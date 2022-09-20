Read full article on original website
Yellowstone's Kevin Costner Has Bad News For Fans Hoping John And Jamie Mend Their Relationship In Season 5
Details about Yellowstone’s upcoming supersized Season 5 premiere are still relatively scarce, but we do know Kelly Reilly’s Beth Dutton will be in good spirits early on, thanks to her iron thumbs once again pressing against the carotid arteries of brother Jamie. Beyond all of their personal baggage, Beth and John now have Garrett’s murder to hold against the politically motivated lawyer going forward, which obviously fits squarely into Beth’s vengeful playbook. Their sibling relationship can likely never be repaired, despite what Wes Bentley himself may hope, but is it at least possible-by-miracle that Jamie could win his way back on John’s good side for at least a couple of minutes? Kevin Costner makes it seem…not so likely.
Patrick Dempsey Explains His New White Hair And No, He Is Not Playing A Targaryen For HBO
Sorry House of the Dragon fans: Patrick Dempsey will not cameo as a long-lost Targaryen on HBO. Grey’s Anatomy fans who were in attendance at the D23 Expo Friday were probably surprised to see Dempsey with very white hair. When Deadline asked him on the red carpet if he’s planning a special HOTD cameo, he revealed the real reason behind his shocking, snowy ‘do. Dempsey is playing Piero Taruffi, the Italian race car driver who won the 1957 Mille Miglia, in Michael Mann’s upcoming Ferrari. The movie also stars Adam Driver, Shailene Woodley and Penélope Cruz. “I’m having a great time, I get...
These Hallmark Channel Stars Are Couples in Real Life
Some Hallmark Channel stars have found love off-screen, including Kayla Wallace and Kevin McGarry and Chris McNally and Julie Gonzalo.
‘The Young and the Restless’ Speculation: Who’s the Daddy Storyline Coming for Sally
'The Young and the Restless' rumors suggest Sally Spectra might become pregnant after her trysts with Adam and Nick Newman.
‘Chicago PD’: Photos From Jesse Lee Soffer’s Last Episode Revealed
In a move that is breaking fans’ hearts, Jesse Lee Soffer will not be returning to Chicago PD after this season. NBC shared some photos of his last few episodes. Jesse Lee Soffer, who has been on the show since season 1, portrays Detective Jay Halstead. He has appeared in every single episode of the show. There were rumors of his exit, and he confirmed them on Twitter. Variety tweeted out: “Jesse Lee Soffer is turning in his badge on #ChicagoPD. The upcoming 10th season will be the last for Soffer. He will be departing sometime in the fall.”
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
After Hawaii Five-0, Scott Caan Has Landed His Next Big TV Series
Two years after CBS' Hawaii Five-0 wrapped up its ten season run, star Scott Caan has landed his next big role on the small screen.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Speculation: 4 Actors Who Could Be Leaving the Show
Following Rena Sofer's exit, speculation is beginning on what other 'The Bold and the Beautiful' actors could also be leaving.
One of Arnold Schwarzenegger's Sons Is Hitting the Dance Floor for DWTS Season 31
Watch: Arnold Schwarzenegger's Special Birthday Post to Youngest Son. Joseph Baena is bringing his muscles to the mamba. The 24-year-old son of Arnold Schwarzenegger has joined the 31st season of Dancing with the Stars, E! News can confirm. Baena joins Charli D'Amelio and her mom Heidi D'Amelio as the only...
Bruce Willis, 67, steps out with wife Emma, 44, amid his battle with brain condition aphasia after she was called a 'drama queen' for saying her 'grief' over his illness 'can be paralyzing'
Bruce Willis, 67, surfaced with a couple of pals in Los Angeles this week amid his battle with the brain condition aphasia. The Hollywood icon withdrew from acting earlier this year as he faces down the illness, which causes language abilities to deteriorate. He cut a dapper figure when he...
Khloé Just Revealed Her 2nd Baby’s Name Is Similar to Tristan & True—Why It’s ‘Just Right’
Since her son’s birth, fans have wondered what Khloé Kardashian’s second baby’s name is and how involved Tristan Thompson has been involved in her newborn’s life. A representative for The Kardashians star confirmed on August 5, 2022, that Khloé and Tristan, who also share daughter True Thompson, had welcomed their second child, a baby boy, via surrogate. “Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing,” the statement read. “We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family.” Khloé confirmed she and Tristan were expecting a second child together in...
Bold & Beautiful Preview: Steffy Throws Gasoline and a Lit Match On Her Cease-Fire With Hope
We thought that their days of feuding were behind them. Silly us. The Bold and the Beautiful hasn’t just set the stage for another round of Brooke vs. Taylor, it’s laid the groundwork for a major return to Steffy and Hope’s age-old feud, too. For the most part in recent years, the stepsisters have maintained a civil relationship, at least when Liam wasn’t flip-flopping and Deacon wasn’t being lumped into the same villainous category as Sheila. (The guy’s no saint, but c’mon… )
‘NCIS’ Confirms Return of Fan Favorite Character in Season 20
NCIS will start its 20th season when it returns on September 19th, and an original cast member is set to return. Joe Spano will reprise his role as FBI agent Tobias Fornell. Long-time fans will recall that Spano was with the series on the very first episode from 2003, “Yankee White.”
‘Seeking Sister Wife’ Fans Think Roberta Breaking Up With Garrick Caused Dannielle To Have a Mental Breakdown
Many 'Seeking Sister Wife' fans think that Dannielle Merrifield ended up having a mental breakdown after Roberta broke up with her husband, Garrick Merrifield.
Michael Weatherly Is No Longer the Only ‘NCIS’ Star Hinting at the Return of Tony DiNozzo
Now that Michael Weatherly has ended his six-season run on ‘Bull’ his fans want him to return to ‘NCIS’ ASAP!
Another Hallmark Star May Be Done After This Christmas Movie Season: ‘How Many Firefighters Can I Play?’
With the Christmas movie season right around the corner, another Hallmark star could be done after their upcoming movie.
‘Sister Wives’ Viewers Get the Giggles After Leaked Season 17 Episode Title Confirms What They Already Knew
'Sister Wives' fans took to Reddit in hysterics after leaked season 17 episode title confirms what they already knew.
Taye Diggs Feels ‘Blessed’ to Have Found Love With Apryl Jones
Actor Taye Diggs is happy and in love with Apryl Jones and thinks it’s proof that God exists. The Best Man star took to Instagram on Friday to give the first official confirmation of his budding romance with Jones. “As an adult, there are times in life where you...
‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan Hints at Major Character Deaths in Season 5
“Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan knows how to play the long game. He knows how to keep us all in suspense for season 5 by giving us just enough information to go on. “Yellowstone” season 5 premieres on November 13, and as far as we’re concerned, it can’t come fast enough.
