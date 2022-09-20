Read full article on original website
Woman shot to death at DeKalb County apartment complex
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police said a woman is dead at Decatur apartment complex. Police said they were called out to the complex for reports of a person shot. Investigators said that they found the body of woman who had died from a gunshot wound. Stay with...
Photo of person of interest in killing of 13-year-old confirmed by DeKalb County Police
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police are asking for assistance in locating a person of interest in the death of a 13-year-old last week. Police have not offered a name of the individual they are searching for but confirmed his picture with 11Alive. They are asking anyone with...
ADP: One shot after unknown SUV pulls next to victim and starts shooting
ATLANTA — One person was shot after Atlanta Police said an unknown SUV pulled up next to the victim and open gunshots. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Sunday around 5:15 p.m. near 887 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd. police located one person with a...
4-year-old boy stabbed by uncle, drugs 'the reason for the attack,' Gwinnett police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A suspect is in custody after police say he stabbed his 4-year-old nephew Sunday morning, Gwinnett Police Department said. Officers said they responded to an injured child call around 8 a.m. on Lewis Ridge Circle in Lawrenceville and when they got there, located the boy with a stab wound to his abdomen. The suspect was still inside the house and was arrested on-scene.
Man shot overnight along Edgewood Avenue in Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA — Police are investigating to determine what led to a shooting on Edgewood Avenue early Sunday morning. APD officers responded to a location at on Edgewood Avenue, in response to a person shot. When they got there, it was determined that the victim was self-transported to the hospital.
fox5atlanta.com
Mom of 4 murdered in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Family members have identified the woman killed at an apartment complex in Morrow on Thursday. She is being identified as 35-year-old Tonya White. On Sunday, friends and family came together to honor Tonya’s life with a vigil and balloon release. White's family says she is...
Mother of 4 remembered at vigil days after killing in Clayton County
ATLANTA — Dozens of friends, family, and strangers gathered Sunday night while holding purple and white balloons and candles to remember 35-year-old Tonya White. The Atlanta native leaves behind three daughters and a son - two high schoolers, one middle schooler, and a four-year-old, according to her family. At Sunday's vigil, White's family identified her as the person killed Thursday in Morrow at the Regal Forest Apartments on Trammell Road.
Police: Drugs in car seized after driver fails to pull over for emergency vehicle
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — One person is behind bars after failing to pull over for an emergency vehicle. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Sept. 19 officers conducted a traffic stop on a white Mercedes, due to the driver failing to pull over as an emergency vehicle drove by.
Trafficking suspects charged in 2nd case with another teen victim
ATLANTA — A man and a woman already facing human trafficking charges now face charges in a separate case, this time for a 16-year-old girl. Attorney General Chris Carr announced Tuesday that the office’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit opened a new case against Courdale Thayer and Jahaundria Seabron, who were already facing charges involving a 14-year-old girl in Fulton County.
Police identify man shot killed at Gwinnett County repair shop
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — Gwinnett County police have identified the man they say was shot to death at an auto body shop in Gwinnett County. Police said Jermaine Brown, 36, of Lawrenceville, was the man who died in the Monday night incident. The shooting occurred on Stone Mountain Highway...
Mother remembered after police say she was struck and killed while on a morning jog
ROSWELL, Ga. — A Roswell mother is being remembered after police say she was struck and killed while on a morning jog. It happened outside of a Roswell fire station on the corner of Market Boulevard and Old Alabama Road on July 13, 2022. Police say a Roswell firefighter was behind the wheel.
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Clayton County 16-year-old boy missing after leaving home Friday
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are asking the public for help finding a runaway 16-year-old boy who has been missing since Friday night. Officials say 16-year-old Christopher Lewis Jr. left his home on the 8000 block of Park Ridge Drive at around 9:30 p.m. on Friday. He has not returned home.
DeKalb murder suspect arrested, accused of shooting man multiple times
DeKalb County deputies on Thursday arrested a suspect accused of killing a man four days ago, the sheriff’s office said....
MPD Reports: Motorcyclist arrested after laying down his bike on Hwy 138 during police pursuit
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Sept. 15 – 22, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first Part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Suspicious Vehicle –...
Woman in her 20s found dead in water near Arabia Mountain, police investigating cause
STONECREST, Ga. — Police are investigating after a woman in her 20s was found dead near Arabia Mountain Park around 11:20 a.m. Saturday morning in Stonecrest, just east of Atlanta, DeKalb County Police said. The victim's body was found in the water, according to DeKalb Fire Captain Jaeson Daniels....
OPINION: Murder or self-defense? Chaka Zulu’s case has many watching
It was an ugly late-night beatdown in a parking lot, one that ended in a shooting death not unlike others that have plag...
fox5atlanta.com
Man arrested at Norcross apartment for shooting death of man over the weekend
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The man was arrested on Thursdays for the shooting death of a DeKalb County man over the weekend. Charles Louis Gandy, 30, was taken into custody at the Parc 1795 apartments located along Graves Road in Norcross. Gandy is accused of shooting Lecorey Jerrell Blevins several...
1 arrested, 1 dead in Clayton County homicide
One person was arrested Thursday in connection with a homicide in Clayton County, police said....
Family demands answers after a man was brutally beaten in Roswell park
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Roswell police are still searching for suspects after a young father was beaten and left for dead at the Roswell Area Park. Matt Donald is a big fan of taking walks, according to his father. “He walks more than anybody I’ve ever known. I mean he...
fox5atlanta.com
Third man arrested in coach's murder at Gwinnett QuikTrip, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police arrested a third, and possibly final, suspect in connection to a botched car-jacking at a Peachtree Corners gas station that led to the deadly shooting of a high school football coach. The Gwinnett County Police Department said U.S. Marshals and Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office deputies...
