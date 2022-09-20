Read full article on original website
'Need for God's grace': Tennessee gov dedicates Sept. 30 as day of prayer, fasting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has signed a proclamation dedicating Sept. 30 as a day of prayer, humility, and fasting for the Volunteer State. The proclamation signed Friday acknowledges "God's sovereignty and the need for God's grace over our state and our nation." Read it in...
Tennessee rescue group speaks on 'horrific' animal cruelty arrest
PORTLAND, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Sumner County man is behind bars after being accused of throwing a tiny kitten into a burn pit last weekend. The five-week-old kitten died, but not before some extensive suffering. The rescue group FOX 17 News spoke with says this was one of the most graphic cases yet.
Army Corps of Engineers scoping to prevent spread of invasive carp in TN River
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Nashville District is initiating measures and asking for public input to help curb the spread of carp in the Tennessee River. USACE says that the scoping, or initial evaluation under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), is meant...
Florida price gouging hotline active as Hurricane Ian forecast to hit as Category 4 storm
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — Florida's price gouging hotline is now active as Hurricane Ian is forecasted to hit the state as a Category 4 storm. Floridians can report cases of severe price hikes on essential commodities. It's against the law for businesses to jack up the prices of necessities during a storm-related state of emergency. Those items include food, water, hotel rooms, ice, gas and lumber.
