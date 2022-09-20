Read full article on original website
National Parks Offer Free Entry Across the Country This Weekend
National parks have been called the US's best idea. The case isn't hard to make. The preserved pockets of wilderness around the US are truly special. If you are hesitant to head to the park nearest you, the Park Service is giving you a reason to get out the door this month. For a handful of days every year, the parks offer free entry at every location around the country. On September 24, you will have that chance again in celebration of National Public Lands Day.
Did Mount Rainier Erupt? Webcam Footage Sparks Speculation About Volcano
"It is definitely moving," a man can be heard saying during the video as a white plume shifts over the active volcano in Washington state.
Elk Tries to Bulldoze Park Ranger’s Vehicle With Full-Speed Charge: VIDEO
We’ve officially entered the elk rutting season in Yellowstone National Park and while it’s usually park rangers rescuing ridiculously bold tourists from charging animals, sometimes, even the National Park Service’s best are unable to avoid an angry bull. The video below shows just one of those instances as a passing park ranger’s vehicle meets the might of one bull elk’s massive antlers. Check it out.
Forest Service mules haul plane wreckage 50 years after crash
In a remote area where motor vehicles are prohibited, U.S. Forest Service crews used pack mules to remove wreckage from a plane that crashed -- about a half-century ago.It took crews three days, 12-mile roundtrips each day and a total of 20 mule loads to haul the wreckage out of the Lost Creek Wilderness in the South Park Ranger District, near Grant and Bailey.Historical records for plane crashes can be hard to find or unreliable, but CBS News Colorado reached out to the U.S. Forestry Service for more information.The effort involved rangers from Pike-San Isabel National Forests & Cimarron and Comanche National Forest, who asked for assistance from Shoshone National Forest rangers, who specialize in pack mule projects.That crew used their mules to haul 1,000 pounds of bridge support material to repair a crumbling bridge in White River National Forest in July. And in March, they hauled 4,500 pounds of tools and supplies for a trail re-route project in the Navajo Lake Basin.
WATCH: Child at Rocky Mountain National Park Walks Right Up to a Moose
Yellowstone National Park has become infamous for attracting a multitude of “tourons,” a creative combination of “tourist” and “moron.” However, the below clip actually comes from Rocky Mountain National Park. The footage shows a young girl, filmed by her mother, walking right up to a female moose. Check it out.
Arizona woman found dead on Grand Canyon National Park trail
An Arizona woman died last weekend while on a multi-day backpacking trip at Grand Canyon National Park. The Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center received a report of a deceased backpacker along the Thunder River Trail – approximately 1 mile from the confluence of Tapeats Creek and the Colorado River – on Sunday at approximately 7:30 p.m. local time.
Glacier National Park Tourist Arrested After Repeatedly Crashing Car Into Historic Wall
Officials from Glacier National Park have arrested an individual after the man crashed into one of the park’s historic walls, multiple times. The man was reported to be in police custody after officials received several reports regarding the individual’s dangerous driving. The driver was on the Going-to-the-Sun Road early Saturday morning.
WATCH: Grand Teton National Park Tourist Walks Way Too Close to Grizzly Bear
Once again, tourists are getting too close to wild animals, and this time it’s a grizzly bear in Grand Teton National Park. A video posted on the Tourons of Yellowstone Instagram page featured a family approaching a grizzly bear that’s just minding its own business in a field.
Grand Canyon National Park motorboat incident on Colorado River leaves 1 dead, multiple injured
A motorboat flipped over in the Grand Canyon on Saturday afternoon leaving one person dead and multiple injured. The Grand Canyon National Park Service (NPS) received a report at 2:12 p.m. of a flipped motorboat on the Colorado River at Bedrock Rapid in Arizona. River rafting guide, GoRafting.com, says Bedrock...
Grand Teton National Park to Begin Closures After Labor Day in Five Major Areas
As anticipated, Grand Teton National Park will be closing portions of the park to complete necessary repairs to crucial roadways and waterways. The repairs will begin after Labor Day, Monday, September 5, and will cover the following five areas: Jackson Lake Dam, Jenny Lake Scenic Drive, Laurance S. Rockefeller Preserve Access Road, Moose-Wilson Road and Signal Mountain Summit Road. All of the construction is a part of a road improvement project that will hopefully improve the safety and experience of Grand Teton tourists.
