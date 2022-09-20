CONROE, TX — The Conroe ISD Board of Trustees approved the 2022-2023 proposed budget and tax rate at their August meeting. Key objectives of the proposed budget include meeting the needs for the 2022-23 school year, providing a competitive compensation plan, and continued support for maintaining a safe environment for students and staff. Of the approved $619,827,991 budget, over 89% is for employee salaries given that Conroe ISD is the largest employer in Montgomery County with over 8,700 employees. When including substitutes, there are over 10,000 employees in the District.

CONROE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO