PWMania
Jade Cargill Responds to Cardi B as Miami Rap Star Trina Appears on AEW Dynamite
During this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Trina made an appearance in one of the show’s backstage segments. On this week’s episode of Rampage, which will air this Friday night, she will make her debut as Diamante’s backup in the bout against TBS Champion Jade Cargill.
PWMania
Mandy Rose Comments on WWE Sending Her Back to NXT and Changing Her Character
WWE NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose recently appeared on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast in an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Rose reflected on being sent from the main roster to NXT in July 2021. “I didn’t even know why I was going...
wrestlinginc.com
Tony Khan Clarifies When MJF Can Cash In His Title Shot
Despite boasting that he held up AEW for more money and threatened to walk out, Tony Khan thinks MJF is the best problem the company ever had. "The fans love MJF," Khan explained to "Rasslin'" host Brandon Walker. "Whether they love him, hate him, he has got fans all over the world that wants to see MJF wrestle and whether he loves them or hates them it doesn't matter."
stillrealtous.com
Randy Orton Recently Texted Top AEW Star To Praise Their Match
Randy Orton may be a WWE Superstar, but it appears that he also has his eyes on AEW. Recently Dax Harwood challenged Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH World Championship on Rampage, and even though Dax didn’t win the belt he explained on the MackMania podcast that he received a text from Randy Orton after the match was through.
wrestlinginc.com
Major Update On Paige's Future In Pro Wrestling
The AEW women's division received a huge shot in the arm Wednesday as Saraya, FKA Paige in WWE, made her AEW debut at "Dynamite: Grand Slam" in Queens, New York. Saraya walked out to a thunderous ovation from fans at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, arriving on the scene after Toni Storm successfully retained her AEW Interim Women's World Title against Dr. Britt Baker, Athena and Serena Deeb in a Four-Way Match.
PWMania
What Happened After AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam Went Off-Air, Jon Moxley Cuts Promo
Following Wednesday night’s Dynamite Grand Slam main event, in which Jon Moxley won the vacant title by defeating stablemate Bryan Danielson of the Blackpool Combat Club in the Grand Slam Tournament of Champions finals, he addressed the crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City. Moxley posed on...
PWMania
Ronda Rousey Comments on White Rabbit Rumors and Speculates It’s Bray Wyatt
WWE star Ronda Rousey recently addressed the White Rabbit mystery in WWE during one of her gaming live streams:. White Rabbit rumors: “During the breaks between matches, they’ve been doing this thing where they turn off the lights and they play ‘White Rabbit.’ We all have our theories about what it means, but I like to think that it’s Bray Wyatt coming back.”
411mania.com
Jake Roberts Shares His Thoughts on the Backstage Brawl Following AEW All Out
– During the DDP Snake Pit podcast, WWE Hall of Famer and AEW talent Jake Roberts shared his thoughts on the backstage brawl that took place following AEW All Out that involved CM Punk, Ace Steel, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega. Jake Roberts said the following on the incident (WrestlingInc.com):
PWMania
ODB Comments on Possibly Working for WWE and Wrestling Charlotte Flair
Over the course of more than two decades, OBD has competed in the ring for a wide variety of wrestling promotions, such as Impact Wrestling, AEW, NWA, Ring of Honor, and OVW. Despite her lengthy tenure, she has yet to have a WWE run. During an interview with Just Alyx, the subject of whether or not she would be interested in working for WWE was brought up.
wrestlinginc.com
Behind-The-Scenes News Regarding AEW And WWE's Interest In Paige
Ever since she left WWE, questions have swirling over where Saraya (formerly known as Paige) may be heading next. Now, there might be an indication as to the answer. Fightful Select is reporting that it was told by inside sources from AEW that the company has "at least been [in] conversations with Saraya this summer." Also, one source said there was potential interest from WWE to bring her back under the new creative regime led by Paul "Triple H" Levesque.
PWMania
Listen to Saraya’s (Paige) AEW Theme Song “Zombified” by Falling in Reverse
For those curious, the name of the theme song that Saraya (former WWE star Paige) is using in AEW is “Zombified,” performed by Falling In Reverse. Falling In Reverse is a band that includes her boyfriend Ronnie Radke, as well as Max Georgiev, Christian Thompson, and Tyler Burgess.
