Padres pregame: Albert Pujols in lineup for Cardinals chasing history

Petco Park was the stage when Barry Bonds blasted his 755 th career home run, tying Hank Aaron, off Clay Hensley in August 2004.

Will the Padres witness history first-hand again?

Sitting on 698 career home runs, Albert Pujols is in the six-hole as designated hitter as the NL Central-leading Cardinals arrive for the start of a three-game series .

First pitch is at 6:40 p.m.

The 42-year-old Pujols — who will be honored in a pregame ceremony with catcher Yadier Molina as part of the final trip to Petco Park of their careers — is sitting on 19 homers and a .256/.332/.513 batting line, perhaps reinvigorated with his return to St. Louis and a playoff hunt.

The Cardinals have an 8½-game lead over the Brewers, who have lost two straight to fall 2½ games behind the Phillies in the chase for the NL’s final wild-card spot.

The Padres had been the team looking at the Brewers in the rear-view mirror, but they return home having won three in a row and to grab the NL’s No. 5 seed, a half-game ahead of the Phillies.

(MLB.com)

One common denominator of the win streak: Jose Azocar started all three games in center field and is again in center — and in the nine-hole — on Tuesday against veteran right-hander Adam Wainwright, and Brandon Drury is hitting clean-up.

The 26-year-old Azocar has hits in five straight games, hitting .471/.471/.647 with three doubles over that stretch. He started the year seeing almost all of his opportunities against lefties, but is now hitting .292/.363/.347 in 80 plate appearances against righties compared to .268/.294/.281 in 103 plate appearances against lefties.

Trent Grisham, meantime, is hitting .189/.294/.354, and hasn't played since finishing the last two innings on Saturday as a defensive replacement.

This is Drury’s fourth straight game in the clean-up spot. He returned from his concussion on Thursday as the six-hole hitter and is 5-for-14 with two homers and two doubles since coming off the injured list.

Tuesday's pitching matchup

Cardinals RHP Adam Wainwright (11-9, 3.29 ERA)

The 41-year-old struck out 10 over seven shutout innings in a no-decision against the Padres in late May in St. Louis and has a 2.54 ERA in 99 1/3 career innings against San Diego. Wainwright has a 5.40 ERA over his last three starts, but beat the Brewers with five innings of one-run ball last week.

Here is how Wainwright has fared in the regular season in his career against current Padres:

(Baseball-reference.com)

Padres RHP Mike Clevinger (5-7, 4.47 ERA)

At 98 2/3 innings in this comeback from a second Tommy John surgery, Clevinger has a 6.57 ERA over his last eight starts, allowing 11 homers in 38 1/3 innings over that stretch. His home run rate (1.6 per nine innings) would be the worst of his career if the season ended today. Clevinger has faced St. Louis once in his career, losing with two runs allowed in five innings back in 2018 while with Cleveland.

Here is how Clevinger has fared in his career against current Cardinals, including the future Hall-of-Famer chasing history:

DH Albert Pujols (1-for-14, 3 Ks)

3B Nolan Arenado (1-for-3, HR, 3 RBIs, BB, K)

OF Corey Dickerson (1-for-3, K)

C Yadier Molina (0-for-2, K)





This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .