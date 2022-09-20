Read full article on original website
12 Year Old Eastern Iowa Student Just Won A Royal Award
As the funeral for Queen Elizabeth has finally come to a close, royal news here in Iowa is starting to make headlines. I've always been so jealous of people who were talented in the form of art. Any kind of drawing, painting, sculpting, or photography, I catch myself wishing I was that talented. It turns out there's a 12-year-old boy from Dubuque, Iowa, who I can add to my "envious of" list.
Tribute to ‘Big 4′ of Thrash Metal Happens This Weekend
I've been to the Mississippi Moon Bar, inside the Diamond Jo Casino, in Dubuque, a couple of times, and each time, I'm impressed by the joint. The first time was to see Ed Kowalczyk, the lead singer of Live do a solo show. Then I was able to see Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators. I think even Slash would even give a head nod to the band that is playing there this weekend.
biztimes.biz
Breitbach’s owners garner Iowa Restaurant Association’s top honor
The owners of a Dubuque County restaurant will receive the Iowa Restaurant Association’s top honor this fall. Mike and Cindy Breitbach, of Breitbach’s Country Dining in Balltown, have been selected by the association as the restaurateurs of the year. Breitbach’s celebrates its title as the state’s oldest food...
cbs2iowa.com
Records smashed by rare late-September heat
The four-main climate sites in eastern Iowa all tied or broke records Tuesday as rate late-September heat took over fueled by a gusty southwest wind. All records stood for more than 90 years, with some as many as 127 years. Cedar Rapids and Iowa City broke the record by three...
Wide Variety of Fall Into Marion Events Happening This Weekend
Marion promises to be an excellent place to enjoy a cup of hot coffee, cocoa, or perhaps your favorite pumpkin-spice drink this weekend. A lot is going on. A series of events kicks off Friday night as pianists from Midwest Dueling Pianos take to the Klopfenstein Amphitheater at Lowe Park. The outdoor event is from 6 to 8 p.m. Food vendors will be on-site, but you're also welcome to bring your own food and drinks.
KCRG.com
Independence students give back to the community during homecoming week
Linn County Recovery Community Center focuses on peer recovery for those struggling with addiction. It happened at the intersection of 76th street and 23rd avenue - just northeast at Blairstown. The center connects people who struggle with substance use disorders with resources, to give them a more individualized approach to...
The Best Times To View Fall Colors In Iowa
Ahhh, fall is finally here. It's no secret that autumn is my favorite time of year. Cooler temperatures mean turning off the AC and letting the windows stay open all day and night! Fall means festivals like Octoberfest in the Amanas and Pumpkinfest in Anamosa. It means football and if you're lucky, perhaps some playoff baseball too! But the thing that everyone can enjoy about fall is the amazing colors that pop this time of year. Even though September isn't over quite yet, it isn't too soon to take a look at when the fall foliage will be at its peak!
KCRG.com
Jo Daviess County asking for public help with Bobcat UTV theft
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information regarding the theft of a white Bobcat 3400 side-by-side single cab UTV. The vehicle was reportedly taken from a lot in East Dubuque in the area of Frontage Rd (Highway 20) and Badger Rd around 11:15 pm Tuesday evening. Investigators say the UTV is believed to have traveled up Badger Rd into Wisconsin on Rt 35 before entering into Dubuque on Highway 151.
biztimes.biz
Biz Buzz: Consignment store opens in mall; new chiropractic office in Dubuque; family opens Bellevue store
Do you have an interesting story or news tip to share about a local business? Ideas can be shared with business reporter Kayli Reese at kayli.reese@thmedia.com or 563-588-5673. Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from across the tri-state area. This edition highlights developments in Dubuque and Bellevue, Iowa. A consignment store...
Anyway, You Slice it, Happy Joe’s Bankruptcy Filing is Sad to See
I called Happy Joe's Pizza this past Tuesday to place a pickup order at their East Dubuque store. I hoped to enjoy their longtime family night special and a legendary Taco Pizza. So I was a little taken aback when told my pizza would be ready for pickup at the University Avenue, Dubuque store in twenty minutes.
Jones County Mexican Restaurant Will Soon Close
A popular Jones County Mexican restaurant has announced that it will be closing its doors for good later this month. According to the restaurant's Facebook page, La Hacienda Mexican Restaurant in Anamosa is no longer able to stay open, The post states that despite trying to attract more employees and waiting for the economy to improve, the restaurant located at 1304 East 3rd Street in Anamosa will be shuttering operations later this month.
KCRG.com
Soft opening date set for Marion Public Library
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The new Marion Public Library is set for a “soft” opening on Nov. 15. It comes more than two years after the project’s groundbreaking. The Library Board of Trustees voted on the date for the soft opening, but said work still needs to be done on things like railings, access and security.
KCRG.com
Man dies in farming accident in Dubuque County
DUBUQUE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A man died in a farming accident over the weekend in Dubuque County. KMCH Radio reports it happened in the 27000 block of Dyersville East Road, north of Farley, a little after 9:30 p.m. on Saturday. The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office said workers were unhooking...
KCRG.com
Dubuque man charged with assaulting girlfriend while displaying knives
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On May 19th, 2022, police responded to the 1200 block of Bluff Street for a report of an assault. Upon arrival, responders found a 48-year-old woman who was allegedly assaulted by her boyfriend, 52-year-old Marcus Gordon. The victim stated she had broken up with Gordon and...
KCRG.com
Marion police asking for public help to update camera database
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Marion Police Department is asking for the public to fill out an online forum if they own security cameras outside. The department wants to update its database of cameras, which police say allows it to solve crimes and missing person cases quicker. The police doesn’t receive direct access to security camera video if somebody registers their camera online.
KCRG.com
Athlete of the Week: Avery Van Hook
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Marion senior Avery Van Hook can do it all on the volleyball court. Van Hook led the Wolves in kills last year and this year she Marion with Aces and Assist with a whopping 449.
KCRG.com
Plans for nearly $7 million overhaul of Marion City Square Park approved
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Marion City Council voted to approve plans for a $6.8 million overhaul of Marion City Square Park that was damaged in the 2020 derecho. The initial plans include an ice skating loop for the winter months that will be able to accommodate up to 200 people, along with a holiday tree location.
biztimes.biz
Galena hospital announces $34.5 million expansion project
GALENA, Ill. — The leaders of Galena’s hospital have unveiled a planned $34.5 million expansion to increase available services and create 26 new full-time jobs. The project at Midwest Medical Center will add 42,546 square feet to the facility, bringing its total size to about 136,000 square feet. Additionally, about 35,000 square feet of existing space will be renovated.
KCRG.com
Dubuque Community Schools to hold meeting about consolidating middle schoos
Dubuque Community Schools to hold meeting about consolidating middle schoos
KCRG.com
Manchester Police Chief dropped from lawsuit after fatal crash involving an officer
Manchester Police Chief dropped from lawsuit after fatal crash involving an officer
