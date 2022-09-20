ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stonington, CT

Experts talk about what affordable housing is, and isn’t

By Elizabeth Regan
The Day
 2 days ago

Mystic ―When it comes to affordable housing, experts gathered Tuesday morning at the Mystic Hilton agreed the term doesn’t mean what a lot of people think it does.

Programs created to engage private developers in making houses and apartments more affordable have resulted in a product that’s very different from the heavily subsidized housing projects of the past, which many associate with low-income renters.

That was the consensus of the panelists at the “Affordable Housing Solutions: Getting it Done in Connecticut” panel discussion in front of the Eastern Connecticut Association of Realtors.

Mike Santoro, of the state Department of Housing, said the official definition of “affordable housing” encompasses people in a wide array of professions and stages of life who make less than the median income.

He singled out demographics such as new college graduates, teachers, police officers, military veterans, retirees and people with disabilities. They can live in a variety of units – including single-family homes, duplexes, triplexes and apartment complexes – where the prices are set so the people who live there don’t spend more than 30% of their income on expenses such as mortgage, rent and related costs.

“It is not ghetto housing,” he said. “It’s not substandard housing. It’s not necessarily subsidized housing either.”

Subsidized housing broadly refers to federal, state or local government programs that keep housing costs down for low- and moderate-income residents, though it is most commonly understood as the federal Section 8 program. Tenants who make less than 50% of the area’s median income are eligible, with most of the subsidy reserved for those who make less than 30%.

What affordable housing is

But affordable housing, as defined in the various laws and codes generated to spur development, allows for a mix of income levels by requiring a certain percentage of units in a development remain affordable for at least 40 years to those who make less than 80% of the state or area median income.

The ratio of affordable to market rate units varies from development to development. The number of units set aside for each bracket below 80% can also vary.

Julie Savin, CEO of the nonprofit Eastern Connecticut Housing Opportunities, or ECHO, said a large part of her job involves educating people about what affordable housing means today.

The group has built or rehabilitated hundreds of units – including apartments and single-family homes – across the region since 1989.

She said affordable housing, for many, evokes images of the kind of high-rise apartments proliferating in the 1950s and 60s under Section 8, which had the effect of “warehousing” low-income people and families.

“Those structures still exist, and it perpetuates poverty and it perpetuates racism and it’s just bad,” she said. “It’s a model that didn't work. But we did a lot of it across the country and there’s a lot of it in Connecticut.”

In New London, the Thames River Apartments were demolished this year after decades of underfunding and mismanagement. Reflecting the US Department of Housing and Urban Developments' evolving focus on housing choice, the displaced residents were given vouchers allowing them to live anywhere in the U.S.

Funding for affordable housing

Nandini Natarajan, CEO of the Connecticut Housing Financing Authority, said the largest funding mechanism behind affordable housing is the Low Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) program enacted through the federal tax code.

That’s the program that “essentially puts private investment into affordable housing,” according to the quasi-public housing agency’s leader. She described it as the primary driver of larger-scale affordable housing in the country.

This incentives and others work by helping developers make up for the cheaper rents. Developers sell the credits to investors who benefit from a reduction in tax liability, according to the state General Assembly’s Office of Legislative Research.

Natarajan said the program funds the creation of roughly 13,000 units annually. Recent examples include the 77-unit Lofts at Ponemah Mills in Norwich and 72-unit Oak Tree Village in Griswold.

Tax credits are allocated through a competitive process that has been criticized by some in this region for making it more difficult to secure funding in many towns east of the Connecticut River.

State Sen. Heather Somers, R-Groton, stood up during the question-and-answer session to talk about misconceptions about affordable housing that have left residents wielding metaphorical “pitchforks and axes” at public meetings.

She cited a situation that played out as recently as last week in Stonington, which is part of her district.

The Day reported last week that a public forum was held on a revised plan for the former Campbell Grain site in Pawcatuck, which now call for a 55+ age restricted community. Most or all of the units will be affordable.

The majority of the meeting was marked by opponents angrily sharing concerns about the location of the development and charging the development would generate excessive traffic, lacks parking, and would create safety concerns.

One resident expressed concern that “the poor” from across the state would move to the development, and another worried that crime would rise due to economically disadvantaged individuals living in the 55+ community.

Somers, characterizing the meeting as an “absolute smackdown,” called for help redefining affordable housing so people more easily recognize the immense need.

“Connecticut is ridiculously expensive, our property taxes are high and homeownership is escaping many people,” she said.

