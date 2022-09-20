ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Angeles, WA

Thrillist

National Parks Offer Free Entry Across the Country This Weekend

National parks have been called the US's best idea. The case isn't hard to make. The preserved pockets of wilderness around the US are truly special. If you are hesitant to head to the park nearest you, the Park Service is giving you a reason to get out the door this month. For a handful of days every year, the parks offer free entry at every location around the country. On September 24, you will have that chance again in celebration of National Public Lands Day.
TRAVEL
Outsider.com

Elk Tries to Bulldoze Park Ranger’s Vehicle With Full-Speed Charge: VIDEO

We’ve officially entered the elk rutting season in Yellowstone National Park and while it’s usually park rangers rescuing ridiculously bold tourists from charging animals, sometimes, even the National Park Service’s best are unable to avoid an angry bull. The video below shows just one of those instances as a passing park ranger’s vehicle meets the might of one bull elk’s massive antlers. Check it out.
ANIMALS
CBS Denver

Forest Service mules haul plane wreckage 50 years after crash

In a remote area where motor vehicles are prohibited, U.S. Forest Service crews used pack mules to remove wreckage from a plane that crashed -- about a half-century ago.It took crews three days, 12-mile roundtrips each day and a total of 20 mule loads to haul the wreckage out of the Lost Creek Wilderness in the South Park Ranger District, near Grant and Bailey.Historical records for plane crashes can be hard to find or unreliable, but CBS News Colorado reached out to the U.S. Forestry Service for more information.The effort involved rangers from Pike-San Isabel National Forests & Cimarron and Comanche National Forest, who asked for assistance from Shoshone National Forest rangers, who specialize in pack mule projects.That crew used their mules to haul 1,000 pounds of bridge support material to repair a crumbling bridge in White River National Forest in July. And in March, they hauled 4,500 pounds of tools and supplies for a trail re-route project in the Navajo Lake Basin.
ACCIDENTS
Fox News

Arizona woman found dead on Grand Canyon National Park trail

An Arizona woman died last weekend while on a multi-day backpacking trip at Grand Canyon National Park. The Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center received a report of a deceased backpacker along the Thunder River Trail – approximately 1 mile from the confluence of Tapeats Creek and the Colorado River – on Sunday at approximately 7:30 p.m. local time.
WINDOW ROCK, AZ
Outsider.com

Grand Teton National Park to Begin Closures After Labor Day in Five Major Areas

As anticipated, Grand Teton National Park will be closing portions of the park to complete necessary repairs to crucial roadways and waterways. The repairs will begin after Labor Day, Monday, September 5, and will cover the following five areas: Jackson Lake Dam, Jenny Lake Scenic Drive, Laurance S. Rockefeller Preserve Access Road, Moose-Wilson Road and Signal Mountain Summit Road. All of the construction is a part of a road improvement project that will hopefully improve the safety and experience of Grand Teton tourists.
TRAVEL
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Visited National Parks in the US

As COVID-19 restrictions loosened from the height of the pandemic in 2020, Americans eagerly hit the road in 2021 to take in the beauty of one of the nation’s 423 national parks located in the U.S. and its territories of Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, American Samoa, and Guam.
TRAVEL
Outsider.com

Grand Canyon National Park Officials to Transport Bison to Native American Lands in Oklahoma, South Dakota

The National Park Service organized an effort to relocate 58 Kaibab Plateau bison from the Grand Canyon to tribal-managed herds through the Great Plains. With the help of federal and state partners, the animals were gathered from the forests and rivers near the Grand Canyon’s North Rim. The relocation is an effort to control a herd of bison that might have otherwise damaged park resources. Officials handed off the animals to the InterTribal Buffalo Council for transport to Native American lands in Oklahoma and South Dakota.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Time Out Global

Where to stay in Glacier National Park

From homesteads to cabins, these are the best places to stay in Glacier National Park. Glacier National Park is one of the US’s most stunning conservation areas. For astounding mountain ranges and breathtaking lakes, the protected land – close to the Canadian border – is seriously hard to beat. For activity junkies, its numerous hiking trails and oppurtunities for kayaking, cycling and camping are irresistable. But it’s also perfect for that romantic getaway or family trip: expect days spent wandering among the wildlife, or evenings gazing at the stars together.
TRAVEL
cdc.gov

Outbreak of Acute Gastroenteritis Among Rafters and Backpackers in the Backcountry of Grand Canyon National Park, April–June 2022

Ariella P. Dale, PhD1,2,3,*; Shanna Miko, DNP1,*; Laura E. Calderwood, MPH4,5; Ronan F. King, MSEH6; Matthew Maurer, MPH7; Laurie Dyer, MBA6; Marette Gebhardt7; Wendy Maurer7; Shawna Crosby7; Mary E. Wikswo, MPH4; Maria A. Said, MD6; Sara A. Mirza, PhD4 (View author affiliations) Summary. What is already known about this topic?
PUBLIC HEALTH
msn.com

The wonderment of Yellowstone National Park in images

Slide 1 of 51: It's not always easy to just pack up the camper and head out to the great national parks across the United States. In fact, we don't own a camper—so we're relying on some of the beautiful photography over the years to guide us on a little series of e-hikes (if you will) through the national treasures. First up is Yellowstone, the first national park and possibly the greatest in the entire world. Geothermal spectacles, elevation changes highlighted by scenic landscapes, wildlife— the massive size of the park and its openness is quite a scene to behold.
TRAVEL
Daily Montanan

Adding more grazing land so close to Yellowstone is bear baiting

Montana’s Paradise Valley is aptly named, sitting between two towering mountain ranges, it cradles the mighty Yellowstone River that flows from its headwaters in America’s first national park and provides critical habitat to the native species still present 200 years after Lewis and Clark’s expedition. Yet, the Forest Service decided to expand cattle grazing on […] The post Adding more grazing land so close to Yellowstone is bear baiting appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
My Clallam County

Dream Playground to close temporarily for maintenance

PORT ANGELES – The City of Port Angeles Parks & Recreation Department will temporarily close the Dream Playground at Erickson Playfield from Thursday through Sunday this week. All other amenities at Erickson Playfield will remain open. The purpose of the closure is for staff to replace the worn turf...
PORT ANGELES, WA

