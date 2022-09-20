ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Two homes torn down a month after Weinbach explosion

By Aaron Chatman
 2 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Over a month has passed since a home explosion rocked a neighborhood along Weinbach Avenue, leaving three dead. Although authorities have still not given any explanation as to what caused it, a lot of work has been done in the area already.

Eyewitness News crews noticed workers arriving early Tuesday morning, hauling heavy equipment with them. Officials wouldn’t tell us what they were doing, but we soon found out later this evening.

Community supports Weinbach explosion survivors

The two residences on each side of the exploded home are now demolished. The damage left the homes completely uninhabitable after the blast, leaving the neighborhood with a grim reminder of what happened that day.

Just last week, investigators were seen rummaging around the site , continuing their search for a cause. Mike Larson, Evansville Fire Department Division Chief, described the ongoing investigation as “slow and methodical.”

Although the two homes by the explosion site are now gone, rebuilding efforts continue for other homes and businesses that were damaged.

