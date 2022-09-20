ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

Children, adults treated at Sherwood Academy in Magnolia for ‘possible exposure,’ MCSO says

MAGNOLIA, Texas — Several adults and children are being treated by emergency crews at Sherwood Academy in Magnolia. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Magnolia Fire Department and EMS were called just before 11 a.m. to the school on Tamina Road near Revelwood Drive. MCSO said several people are being evaluated for “possible exposure to a respiratory irritant.” Everyone treated is stable, they said.
Montgomery County ESD 1 Fire Academy

Have you seen those blue fire trucks driving around town and thought, wow I would love to become a firefighter and ride on one of them. Well now’s your chance! Montgomery County ESD 1 is hosting their very first paid Fire and EMT academy…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-esd-1-fire-academy/
Classes resume after 3 people hospitalized after irritant exposure inside Montgomery Co. school, officials say

HOUSTON – Authorities are investigating after several people, including children, were being evaluated for exposure to a respiratory irritant at a private elementary school in Montgomery County. Firefighters in Magnolia responded to Sherwood Academy in the 32800 block of Tamina Road. According to the Montgomery County Hospital District, workers…
Renovations tentatively to begin in early 2023 on historic Montgomery County Hospital

The historic Montgomery County Hospital will become an independent senior living facility by 2024. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) The Historic Montgomery County Hospital—a historic landmark—located at 301 S. First St. will undergo renovations beginning in the first quarter of 2023, according to a presentation by Overland Property Group at Conroe City Council’s Sept. 21 workshop meeting.
Several adults, children transported to hospital after possible exposure to respiratory irritant at Montgomery Co. elementary school, officials say

HOUSTON – Authorities are investigating after several people, including children, were being evaluated for possible exposure to a respiratory irritant at an elementary school in Montgomery County. Firefighters in Magnolia responded to Sherwood Academy in the 32800 block of Tamina Road. Authorities said all patients are reported to be…
Conroe ISD Trustees Adopt 2022-23 Budget & Tax Rate

CONROE, TX — The Conroe ISD Board of Trustees approved the 2022-2023 proposed budget and tax rate at their August meeting. Key objectives of the proposed budget include meeting the needs for the 2022-23 school year, providing a competitive compensation plan, and continued support for maintaining a safe environment for students and staff. Of the approved $619,827,991 budget, over 89% is for employee salaries given that Conroe ISD is the largest employer in Montgomery County with over 8,700 employees. When including substitutes, there are over 10,000 employees in the District.
Here are three things to do in the Conroe and Montgomery area Sept. 24-25

Here are three things to do in the Conroe and Montgomery area Sept. 24-25. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact Newspaper) The Main Street Market is a farmers and artisan market held in Conroe. Shop local vendors, farmers, makers, chefs and artists. 9-1 p.m. Free (entry). Rain or shine. 205 Metcalf St., Conroe. www.mainstreetmarketctx.com.
3 new taco, seafood restaurants in The Woodlands area

Fuego Tacos Tapas & Tequila opened Sept. 2 with a limited menu. (Courtesy Fuego Tacos Tapas and Tequila) Two restaurants serving tacos opened in August and September and a seafood restaurant is under new management east of I-45 in south Montgomery County. 1. Taqueria La Iturbidense, a Mexican food truck,…
Montgomery County Animal Shelter Animals Received Today 9/20222

IN SHELTER – A372051. The following are the animals test status. If a result does not appear that test has not been performed or is not performed on that animal type. This animal has been at the shelter since 09/20/2022, 0 days. The follo…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-animal-shelter-animals-received-today-9-20222/
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Issues Scam Alert for Montgomery County Residents

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is issuing a warning for citizens regarding a telephone scam that has been affecting Montgomery County. Scam callers are contacting residents of Montgomery County advising they are with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. The scam caller advises the citizen that they have an outstanding fine or they failed to show up for jury duty and a warrant will be issued for their arrest if they don’t pay a fine.
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Update: Two Homicide Suspects Arrested in Oklahoma

SPLENDORA, TX — On the evening of September 21, 2022, Steven Roger Edwards and Nicole Marie Crisp were apprehended in Mead, Oklahoma. Edwards and Crisp were arrested without incident and are currently in custody at the Bryan County Jail awaiting extradition back to Montgomery County. Edwards and Crisp were wanted in connection with the August 29th, 2022 murder of Bradley Holloway in Splendora, TX.
SPLENDORA, TX

