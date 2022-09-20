Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to Alabama fan birthday cake surprise
Rivalries in the SEC run deep and few run deeper than the rivalry between Alabama and LSU. While Alabama has dominated the series, for the most part, winning 10 out of the last 11 games, including last year’s game in Tuscaloosa, there are some hard feelings between the two schools.
Alabama Might Soon Get Some Help for Injured Receiving Corps
Freshman wide receiver Aaron Anderson has been battling a minor knee injury since fall camp.
tdalabamamag.com
Will Bill O’Brien remain at Alabama after this season?
Much speculation is happening as to whether Bill O’Brien will remain at Alabama after this season. His name has been linked to a couple of head coaching vacancies, including Nebraska and Arizona State. O’Brien is coordinating Alabama’s offense for a second season. He helped the Crimson Tide to a...
KLTV
2 East Texans say ‘yes’ to Alabama football
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Twice this week, Alabama’s rich football program got a yes from East Texas athletes. Wednesday Longview’s Jalen Hale made his announcement. And two days before, Tyler Legacy’s Justin Renaud made a similar announcement. After we congratulated him, Renaud was asked if the recruiting...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama commits react to the Tide landing Jalen Hale
Multiple Alabama football commits shared their reaction to Jalen Hale announcing his commitment to the Crimson Tide Wednesday via social media.
Alabama Football: Jamarion Miller, RBs may be Bama’s best weapon
The poor Warhawk probably thought he was at a Dairy Queen drive-thru window in downtown Monroe, having dozed off waiting for his order. Or maybe he thought he was snoozing at his desk in Advanced Economics class. Or maybe he thought he was asleep on an inflatable raft somewhere off the coast of Costa Rica.
wbrc.com
Huge soccer tournament this weekend in Birmingham metro, Shelby County
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Get ready for a busy weekend as hundreds of youth sports teams will be in town for the largest youth sports event in state history. This is a three day soccer tournament, and several games will be played in Shelby County including at Heardmont Park.
thesamfordcrimson.com
Samford QB living out Childhood Dream.
Samford Quarterback Michael Hiers is thrilled to be back in the Birmingham area. The Briarwood Academy graduate always wanted to play for Samford, but was not given that opportunity until recently. Hiers graduated as Briarwood’s all time leader in passing yards, games passing touchdowns, and games started. Michael is...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama fans react to news Bill O’Brien is a top candidate for Nebraska’s head coach vacancy
As Nebraska begins its search for its new head coach, one name that’s at the top of the program’s list is Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien. The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman reported that O’Brien is one of three that the school is looking closely at, at this point of the season.
Gov. Kay Ivey says Alabama needs to ‘lean in’ on electric vehicles
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey says the bus is leaving the station and the bus is electric. Delivering opening remarks at an electric vehicle summit in Birmingham today, Ivey told the crowd of a few hundred attendees that the future of transportation was electric, and that Alabama is being proactive in embracing the changing automotive markets.
birminghamtimes.com
Why Some Women in Birmingham Are Overlooking The Dangers of BBL Surgeries
Before deciding to undergo a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL), Kelsey—a 22-year-old Vestavia Hills, Alabama, resident preparing to have her procedure done—reached out to her own circle of experts. “I talked to my homegirls that have actually had the procedure because I wanted a real-life opinion and to see...
wbrc.com
Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Alabama
(STACKER) - Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”
samford.edu
Samford Elects Six New Members to Board of Trustees
Six new members have joined the Samford University Board of Trustees. Amy Allen, Hon. Karon O. Bowdre ’77, J.D. ’81, Peter J. Clemens IV ’87, Rhega Gordon, Julie K. Jenkins and Steve Vinyard were elected on Friday, Sept. 9 during the Board of Trustees meeting. This is the second term for Bowdre.
wbrc.com
Emergency rooms around Ala. are full
Shelby Co. Humane Society at capacity SOURCE: Shelby County Humane. Alabama coach Nick Saban addresses media before Vandy game SOURCE: University of Alabama. Alabama coach Nick Saban addresses media before Vandy game SOURCE: University of Alabama.
speakinoutweeklynews.net
Alabama wants you pulled over
This is an opinion column. Hillsboro is no Brookside. Nor is Town Creek or North Courtland. Police in those towns – as far as we can tell – don’t routinely stop people on technicalities to take their stuff, toss them in a cold cell or regularly tow cars and drop drivers on the roadside to find their way home.
North Alabama oncologist has license permanently revoked in connection with overdose death
The medical license of a Decatur-based oncologist facing allegations of a prescription drug-riddled affair has been permanently revoked.
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa city attorney warns businesses about overcrowding during football season
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A bombshell of a threat from the city of Tuscaloosa to bars and other businesses. The city attorney issued a warning recently for those businesses to crack down on overcrowding issues now that football season is here. City Attorney Scott Holmes said in the letter distributed...
New Pilgrim Baptist pastor followed a legend, then became one
The Rev. James H. Brooks, pastor of New Pilgrim Baptist Church in Birmingham since 2007, was remembered by politicians, friends, family and church members today for his leadership. Brooks, who suffered from pancreatic cancer, died Sept. 14. He was 56. “He was kind, sincere and a gentle giant,” said the...
wbrc.com
Crash on I-20/59 SB closes all lanes in Tuscaloosa
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - All lanes of I-20/59 Southbound in Tuscaloosa are closed due to a major crash. The crash has closed all lanes leading up the the I-359 junction. We will provide more updates as they become available. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news...
wbrc.com
Pedestrian hit, killed on University Blvd.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A pedestrian was hit and killed in downtown Birmingham this morning according to police. It happened on University Blvd. at 27th St, behind McDonalds. Information about the circumstances leading to the incident have not been made available. This is an ongoing story. Please check back for...
