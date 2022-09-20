ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - September is National Recovery Month, which aims to recognize those battling addiction, those who have overcome it and those aiding in recovery. One recovery program in Alexandria, the Rapides Drug Court, has been in operation since 1997. It is a court-ordered program that is given as an option for people convicted of felony charges, instead of time in prison. Only certain offenders meet the criteria to be entered into the two-year program. Everyone in the program must submit to drug tests, attend group and one-on-one therapy sessions and do routine check-ins among other recovery methods.

