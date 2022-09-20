ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rivalries in the SEC run deep and few run deeper than the rivalry between Alabama and LSU. While Alabama has dominated the series, for the most part, winning 10 out of the last 11 games, including last year’s game in Tuscaloosa, there are some hard feelings between the two schools.
tdalabamamag.com

Will Bill O’Brien remain at Alabama after this season?

Much speculation is happening as to whether Bill O’Brien will remain at Alabama after this season. His name has been linked to a couple of head coaching vacancies, including Nebraska and Arizona State. O’Brien is coordinating Alabama’s offense for a second season. He helped the Crimson Tide to a...
KLTV

2 East Texans say ‘yes’ to Alabama football

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Twice this week, Alabama’s rich football program got a yes from East Texas athletes. Wednesday Longview’s Jalen Hale made his announcement. And two days before, Tyler Legacy’s Justin Renaud made a similar announcement. After we congratulated him, Renaud was asked if the recruiting...
thesamfordcrimson.com

Samford QB living out Childhood Dream.

Samford Quarterback Michael Hiers is thrilled to be back in the Birmingham area. The Briarwood Academy graduate always wanted to play for Samford, but was not given that opportunity until recently. Hiers graduated as Briarwood’s all time leader in passing yards, games passing touchdowns, and games started. Michael is...
HOMEWOOD, AL
AL.com

Gov. Kay Ivey says Alabama needs to ‘lean in’ on electric vehicles

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey says the bus is leaving the station and the bus is electric. Delivering opening remarks at an electric vehicle summit in Birmingham today, Ivey told the crowd of a few hundred attendees that the future of transportation was electric, and that Alabama is being proactive in embracing the changing automotive markets.
ALABAMA STATE
birminghamtimes.com

Why Some Women in Birmingham Are Overlooking The Dangers of BBL Surgeries

Before deciding to undergo a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL), Kelsey—a 22-year-old Vestavia Hills, Alabama, resident preparing to have her procedure done—reached out to her own circle of experts. “I talked to my homegirls that have actually had the procedure because I wanted a real-life opinion and to see...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Alabama

(STACKER) - Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”
ALABAMA STATE
samford.edu

Samford Elects Six New Members to Board of Trustees

Six new members have joined the Samford University Board of Trustees. Amy Allen, Hon. Karon O. Bowdre ’77, J.D. ’81, Peter J. Clemens IV ’87, Rhega Gordon, Julie K. Jenkins and Steve Vinyard were elected on Friday, Sept. 9 during the Board of Trustees meeting. This is the second term for Bowdre.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Emergency rooms around Ala. are full

Shelby Co. Humane Society at capacity SOURCE: Shelby County Humane. Alabama coach Nick Saban addresses media before Vandy game SOURCE: University of Alabama. Alabama coach Nick Saban addresses media before Vandy game SOURCE: University of Alabama.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
speakinoutweeklynews.net

Alabama wants you pulled over

This is an opinion column. Hillsboro is no Brookside. Nor is Town Creek or North Courtland. Police in those towns – as far as we can tell – don’t routinely stop people on technicalities to take their stuff, toss them in a cold cell or regularly tow cars and drop drivers on the roadside to find their way home.
HILLSBORO, AL
AL.com

New Pilgrim Baptist pastor followed a legend, then became one

The Rev. James H. Brooks, pastor of New Pilgrim Baptist Church in Birmingham since 2007, was remembered by politicians, friends, family and church members today for his leadership. Brooks, who suffered from pancreatic cancer, died Sept. 14. He was 56. “He was kind, sincere and a gentle giant,” said the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Crash on I-20/59 SB closes all lanes in Tuscaloosa

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - All lanes of I-20/59 Southbound in Tuscaloosa are closed due to a major crash. The crash has closed all lanes leading up the the I-359 junction. We will provide more updates as they become available. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Pedestrian hit, killed on University Blvd.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A pedestrian was hit and killed in downtown Birmingham this morning according to police. It happened on University Blvd. at 27th St, behind McDonalds. Information about the circumstances leading to the incident have not been made available. This is an ongoing story. Please check back for...
