Video Catches American Airlines Passenger Sucker Punching Flight Attendant in HeadLarry LeaseLos Angeles, CA
5 Facts You May Not Know About Norms, LA’s Iconic DinerLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Hit and Run leaves woman on life support in downtown LA.Gloria AdamsLos Angeles, CA
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Attempt to Be Mother Teresa but It BackfiresAmancay TapiaBeverly Hills, CA
Orange County Restaurant Turns Instant Noodles into $55 Dish and Instagram Is DividedLet's Eat LAGarden Grove, CA
Related
mynewsla.com
Bass, Caruso Spar Over Homelessness, Other Issues in LA Mayoral Debate
The two candidates for mayor of Los Angeles agree that the city is in crisis, but during a debate at the Skirball Cultural Center, they shared their different approaches to addressing homelessness and crime as they head to Election Day in November. Rep. Karen Bass and developer Rick Caruso made...
mynewsla.com
Villanueva Defends Record from Challenger Luna in LA County Sheriff Debate
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva defended his record from criticism by former Long Beach Police Department Chief Robert Luna in a debate Wednesday evening at the Skirball Cultural Center. Since taking office in 2018, Villanueva has drawn criticism for not doing enough to address alleged deputy gangs in the...
mynewsla.com
LA County to Lift Mask Requirement for Mass Transit, Airports
With COVID-19 transmission falling, face masks will no longer be required on buses, trains and other mass transit vehicles in Los Angeles County starting Friday, nor will they be mandated at airports and other transportation hubs. Los Angeles County was the only jurisdiction in the state still requiring the mass-transit...
mynewsla.com
LA County, State Easing Mask-Wearing Rules as COVID-19 Spread Slows
COVID-19 masking rules will be eased in Los Angeles County starting Friday, with health officials announcing they will lift the requirement for face coverings in correctional facilities and homeless shelters, while indoor mask-wearing in general will become a matter of individual preference. The county Department of Public Health announced it...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynewsla.com
LAPD Union Seeks New Order Reinforcing Judge’s Testing Cost Directive
A judge who in July ruled in favor of the union representing Los Angeles Police Department officers, which sued the city over its requirement that employees unvaccinated against the coronavirus pay for their own COVID-19 testing, is being asked by the rank-and-file to reinforce his order directing the city to absorb the expenses.
mynewsla.com
Former West Covina Police Chief to Get Trial of Age Discrimination Suit
A former West Covina police chief who says he was wrongfully fired in 2019 because he was 61 years old can take his age discrimination suit to trial, a judge has ruled. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Daniel Murphy heard arguments on the city’s motion to dismiss plaintiff Marc Taylor’s suit last Wednesday, then took the case under submission before ruling on Monday.
mynewsla.com
COVID-Related Hospitalizations Fall Again in LA County
The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals fell to 633 Tuesday, down from 674 on Saturday. Of those patients, 69 were being treated in intensive care units, down from 89 on Saturday, according to state figures. The hospital numbers have been generally trending downward, reflecting an overall...
mynewsla.com
Average LA County Gas Price Rises for 21st Consecutive Day
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose Friday for the 21st consecutive day, increasing 2.8 cents to $5.615, its highest amount since Aug. 2. The average price has increased 36.9 cents over the past 20 days, including 18.1 cents over the past...
RELATED PEOPLE
mynewsla.com
OC Man Charged with Punching Flight Attendant on LAX-Bound Flight
An Orange County man caught on video punching a flight attendant in the back of the head during a flight from Mexico to Los Angeles International Airport was charged Thursday with a federal count of interfering with flight crew members and attendants. Alexander Tung Cuu Lee, 33, of Westminster, was...
