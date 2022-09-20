Read full article on original website
Evansville Home Transforms Into Epic Haunted House in Time for Halloween
This home haunt is epic AND it goes to support a really good cause. Some people just know how to Halloween, and those are my kinda people! One of my favorite Halloween stops every year is the Nightmare on Eastbrooke. It's a home haunt set up on Evansville's northeast side, and they go all out for Halloween. They transform their driveway, yard, and garage into a full-scale haunted house. The best part? It's all to help out Bread of Life Ministries.
Save Your Brains and Outrun Zombies This Halloween at Southern Indiana 5K
If you're looking for an infectiously fun Halloween experience for the whole family, look no further than the first ever Zombie 5K Run & Walk. This Halloween you can take part in a family-friendly day of fun and run from zombies too! On Sunday, October 30th you, your friends, and your family can run to find the cure for the zombie outbreak, but you better watch out! You're going to have to outrun the brain-hungry zombies to do it.
“Rent” a Dog for a Day – or Longer At This Southern Indiana Animal Rescue
With fall finally here and the temperatures dropping into more manageable weather, it is a wonderful time to get outside and enjoy the crisp air, the soon-to-be changing leaves, and a new four-legged friend. If you're like me and love animals but just aren't ready to commit to a new...
Owensboro Neighborhood Has Over 50 Garage Sales Happening Saturday-Here’s A Map
This weekend is going to be absolutely beautiful and the perfect weekend to get out and hit the huge neighborhood sales in Owensboro. One neighborhood has over 50 sales. Thoroughbred Acres is located right off the bypass at Carter Road. Now let me warn you of a few things. Unless you have been in the neighborhood you may want to familiarize yourself with it. It has lots of nooks and crannies. You can get lost in a quick second and be somewhere over the rainbow if you aren't careful.
Indiana Trail Cam Captures Strange and Haunting Image in Backyard – What Is It?
I'm often sent videos and photos of strange things. Someone will take a photo or video of something and then when they get home, they see something in the image or footage they didn't see when they took it. Then, they send it to me, to see what I think, or, write about it to see what you think.
‘Binx the Cat’ to Visit Evansville Raptor Con 2022 Pop Culture and Geek Convention
We already know that Thackery Binx will not be in Hocus Pocus 2, but the voice actor from the original Hocus Pocus is planning a visit to Evansville, Indiana in December 2022. If you are a fan of 90's sitcoms like Boy Meets World or sci-fi weirdness like Eerie, Indiana or you love Binx the cat from Hocus Pocus, then you already know who Jason Marsden is. He's actually been in a ton of television shows, movies, and he's the voice of some of our favorite cartoon characters.
Indiana’s Haunted Purple Head Bridge Legend Will Make You Shiver with Fear
Old bridges just have a kind of creep factor that sends chills down your spine. Maybe, it's because of the way they look, rusty worn out, abandoned, and decayed. Or, maybe it's the things that happened to those on the bridge that gives it a dark, ominous aura. When I think about it, it's probably a little bit of both. I get chills just thing about it.
Ohio County, Kentucky Hosting Powerful Suicide Awareness Event This Weekend
September is National Suicide Awareness Month and Ohio County, Kentucky will again play host to a powerful community awareness event. The 3rd Annual Suicide Awareness Walk is scheduled for Saturday, September 24th at Ohio County Park in Hartford. The aim of the walk is simple, but important. The latest CDC...
Hear Ghost Stories and Hike Nighttime Trails at This Kentucky State Park’s Spooky Event
October is the best time to hear a good ghost story, but what about hearing a ghost story while hiking a dark trail?. Located in Henderson, Kentucky is a total gem called Audubon State Park. You can camp, hike, and even check out a museum in the park. There is no shortage of fun things to do at Audubon State Park. This October you can enjoy Audubon State Park...after dark!
