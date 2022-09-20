Read full article on original website
kalb.com
Alex WinterFete 2022
Town of Ball to repay FEMA over $163K for fraudulent claims from Hurricanes Rita, Gustav. Douglas James is set to be sentenced on Oct. 5 on second-degree battery charges for the assault of Woodie Blanks, Jr., a newspaper deliveryman on Catfish Hut Road in December 2021. Social Security Fairness Act.
kalb.com
ASH vs East Ascension
Alexandria expects higher utility bills for most if not all utility customers this month.
westcentralsbest.com
Reward Offered for Natchitoches Murder
Natchitoches, La - The City of Natchitoches and the Natchitoches Police Department are seeking the public’s help with any information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for killing Jay Tousant, Jr. On August 6, 2022 around 12:45 a.m., officers with the Natchitoches Police Department heard several gunshots...
kalb.com
Deputy in Vernon Parish arrested for illicit acts involving a juvenile
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - Louisiana State Police have arrested a deputy with the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office for illicit acts involving a juvenile. LSP shared that its Special Victim’s Unit was requested by VPSO to investigate a complaint against one of their deputies involving computer aided solicitation of a juvenile. Investigators determined that the suspect was communicating with a juvenile by sharing explicit images and text.
kalb.com
LSP: False reports of shooters at Leesville, DeRidder high schools
CENTRAL LOUISIANA, La. (KALB) - According to Louisiana State Police, there were false calls reporting a possible shooter at both Leesville High School and DeRidder High School Thursday morning. KALB confirmed with LSP and the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office that the reports are a hoax. State troopers cleared both schools...
WWL-TV
Multiple Louisiana schools victims of 'swatting' incidents
BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. — Many schools across Louisiana became victims of ‘swatting’ incidents Thursday, prompting massive emergency response from law enforcement agencies who feared active shooter situations. Swatting is a crime in which someone calls in a fake report of a mass casualty or active shooter incident,...
kalb.com
Cenla native, ceramic artist returns home for short-term residency
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - If you’ve ever been to places in downtown Alexandria, like Tamp and Grind or the Tasting Room, you’ve probably noticed some unique ceramic mugs. Those mugs were created by a Central Louisiana native whose talents and creations are making their way around the United States.
Lake Charles American Press
Hoax calls put Leesville, DeRidder schools on lockdown
A prank phone call was behind lockdowns at schools across Beauregard and Vernon parishes on Thursday, as authorities say they are continuing to investigate the source behind the hoax “robocalls.”. DeRidder Police Chief Craig Richard said his department was one of many across the state to receive the terrifying...
Sheriff’s Deputy in Louisiana Arrested for Alleged Illicit Acts Involving a Juvenile
Sheriff’s Deputy in Louisiana Arrested for Alleged Illicit Acts Involving a Juvenile. Vernon Parish, Louisiana – On September 22, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that during September 2022, the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office (VPSO) requested the LSP Special Victim’s Unit (LSP SVU) to investigate a complaint against one of their deputies regarding computer-aided solicitation of a child. During the inquiry, it was discovered that the suspect was communicating with a juvenile by sending explicit photographs and text messages.
kalb.com
One found guilty in assault of Vernon Parish newspaper delivery man
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - The week of Aug. 22, Douglas Paul James, 32, one of the men accused in the assault of an American Press newspaper delivery man, was found guilty of second-degree battery by a jury. Earlier this year, Douglas and his brother, Dillon Matthew James, 24, were...
kalb.com
City of Alexandria announces plans for AlexWinterFete 2022
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - In just a few short months, downtown Alexandria will be flooded with people for AlexWinterFete 2022. City officials are promising more in the way of food, vendors and fun. The ice-skating rink will again be the main attraction, but festivalgoers can also look forward to stilt...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
REWARD: For information leading to the arrest of the killer or killers of Jay Tousant, Jr.
The City of Natchitoches and the Natchitoches Police Department are seeking the public’s help with any information leading to the arrest of the killer or killers of Jay Tousant, Jr. Jay Tousant, Jr. was murdered on August 6, 2022 on Woodyard Drive. Jay, affectionately known as “Bugs” by family and friends, was a father to his young daughter and son of Jay Tousant, Sr. and Jennifer Toussaint.
kalb.com
Alexandria mayor warns most customers will receive higher utility bills
Updated: 9 hours ago. |. On Monday, Sept. 19, Korri Thornton, 29 of Alexandria,
kalb.com
APD seeking missing juvenile
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding Destiny Rowland, 16. Destiny is about 5′2″ and weighs about 125 pounds. She may be in the Lower 3rd Street area. If you have any information on Destiny’s location, please contact...
kalb.com
Hearing set for March 2023 for man convicted in 1994 murder of Rita Rabalais
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A Rapides Parish judge has set a hearing for March 20-22, 2023 for one of the nine defendants who was convicted in connection with the Oct. 24, 1994 beating and stabbing death of 82-year-old Rita Rabalais. Daveon McCullough, who is now 45 and at the Louisiana...
westcentralsbest.com
VPSO Arrest Report 09/20/22-09/21/22
Sheriff Sam Craft of the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office announces recent arrests made by VPSO. Timothy Ryan Jeter, age 40, of Pitkin, was arrested and charged with one count of Simple Assault. Bond was set at $ 1281.00. Jeter posted bond and was released. Donald Ray Wofford Jr., age 39,...
UPDATE: Escaped prisoner from Pine Prairie back in custody
According to the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office, Konstantin Lavrentev, 27, of Russia, is 5'9" with a light beard.
westcentralsbest.com
City of Leesville Announces Fall Event
Leesville, La - The city of Leesville is proud to announce their family fall event including, Witch way to Main Street, the armadillo motorcycle rally, The Louisiana Championship Derby Race, a car and bike show, and a poker run. The festivities kick off on October 29th at 8:00 am where...
Natchitoches Times
Juvenile arrested in connection with ATV thefts
Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Detectives arrested a 16-year-old Natchitoches juvenile in connection with the theft of an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) from private property in the Grand Ecore area. On Tuesday, Aug. 30 at 5:50 p.m. deputies responded to NATCOM 911 Center reports of the theft of a red 2005 Honda...
kalb.com
National Recovery Month: Highlighting the Rapides Drug Court
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - September is National Recovery Month, which aims to recognize those battling addiction, those who have overcome it and those aiding in recovery. One recovery program in Alexandria, the Rapides Drug Court, has been in operation since 1997. It is a court-ordered program that is given as an option for people convicted of felony charges, instead of time in prison. Only certain offenders meet the criteria to be entered into the two-year program. Everyone in the program must submit to drug tests, attend group and one-on-one therapy sessions and do routine check-ins among other recovery methods.
