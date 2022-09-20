ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

11Alive

4-year-old boy stabbed by uncle, drugs 'the reason for the attack,' Gwinnett police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A suspect is in custody after police say he stabbed his 4-year-old nephew Sunday morning, Gwinnett Police Department said. Officers said they responded to an injured child call around 8 a.m. on Lewis Ridge Circle in Lawrenceville and when they got there, located the boy with a stab wound to his abdomen. The suspect was still inside the house and was arrested on-scene.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Mom of 4 murdered in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Family members have identified the woman killed at an apartment complex in Morrow on Thursday. She is being identified as 35-year-old Tonya White. On Sunday, friends and family came together to honor Tonya’s life with a vigil and balloon release. White's family says she is...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Mother of 4 remembered at vigil days after killing in Clayton County

ATLANTA — Dozens of friends, family, and strangers gathered Sunday night while holding purple and white balloons and candles to remember 35-year-old Tonya White. The Atlanta native leaves behind three daughters and a son - two high schoolers, one middle schooler, and a four-year-old, according to her family. At Sunday's vigil, White's family identified her as the person killed Thursday in Morrow at the Regal Forest Apartments on Trammell Road.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Trafficking suspects charged in 2nd case with another teen victim

ATLANTA — A man and a woman already facing human trafficking charges now face charges in a separate case, this time for a 16-year-old girl. Attorney General Chris Carr announced Tuesday that the office’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit opened a new case against Courdale Thayer and Jahaundria Seabron, who were already facing charges involving a 14-year-old girl in Fulton County.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Third man arrested in coach's murder at Gwinnett QuikTrip, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police arrested a third, and possibly final, suspect in connection to a botched car-jacking at a Peachtree Corners gas station that led to the deadly shooting of a high school football coach. The Gwinnett County Police Department said U.S. Marshals and Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office deputies...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
11Alive

11Alive

