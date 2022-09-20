ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Reason.com

Marco Rubio, Who Last Month Said Abortion Regulation Should Be Left to the States, Endorses a Federal Ban

Many Republicans were dismayed by the federal abortion ban that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R–S.C.) unveiled this week, viewing it as politically unwise and constitutionally suspect. But yesterday Sen. Marco Rubio (R–Fla.), who is running for reelection this year, announced that he is co-sponsoring Graham's bill, which would prohibit abortion at 15 weeks of gestation or later. Rubio's support for the bill blatantly contradicts the position he was taking just a few weeks ago, when he said abortion regulation should be left to the states, and his avowed support for federalism more generally.
The Intercept

Lindsey Graham’s “Late-Term” Abortion Ban Is a Lie

On Tuesday, South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham announced plans for a federal abortion ban. Anyone who has paid even marginal attention to the right’s long assault on reproductive justice expected this move. This was never about states’ rights; a nationwide ban, a mass criminalization program, was always the plan.
The Independent

GOP governor nominee says he'll fight US abortion ban

Nevada’s GOP governor nominee said Thursday he would fight against a national abortion ban if congress were to pass one. “It’s the vote of the people within the state of Nevada, and I will support that,” Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, who is anti-abortion, said in a press gaggle next to Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin after the two spent the day campaigning across the state. “That is an issue that doesn’t need to be in politics.”
buzzfeednews.com

Abortion Bans Are Unpopular With Most Americans, So Some Republican Candidates Are Trying To Walk Back Their Extreme Stances

At least eight Republican candidates have attempted to soften their previously extreme positions on abortion and reproductive rights as the midterm elections approach, but strategists say it’s unlikely they’ll convince voters that they really mean it. Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, voter registration...
NBC News

Poll: GOP is winning on the economy, immigration; Democrats are ahead on abortion and health care

WASHINGTON — If it’s Monday ... President Biden attends Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. ... Biden says “the pandemic is over” in interview with “60 Minutes.” ... In the same interview, president says yet again the U.S. would defend Taiwan if attacked by China. … Latest NBC News poll finds congressional preference tied at 46%-46%, with Biden’s approval rating at 45% (up 3 points from last month). ... Donald Trump stumps for JD Vance in Ohio Senate. ... And Joe O’Dea pitches himself as pro-abortion rights in Colorado Senate while Democrats push back.
Washington Examiner

House Democrats introduce legislation to protect military abortions

More than a dozen House Democrats co-sponsored legislation this week that would codify many of the policy changes the Army and Air Force have made on abortion access in light of the reversal of Roe v. Wade. Sixteen Democrats are co-sponsoring the Access to Reproductive Care for Servicemembers Act, which...
Daily Mail

'At 15 weeks, a baby sucks his thumb': Lindsey Graham defends his abortion ban bill and insists it isn't state rights - despite opposition from his own party

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham defended his decision to introduce a bill in the Senate that would create a nationwide abortion ban at 15 weeks of pregnancy. 'This is not a state's right issue. This is a human right issue. At 15 weeks, a baby sucks his thumb,' Graham said Tuesday on Fox & Friends.
The Associated Press

Budd embraces Trump, abortion opposition in NC Senate race

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — In competitive races across the U.S., Republican candidates are distancing themselves from their party’s most controversial policies and people — namely, abortion and former President Donald Trump — as Election Day approaches. Not Ted Budd. The North Carolina GOP Senate nominee is leaning into support for abortion restrictions and amity with the former Republican president as Democrats fight for an elusive victory in the Southern swing state. Democratic optimism remains tempered given the state’s recent red tilt, but Democratic officials believe Budd, a low-profile congressman who emerged as the GOP’s Senate nominee largely because of Trump’s backing, gives them a real chance at flipping a seat — and holding the balance of power in Washington — this fall.
Axios Phoenix

SCOTUS abortion ruling drives voter registration for Arizona women

The overturning of Roe v. Wade sparked a wave of women in the U.S. registering to vote, and there are indicators that the trend has extended to Arizona. Why it matters: Democrats are hoping that the reversal of Roe will drive women to the polls to vote for candidates who support abortion rights and boost their chances in a year that otherwise should favor Republicans.