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Shot in Carson Identified
A man who was shot dead in Carson has been identified, county authorities said Friday. Deputies dispatched about 12:25 a.m. Sunday to Paradise Valley South regarding a “gunshot victim” call, found the victim unresponsive in an alley and suffering from trauma to his upper torso, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
mynewsla.com
Mistrial Declared as Jurors Deadlock in Huntington Beach Murder Trial
A mistrial was declared Thursday in the trial of a 32-year-old man charged with gunning down a bookie he worked with in a Huntington Beach parking lot when jurors deadlocked on a verdict. Dennis Tri Gia Dang was charged with murder with sentencing enhancements for discharge of a firearm causing...
mynewsla.com
Armed Suspect Arrested After 3-Hour Standoff in South LA
An armed suspect was taken into custody early Friday after being shot an officer and subsequently barricading himself following a pursuit in South Los Angeles. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department on patrol came into contact with the suspect, who was riding a bicycle, at 10:24 p.m. Thursday in the vicinity of Imperial Highway and Success Avenue, and after determining that he was wanted for an assault with a deadly weapon pursued him after he failed to stop, LAPD Officer Hernandez told City News Service.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mynewsla.com
Torrance Hospital Seeks Public Help in Identifying Man Found by Paramedics
Officials Thursday are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man brought to a Torrance hospital. The unidentified man was found Sept. 13 at 1858 Del Amo Blvd. by paramedics and was taken to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, according to a hospital news statement. The man is alert but unable...
mynewsla.com
Irvine Doctor Agrees to Plead Guilty to Illegally Prescribing Drugs
An Irvine physician agreed in federal court Wednesday to plead guilty to illegally distributing opioids, including some prescribed to a man convicted of running over and killing an off-duty Costa Mesa fire captain riding his bicycle in Mission Viejo. Dr. Dzung Anh Pham of Tustin, who owned Irvine Village Urgent...
mynewsla.com
Teens Plead Not Guilty To Coachella Robbery, Sentenced to 5 Years In Prison
A teen is facing five years in prison Thursday after pleading guilty to one count of robbery in connection to two Coachella robberies and a stolen vehicle. Jason Anthony Orosco, 18, of Riverside, was arrested on Sept. 8 with Fabian Heredia Mondragon, 18, of Indio and a 14-year-old juvenile in connection with a pair of robberies in Coachella, Sgt. Edward Soto of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Man With Diminished Mental Capacity Reported Missing in Redondo Beach
Police Tuesday sought the public’s help to locate a 63-year-old man with the mental capacity of a child who was last seen in Redondo Beach. Brindon Allen Stits was last seen Wednesday near his home in the 2700 block of Carnegie Lane, near Pacific Crest Cemetery, according to the Redondo Beach Police Department.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Killed in Collision in Granada Hills
A pedestrian was struck and killed Friday in Granada Hills. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 3:15 a.m. to the southbound San Diego (405) Freeway and Devonshire Street where they found the victim on the freeway, CHP Officer Stephan Brandt told City News Service. The victim was...
mynewsla.com
Felon Charged in Garden Grove Bar Hammer Attack
A 36-year-old felon was charged Thursday with attacking another man with a hammer in a Garden Grove bar, leaving the victim battling for his life. Jesse Bizarro was charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon, along with sentencing enhancements for attempted premeditated murder, inflicting great bodily injury on the victim, the personal use of a deadly weapon and committing an offense while released from custody, according to court records.
mynewsla.com
Judge Removes LAPD Officer From Suit Over Elderly Man’s Shooting Death
A lawsuit filed against the city by the children of a 70-year-old man allegedly shot to death by a Los Angeles police officer in 2017 was trimmed Tuesday by a judge who removed one of two officers as defendants in the case. Ruling on the city’s motion to dismiss the...
mynewsla.com
Felon Accused of Fatally Shooting Man in Menifee Arraigned
A convicted felon accused of gunning down a 58-year-old man during a confrontation near Menifee pleaded not guilty Thursday to murder and other offenses. Arturo Recinos, 52, of Menifee was arrested earlier this month following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the slaying of Jesus Carlon of Wildomar.
