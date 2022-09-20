Read full article on original website
Repairs still not finished on East Liverpool bridge
EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) — The Elizabeth Street bridge in East Liverpool is still closed. It has been under construction since 2021 after it was found to be deteriorating in 2017. When trains stop an unload at S.H. Bell, they block the crossing for 15 minutes. Those residents who...
City of Sharon prepares for this weekend’s WaterFire event
SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Friday evening in Sharon, preparations were underway for Saturday’s WaterFire Festival. The 10th annual celebration is back in full swing with two events this year. This is the first year since 2019 that they will host both their summer and fall events. On Friday,...
Multiple departments respond to Wheatland Tube fire
WHEATLAND, Pa. (WKBN) -Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of a fire at Wheatland Tube on Saturday. Captain Case Clark said some dust may have found an ignition source and lit up. Crews used dry chemical extinguishers instead of water because it would have been dangerous and amazing...
Allergy season: What you need to know
(WKBN) – The change in seasons always brings those of us seasonal allergy sufferers some grief. You might find yourself sneezing more or dealing with watery eyes. You’re not alone. Fall allergies are in full swing. There are different treatment options available depending on the severity of a...
Local dealership holds electronic waste drop-off
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Residents in the Valley had an opportunity to throw away any old electronics they didn’t need on Saturday. Boardman Nissan on Market Street hosted an electronic waste drop-off drive. The dealership partnered with GreenBoard IT for the drive. The drive accepted personal computers, laptops,...
OVI checkpoint Friday night in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There will be an OVI checkpoint Friday night in Mahoning County. It will take place at 1535 Mahoning Avenue in Youngstown from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturation patrols will also take place over the weekend throughout the county. OVI checkpoints are planned to deter...
Milk crash emphasizes concern over speed on I-680
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There are still tire marks along Interstate 680 indicating the spot where a tractor-trailer crashed and spilled its load of milk products Thursday. “It appears speed was the cause. He failed to control the vehicle,” said Det. Sgt. Steve Schiffhauer. The driver of the...
Crash sends 2 to hospital in Mercer County
SPRINGFIELD TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – A crash in Mercer County’s Springfield Township sent two people to the hospital. It happened Saturday around noon on South Center Street near the Marathon Gas Station. Troopers say a car pulled out of the gas station, right in front of an SUV...
California Palms sells for second time in 2 weeks
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The former California Palms hotel-turned-drug-rehabilitation center has sold for the second time in two weeks. The new buyer is VDBE Youngstown LLC and VDBE Youngstown TIC LLC, according to the Mahoning County Auditor’s website. It registered with the Ohio Secretary of State Aug. 9 with Elliot Teitelbaum of Riverside Filings LLC in Cleveland listed as the statutory agent.
Leetonia’s Fall Festival raises funds for village revitalization
LEETONIA, Ohio (WKBN) — The Village of Leetonia had its second annual Fall Festival this weekend. The downtown event included crafts, vendors, food, a bounce house, local wines and ciders and more. All the proceeds from this event will go back to the community and assist in the various...
Winery holds re-enactment of the Legend of Sleepy Hollow
CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) — Fall is here and folks up at Green Eagle Winery are ready for Spooky Season. On Saturday, they kicked off their 12th annual re-enactment of the Legend of Sleepy Hollow. Part of the proceeds of the event go to help the senior citizen group — SCOPE.
3 in Valley named ‘Blue Ribbon’ school
WASHINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – The U.S. Department of Education has designated 13 schools across Ohio as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools, and two Valley schools made the list. Canfield Village Middle School and South Range Elementary School, both in Canfield, made the list along with Seaborn Elementary in Mineral Ridge.
Mercer County woman celebrates 112th birthday
GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) — A woman in Mercer County is celebrating her 112th birthday on Sunday. Generations of nieces, nephews and grandchildren gathered at St. Paul’s Senior Living Community to celebrate Naomi Whitehead. Whitehead was born in Georgia in 1910 and is one of the oldest women living...
Monster Trucks tour returns to Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- The Toughest Monster Truck Tour will be back in Youngstown this winter. According to a press release, the 2023 tour will be at the Covelli Centre on February 3-4. Presale tickets are available online only from Tuesday, September 27 at 10 a.m. – Thursday, September 29 at...
Local high school to hold instrument drive for band students
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Have any old instruments just lying around the house?. Austintown High School is having an instrument drive. They are for students to use in Rock Band class. Take them to the high school today from 2:30 to 5 p.m.
Highlights: Crestview vs Brookfield
BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Brookfield Warriors crushed the Crestview Rebels 53-6. Watch all the highlights from this game in the video above. Crestview (1-4) will travel to LaBrae in week seven. Brookfield (5-1) will visit Newton Falls.
Daughter at family farm raises funds for animal shelter
HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) — Gibson’s Produce and Pumpkin Patch is ready to make a difference this fall. The 150-acre farm has been a part of the Gibson family for over 150 years. It’s now run by Kristy Gibson, her husband and their two children. She said the community is like family.
One last dance: Rolling Mills bar, dance hall closes
GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) — It’s one last twirl around the dance floor Saturday night at Rolling Mills Bar and Grill in Girard. Patrons tonight donned their dancing shoes and tapped their toes to the tunes of DJ Carl. Formerly known as Kuzmans, Rolling Mills used to be a Polka dance hall.
Mahoning County Dog Warden: Dog found with bullet wound in head
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Dog Warden is getting a dog medical help after he was found with a bullet wound in his head. According to a Facebook post from the MC dog warden, around 2 p.m. Saturday, Youngstown Police Department called the dog warden to Burlington Ave. for a dog who had been shot in the head. A man found the dog in his shed.
Local, popular bar/dance hall to become car dealership
GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – One of the area’s oldest and most popular bars and dance halls will become a used car dealership. The Rolling Mills Bar & Grill on Route 422 in Girard was recently sold at auction to Sam Ali, a partner in the Six Brothers Mega Lot on Youngstown’s Oak Street.
