrams' Constantine show axed after Keanu Reeves sequel movie announced
J.J. Abrams' Constantine TV series has been scrapped by HBO Max following the news that a Constantine sequel movie is now in the works, with Keanu Reeves set to return. Abrams' Bad Robot Productions weas developing the series alongside Madame X, another series based on a DC Comics property. However, while Warner Bros. TV and Bad Robot will look to shop the shows to other platforms to keep them alive, they have been cancelled by HBO Max, as reported by The Wrap.
A.V. Club
Cut that check: Tom Cruise, Sandra Bullock, and other actors believe that Paramount is losing them millions in profit
The relationship between studios and actors is a symbiotic one, with the two partners relying on each other to get a movie off the ground and into theaters for the rest of us to enjoy the end product. Yet, that alliance can sour pretty quickly if one side begins to feel slighted...especially if Savior-of-the-Theater-Experience Tom Cruise is involved.
Popculture
'Beverly Hills Cop 4' Finally Starts Filming With New Stars Joining Eddie Murphy
The long-awaited fourth Beverly Hills Cop movie is finally set to start production this week, with two big stars joining Eddie Murphy. Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Zola star Taylour Paige will star in Axel Foley's latest adventure. The new movie will be released by Netflix after Paramount Pictures made a deal with the streamer in 2019.
digitalspy.com
Beverly Hills Cop 4 confirms another original character return for Netflix sequel
As filming for Beverly Hills Cop is underway in California, the cast of the classic comedy sequel is expanding to include more OG characters. Bronson Pinchot is among the franchise's original stars returning for chapter four, titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley after Eddie Murphy's street-smart Detroit detective. Pinchot, who...
Marvel’s ‘Fantastic Four’ Reboot Finds Its Writers
WandaVision filmmaker Matt Shakman is attached to direct
Inkoo Kang Named TV Critic at The New Yorker
Culture writer Inkoo Kang was named the new television critic at The New Yorker on Friday. The veteran journalist has worked as a TV critic at the Washington Post since 2021, and previously worked as a critic at The Hollywood Reporter. She also covered television for MTV News and The Village Voice, and was a staff writer at Slate and TheWrap earlier in her career.
ComicBook
Will Smith Partnering with Ms. Marvel Director For Upcoming Movie
Will Smith will produce and could star in Brilliance, the narrative feature directorial debut of filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. The Oscar-winning director of documentary shorts Saving Face and A Girl in the River, who most recently helmed two episodes of the Marvel Studios series Ms. Marvel on Disney+, has signed onto the adaptation of author Marcus Sakey's novel for Paramount Pictures. According to Deadline, which first reported the news, Smith isn't committed to star in what would be his first production for Paramount since 2019's Ang Lee-directed Gemini Man. The project has been in development since 2014.
Margaret Qualley’s Dominatrix Drama ‘Sanctuary’ Lands at Neon’s Super
Neon is getting in bed with “Sanctuary.” Super, the boutique distribution label from Neon, has officially whipped up the distribution rights to dominatrix drama “Sanctuary” starring Margaret Qualley and Christopher Abbott. Penned by “Homecoming” co-creator Micah Bloomberg and directed by SXSW “The Heart Machine” helmer Zachary Wigon, “Sanctuary” takes place over the course of one night in a hotel room where Rebecca (Qualley) seduces her elite client Hal (Abbott) to disastrous ends. Hal attempts to terminate his relationship with Rebecca, as he is poised to inherit his late father’s professional position and fortune, but Rebecca has other ideas in store for how to...
‘Catherine Called Birdy’ Review: Lena Dunham’s Modern Sensibilities Clash With Medieval Coming-of-Age Tale
The filmmaker has no apparent feel for the characters, the humor or even the visuals in this adaptation
Netflix Principal Accounting Officer Ken Barker Exits After 3 Months
Netflix’s new principal accounting officer Ken Barker, who began in his role on June 27, is exiting the streamer early next month, the company disclosed in an SEC filing Friday. The filing says that Barker filed his resignation on Thursday and that his exit will be effective Oct. 7....
Oscar Predictions: Best Adapted Screenplay – If Best Actress Is Too Out of Reach for ‘Pearl’ Star Mia Goth, Could the Writers Branch Recognize Her Talent?
Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday. LAST UPDATED: Sept. 22, 2022 2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Adapted Screenplay CATEGORY COMMENTARY: Mia Goth is...
‘Black-ish’ Creator Kenya Barris Plans to Remake ‘Wizard of Oz’ With a Diversified and Inclusive Cast
Black-ish creator Kenya Barris is directing the remake of the Wizard of Oz, and he said that the film would include representation from the LGBTQ community to reflect the way of the world. Barris is also writing the film’s screenplay for Warner Bros. Barris told Variety that the original...
Collider
‘Horizon’: Jeff Fahey Joins Cast Of Kevin Costner's Western Drama
The cast of Kevin Costner's upcoming western epic Horizon continues to become an all-star ensemble as it has been reported that Jeff Fahey (Lost) is joining the cast of the film that started filming in Utah last month. The casting news comes from Deadline. While we know that Fahey will be part of the project, the details behind the character he will play are currently unknown.
Chef and Humanitarian José Andrés Joins TheGrill for a Spotlight Conversation
Chef and humanitarian José Andrés has joined TheGrill 2022 for a Spotlight Conversation about his work providing meals in crisis zones including Ukraine and Puerto Rico, as well as his recent foray into entertainment with an unscripted travel series, podcasts, and newsletter. Earlier this year, Andrés and his...
Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier Exits to Join Roku Media
The executive joins Roku next month
Jonathan Bailey Joins ‘Wicked’ Cast as Fiyero
Jon M. Chu is directing the two-part musical film at Universal that stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo
Sony Pictures Postproduction Exec VP Tom McCarthy to Retire After 30-Year Career
Kimberly Jimenez has been promoted to SVP of postproduction services at the studio
TheWrap
