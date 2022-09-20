Read full article on original website
Related
vanquishthefoe.com
BYU Enemy Scouting Report: Wyoming Cowboys
Game location: LaVell Edwards Stadium (Provo, UT) Game time/channel: 7:15pm PT/10:15pm ET (ESPN2) After leading North Dakota State to their third straight FCS national championship in 2013, Bohl took the head coaching job at Wyoming. Since 2014, Bohl is 48-51 in Laramie, WY. He was the coach for the last time these two teams met, in the 2016 Poinsettia Bowl, a BYU victory. He earned Mountain West Conference Coach of the Year following that season. Current Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen was the quarterback for Bohl and Wyoming that season as well.
vanquishthefoe.com
Comparing Day Game and Night Game Results for BYU Football
Beginning next season, BYU will enter a new, exciting era of football. Although it seems like the gap between the SEC + B1G and the rest of the country is growing, BYU finally has a home in the power structure of the sport. This is good. While this will result in a massive bump in revenue, recruiting and resources, there is one massive consequence of our new conference affiliation that we should probably brace for: more frequent day games. This is bad.
Comments / 0