Boonville’s National Night Out Rescheduled Date
You can meet and greet with the Boonville Police Department while enjoying food, games, and other activities on the rescheduled date for Boonville's National Night Out. National Night Out was first established in 1984, and throughout the years many communities around the country have joined in on the fun. What is National Night Out? According to National Night Out's website:
After a 2-Year Hiatus, Wine and Beer Tasting Event Returns to Evansville’s Wesselman Woods!
The Wandering Owl Twilight Tasting is back! Here is what you need to know!. Wesselman Woods is truly a gem in the heart of Evansville. There is always something fun to do at Wesselman Woods. Whether you want to check out the nature center or go walking the trails, or take the kids to the new playscape, you could spend a whole day there and not run out of fun ways to connect with nature. For adults and kids alike, there's so much to do and see there. This event however is for the adults to enjoy!
Did You Know There’s a Coney Island Only a Couple Hours from Evansville?
Just because the weather is cooling down, the scent of pumpkin spice is filling the air, and you're thinking about Halloween costumes for the kids (or yourself), doesn't mean that summer needs to be completely over and gone. Even with fall underway, there is nothing wrong with starting that summer bucket list for next year, especially if you aren't quite ready to let go. And I have the perfect suggestion to start you off!
Kentucky Non-Profit Centered Around Skateboarding Is Getting a New Home
There is a new non-profit in Henderson, Kentucky and it's pretty rad. Gift Skateboarding is a new non-profit in Henderson, Kentucky that is focused on making the sport of skateboarding available to anyone and everyone regardless of age, gender, or economic status. According to their Facebook page,. Gift Skateboarding is...
Locally-Owned Southern Indiana Liquor Store Opening New Evansville Location
The city of Evansville seems to be growing with new businesses every week. Most of the developments are on the East Side, in the Burkhardt Road area. Green River Road has some new projects in the works, and a familiar business will soon occupy a new space. Exciting Plans. We've...
Persimmon Seed Winter Prediction for Kentucky, Illinois, and Indiana 2022
Recent persimmon seeds have told us what we might be in store for this winter in the Tri-State. Did you know that you can tell how bad winter will be by looking at a persimmon seed, according to weather folklore? One in particular that I remember was in regards to how bad of winters we will have based on Wolly Worms. If you spot a Wolly Worm that is all black, blonde, or even white, that means a harsh and severe winter is in store. I have yet to see any Wolly Worms this year, however, recently a post has gone viral based on another winter weather folklore, the persimmon seed.
Catch a Glimpse of Evansville’s Infamous Ghost- Grey Lady Ghost Tours are Back at Willard Library
It's the most wonderful time of the year, the Halloween season!. Willard Library is truly a historical gem in Evansville. In fact, did you know that Willard Library is the oldest operating library in the state of Indiana? It's true! Willard Library opened its doors over a century ago, in 1885. When you visit Willard Library the very first thing you will notice is the stunning gothic architecture that makes this historical building hauntingly beautiful. Willard Library is also home to the most notorious ghost in the region, the Grey Lady!
STAGEtwo Productions Bringing Stephen King’s ‘Misery’ to Evansville
As a diehard fan of Stephen King, I was incredibly excited to learn that Evansville's STAGEtwo Productions will be bringing King's 'Misery' to life on stage. I remember the first full-length novel that I ever read - it was Stephen King's Cujo and I was ten years old. If you have ever read it, or any of King's writing you are probably as shocked as I am now that it was my first novel. It isn't exactly what I would call kid-friendly, but 10-year-old Kat Mykals devoured that book, savoring every page and chewing on every word.
University of Southern Indiana Student Hygienists Offer Super Affordable Dental Cleaning
While my coffee-drinking days have come to an end--and that's a sad story for another day--the "souvenirs" still linger. Does ANYTHING stain your teeth worse than coffee?. Okay, yeah, that's gross, but, hey, that's why people get their teeth cleaned. It's a very important part of dental health, and I applaud everyone in the dental hygiene field for never being "down in the mouth" about their work.