WATCH: Hikers Unknowingly Walk Within Feet of Wild Wolf Pack in Yellowstone National Park
When one thinks of a pack of wild wolves the vision that often comes to mind is a pack of vicious predators. However, as one shocking video proves, these wild animals aren’t always out for a hunt. And, two oblivious hikers should be very thankful for this!. Shocking Video...
The Most Visited National Parks in the US
As COVID-19 restrictions loosened from the height of the pandemic in 2020, Americans eagerly hit the road in 2021 to take in the beauty of one of the nation’s 423 national parks located in the U.S. and its territories of Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, American Samoa, and Guam.
Grand Canyon National Park Officials to Transport Bison to Native American Lands in Oklahoma, South Dakota
The National Park Service organized an effort to relocate 58 Kaibab Plateau bison from the Grand Canyon to tribal-managed herds through the Great Plains. With the help of federal and state partners, the animals were gathered from the forests and rivers near the Grand Canyon’s North Rim. The relocation is an effort to control a herd of bison that might have otherwise damaged park resources. Officials handed off the animals to the InterTribal Buffalo Council for transport to Native American lands in Oklahoma and South Dakota.
Where to stay in Glacier National Park
From homesteads to cabins, these are the best places to stay in Glacier National Park. Glacier National Park is one of the US’s most stunning conservation areas. For astounding mountain ranges and breathtaking lakes, the protected land – close to the Canadian border – is seriously hard to beat. For activity junkies, its numerous hiking trails and oppurtunities for kayaking, cycling and camping are irresistable. But it’s also perfect for that romantic getaway or family trip: expect days spent wandering among the wildlife, or evenings gazing at the stars together.
Outbreak of Acute Gastroenteritis Among Rafters and Backpackers in the Backcountry of Grand Canyon National Park, April–June 2022
Ariella P. Dale, PhD1,2,3,*; Shanna Miko, DNP1,*; Laura E. Calderwood, MPH4,5; Ronan F. King, MSEH6; Matthew Maurer, MPH7; Laurie Dyer, MBA6; Marette Gebhardt7; Wendy Maurer7; Shawna Crosby7; Mary E. Wikswo, MPH4; Maria A. Said, MD6; Sara A. Mirza, PhD4 (View author affiliations) Summary. What is already known about this topic?
The wonderment of Yellowstone National Park in images
Slide 1 of 51: It's not always easy to just pack up the camper and head out to the great national parks across the United States. In fact, we don't own a camper—so we're relying on some of the beautiful photography over the years to guide us on a little series of e-hikes (if you will) through the national treasures. First up is Yellowstone, the first national park and possibly the greatest in the entire world. Geothermal spectacles, elevation changes highlighted by scenic landscapes, wildlife— the massive size of the park and its openness is quite a scene to behold.
Rocky Mountain National Park Recovers Body of 25-Year-Old Climber on Longs Peak
Over the weekend, Rocky Mountain National Park announced that an unidentified man had died somewhere near the Keyhole Route of Longs Peak. As of September 20, the park has recovered the body of Russell Jacobs, 25, from Westminster, Colorado. On Friday, Jacobs had gotten lost on the 14,259-feet-tall Longs Peak...
Adding more grazing land so close to Yellowstone is bear baiting
Montana’s Paradise Valley is aptly named, sitting between two towering mountain ranges, it cradles the mighty Yellowstone River that flows from its headwaters in America’s first national park and provides critical habitat to the native species still present 200 years after Lewis and Clark’s expedition. Yet, the Forest Service decided to expand cattle grazing on […] The post Adding more grazing land so close to Yellowstone is bear baiting appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Dream Playground to close temporarily for maintenance
PORT ANGELES – The City of Port Angeles Parks & Recreation Department will temporarily close the Dream Playground at Erickson Playfield from Thursday through Sunday this week. All other amenities at Erickson Playfield will remain open. The purpose of the closure is for staff to replace the worn turf...
