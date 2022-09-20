Read full article on original website
Cancer survivor inspires Longmeadow assisted living residents to not give up
Yvonne Williams, recently honored by 22News as a remarkable woman, shared her gift to inspire at Longmeadow's JGS Lifecare Campus of Care on Wednesday.
Southwick church seeking $60K in preservation funds to repair damaged steeple
SOUTHWICK — The Southwick Congregational Church at 488 College Highway is seeking $60,000 in Community Preservation Act funds to repair the church’s steeple, which has been damaged by water leakage. In an application to the Community Preservation Committee filed last month, Church Moderator Hannah Putnam said that after...
Where does Western Mass. begin? This reporter is on a quest to find out
Where does Western Massachusetts begin? Is it in Worcester? At the entrance to Franklin, Hampshire and Hampden counties? Past the Connecticut River?. Or is it on Cape Cod? One Boston man suggested as much when asked by WBZ NewsRadio reporter Matt Shearer. Seeking answers on where the Western Mass. region...
Local businesses given new space for ‘soft landing’ into being Big E vendors
WEST SPRINGFIELD — The Big E is in full swing for 2022, and for the first time smaller local businesses are being given the opportunity to test the waters of being Big E vendors with the new “Front Porch” section of the fair. The Front Porch is...
79 King Street to Deliver Sustainable, Purposeful Lifestyles for 55-Plus Market in New England College Town
NORTHAMPTON, MA— Live Give Play (LGP), a lifestyle-focused real estate developer, and Spiritos Properties, a mass timber focused developer, have announced plans for 79 King Street, their first rental building for adults aged 55 and older. Located in vibrant Northampton, Mass., in a downtown area rich in arts and...
From eviction and hunger to med school, Southbridge native Rodriguez overcomes adversity
Staring at the two-week eviction notice on the door of the apartment she shared with her dad, the reality of Southbridge native Carla Rodriguez’s situation — then a senior at Bay Path Bay Path Regional Vocational Technical High School — did not set in until she spoke to a friend who cried upon hearing the news. Now a junior at Husson University in Maine, on track to apply for medical school and achieve her dream of becoming...
Western Massachusetts’ resilient Puerto Rican community is thinking of its island (Editorial)
The streets of downtown Springfield were filled with music, food celebration and happiness Sunday, as the Puerto Rican Parade came roaring back after a two-year, pandemic-related live absence. The parade drew its largest gathering on record, with over 5,000 registrants marching from the city’s North End down the Main Street....
Gov. Charlie Baker, First Lady Lauren Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito tour Big E on Massachusetts Day
WEST SPRINGFIELD — Gov. Charlie Baker, First Lady Lauren Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito had quite the menu for their visit Thursday — their last while in office — to the Eastern States Exposition for Massachusetts Day. It was Craz-E-Burgers breakfast sandwiches first and then on...
Westfield City Hall will turn purple to shed light on Chiari malformation
WESTFIELD — Mayor Mike McCabe announced this week that City Hall will “Light It Up Purple” by shining purple lights on the building on the evenings of Sept. 22 to 26 in honor of Chiari Malformation Awareness month, on the request of a resident suffering from the disorder.
This Rhode Island Restaurant Still Offers Family-Style, All-You-Can-Eat Chicken Dinners
Family-style dinners are a lost art around the SouthCoast. Sitting down at a restaurant and being served platters of food that you share with everyone else at the table seems like an antiquated idea of dining out. Yet there is still something heartwarming about having the family sit around a...
Barbara Haller, former Worcester city councilor, dies following cancer diagnosis
Barbara Haller, a member of the Worcester License Commission and former city councilor, died Monday after being diagnosed with cancer earlier this year. Haller’s son, Jacob Haller, announced her death on Twitter Tuesday afternoon. He emphasized his mother’s support for affordable housing and the potential Inclusionary Housing Ordinance which the City Council is set to vote on Tuesday night.
East Longmeadow residents in uproar over proposed warehouse project at abandoned packing plant
EAST LONGMEADOW - Few things galvanize well-off suburbanites as swiftly as a prospective warehouse project by out-of-state developers. After a Conservation Commission meeting last week when townsfolk learned details of the proposed 562,860 square-foot project at the long-abandoned Package Machinery site at 330 Chestnut St., a movement erupted. This small town has joined a nationwide neighborhood-based resistance to growing numbers of warehouses to support e-commerce.
After brutal summer, Red Fire Farm turns to GoFundMe to survive
Owners of the Red Fire Farm have started a GoFundMe fundraiser in an effort to keep the farm going after a challenging summer. The goal is to raise $200,000 in the next 30 days to keep the farm in operation after the owners say financial challenges are forcing the business to ask for the public’s support, according to Sarah and Ryan Voiland, the farm’s owners. Some challenges from the past year include the rising cost of labor, higher prices for shipping and production costs, and the months-long drought this summer that damaged crops.
Where Exactly Does 'Western Massachusetts' Begin?
BOSTON (WBZNewsRadio) - Where exactly does 'Western Massachusetts' begin?. The age old question has ironically much of the state divided. While some would say it's pretty clear-cut with Worcester being the dividing line, while others argue the boundaries start beyond that, say Springfield. Then there are those who feel the western part of the state is merely a state of mind. You're in western Mass. when you feel you're in western Mass.
Westfield Technical Academy earns Tree Campus honor from Arbor Day Foundation
WESTFIELD — Westfield Technical Academy is one of 70 elementary, middle, and high schools across the United States, and the only one in Massachusetts, to earn recognition through the Arbor Day Foundation’s new Tree Campus K-12 program. The Arbor Day Foundation is the largest membership nonprofit organization dedicated...
Crews respond to three car crash on Boston Road in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews are responding to a three-car motor vehicle accident on Boston Road in Springfield. According to Springfield Fire Department officials, two people were transported to a local hospital. When Western Mass News crews arrived to the scene, they saw one car in the middle of the road...
Westfield mother raising awareness about cardiac health issues in children, teens
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A community is mourning the loss of an Amherst student who collapsed during a cross-county meet and later died. The student’s parents said that it was a cardiac arrest. It was a scary tragedy for one Westfield mom, who lost her own son when he...
Agawam dog found severely emaciated ready for adoption
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The dog at the center of animal cruelty case in Agawam is ready to find her forever home. In June, Carl Moglika Jr. of Agawam was arrested on two counts of felony animal cruelty after officials found Sophie, a four-and-a-half year old pitbull mix, severely emaciated.
Prison officer on disability allegedly collected benefits while working as realtor, police officer in Mass.
A Massachusetts man is accused of illegally collecting more than $80,000 in workers’ compensation while being employed as a correctional officer in Connecticut. Matthew Hubbard, age 54, of Agawam was arrested Tuesday on a warrant. He faces charges of larceny in the first degree by defrauding a public community, fraudulent claim or receipt of benefits and perjury, according to the Connecticut Divison of Criminal Justice.
Massachusetts’ best hikes: These trails are among the best for a daytime adventure this summer
While many Massachusetts residents and visitors head for the beach this summer, many others may prefer to take in the fresh air from the shady forests and lofty summits traversed by the state’s beloved hiking trails. You are reading: Places to hike in massachusetts | Massachusetts’ best hikes: These...