PWMania
Another Possible Bray Wyatt Connection to WWE’s New “White Rabbit” Teasers
Designer Kyle A. Scarborough appears to be linked to WWE’s new “White Rabbit” teasers. As previously reported, WWE has been playing Jefferson Airplane’s “White Rabbit” song in between commercials and matches during Friday’s SmackDown, the weekend non-televised live events, and Monday night’s RAW. The house lights dim, the song begins, and then a red light appears over the arena as the song concludes. At Monday night’s RAW, a QR code was shown behind Austin Theory during a backstage segment, and then again in the crowd during The Brawling Brutes’ victory over The Street Profits, which was shown around 9:23, the same time shown in the video. The QR code led to a page on the WWE website with a cryptic white rabbit video and a game of Hangman, fueling speculation that these teasers were related to Karrion Kross or, more likely, Bray Wyatt.
PWMania
What Grand Slam Said About AEW
All Elite Wrestling Grand Slam, the event held at Arthur Ashe stadium is in the books and very similar to the show last year, Grand Slam appeared to be a pivotal night for the organization going forward. In some ways, it was a new chapter for the company after all the turmoil and publicity of the now-infamous All Out media scrum. How the results of Grand Slam continue to unfold remain to be seen.
PWMania
Jeff Jarrett Says Vince Russo Winning WCW Title Was a Bad Idea, If Goldberg Deliberately Hurt Russo
During the latest episode of the “My World” podcast WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett was asked what his thoughts were about Vince Russo made himself WCW Champion in 2000:. “I was still a huge believer of, what are we doing next week? Who’s his opponent? What kind of match is he going to have, and I’m not talking about 5 star quality. I’m talking about episodic storytelling. How is Vince going to go tell a story in a match? It just wasn’t there, ever there. He wasn’t trained to be a wrestler. I know the Arquette story, the fluke win, and all of that, and that was a publicity stunt. There’s a bunch of different moving parts. I didn’t think Vince could get to week-to-week episodic storytelling. I didn’t think it was a good idea at all.”
PWMania
What Paul/Reigns Says About WWE
During a press conference last weekend, it was announced that Youtube and social media star, Logan Paul, who worked a few matches in the WWE previously, will challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal championship on November 5th in Saudi Arabia. We’ve already discussed previously that yes, the Saudi shows are for the blood money, and yes, the WWE is more than willing to be a part of the Saudi government’s propaganda campaign to attempt to steer the country’s image away from its political and social injustices. Despite what you might hear at the press conferences or the next shareholder meeting, the deal with the Saudis is about the cash, not social progress in the country. As such, the government has offered to invest a few billion dollars into a variety of sports and entertainment acts. The WWE, pro golfers, boxers, and music acts are offered more money to go to Saudi Arabia than any promoter in the United States could realistically offer because the funding is through the country’s oil industry. These WWE Saudi shows are the most profitable venture of the year for the company, guaranteeing the organization even more money than Wrestlemania. Tiger Woods was reportedly offered somewhere in the neighborhood of $700-800 million to attempt to get him to sign onto the LIV league.
PWMania
Backstage News About the White Rabbit Teases From a WWE Source
WWE has created a lot of buzz following the “White Rabbit” teases on RAW, SmackDown and at live events. While some believe this is related to Karrion Kross, and he has certainly played it up on Twitter, all signs point to Bray Wyatt’s return. There were rumors circulating a few weeks ago that Wyatt was in talks with the company about returning, and it appears that this is the case.
PWMania
The Women’s Division in WWE is in Better Hands with Triple H in Charge
It has been seven years since the start of the “women’s revolution” in WWE, all starting from the simple hashtag #GiveDivasAChance. Fans all over the world took to social media to express their desire for a better women’s division in the sports entertainment giant and made their feelings known every week.
PWMania
Several Impact Wrestling Stars Could Be Leaving the Company Soon, WWE Speculation
On this week’s episode of his podcast, former referee for WWE and Impact Wrestling Brian Hebner welcomed JBL as a guest. Before continuing his conversation with JBL, Hebner shared his thoughts on some recent developments in the world of wrestling, including the fact that Logan Paul would be Roman Reigns’ opponent at Crown Jewel:
wrestlinginc.com
Pro Wrestling's All-Time Greatest Babyfaces
Today's talent seem to have a much easier time evolving into effective heels than babyfaces, and for good reason. Heels have the ability to cheat, lie, break promises and set traps to thwart their counterparts, whereas babyfaces need to rely on inherent qualities and traits to connect with the crowd, many of which cannot be taught.
PWMania
Spoiler: Wrestling Legend Appears at AEW Rampage: Grand Slam Tapings
The Great Muta is scheduled to make an appearance on the special two-hour AEW Rampage: Grand Slam episode that will air this coming Friday. The episode was taped on Wednesday night at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City. During the taping, Sting and Darby Allin faced Buddy Matthews and...
