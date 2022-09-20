ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yellowstone's Kevin Costner Has Bad News For Fans Hoping John And Jamie Mend Their Relationship In Season 5

Details about Yellowstone’s upcoming supersized Season 5 premiere are still relatively scarce, but we do know Kelly Reilly’s Beth Dutton will be in good spirits early on, thanks to her iron thumbs once again pressing against the carotid arteries of brother Jamie. Beyond all of their personal baggage, Beth and John now have Garrett’s murder to hold against the politically motivated lawyer going forward, which obviously fits squarely into Beth’s vengeful playbook. Their sibling relationship can likely never be repaired, despite what Wes Bentley himself may hope, but is it at least possible-by-miracle that Jamie could win his way back on John’s good side for at least a couple of minutes? Kevin Costner makes it seem…not so likely.
Patrick Dempsey Explains His New White Hair And No, He Is Not Playing A Targaryen For HBO

Sorry House of the Dragon fans: Patrick Dempsey will not cameo as a long-lost Targaryen on HBO. Grey’s Anatomy fans who were in attendance at the D23 Expo Friday were probably surprised to see Dempsey with very white hair. When Deadline asked him on the red carpet if he’s planning a special HOTD cameo, he revealed the real reason behind his shocking, snowy ‘do. Dempsey is playing Piero Taruffi, the Italian race car driver who won the 1957 Mille Miglia, in Michael Mann’s upcoming Ferrari. The movie also stars Adam Driver, Shailene Woodley and Penélope Cruz. “I’m having a great time, I get...
‘Chicago PD’: Photos From Jesse Lee Soffer’s Last Episode Revealed

In a move that is breaking fans’ hearts, Jesse Lee Soffer will not be returning to Chicago PD after this season. NBC shared some photos of his last few episodes. Jesse Lee Soffer, who has been on the show since season 1, portrays Detective Jay Halstead. He has appeared in every single episode of the show. There were rumors of his exit, and he confirmed them on Twitter. Variety tweeted out: “Jesse Lee Soffer is turning in his badge on #ChicagoPD. The upcoming 10th season will be the last for Soffer. He will be departing sometime in the fall.”
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Bruce Willis, 67, steps out with wife Emma, 44, amid his battle with brain condition aphasia after she was called a 'drama queen' for saying her 'grief' over his illness 'can be paralyzing'

Bruce Willis, 67, surfaced with a couple of pals in Los Angeles this week amid his battle with the brain condition aphasia. The Hollywood icon withdrew from acting earlier this year as he faces down the illness, which causes language abilities to deteriorate. He cut a dapper figure when he...
Khloé Just Revealed Her 2nd Baby’s Name Is Similar to Tristan & True—Why It’s ‘Just Right’

Since her son’s birth, fans have wondered what Khloé Kardashian’s second baby’s name is and how involved Tristan Thompson has been involved in her newborn’s life. A representative for The Kardashians star confirmed on August 5, 2022, that Khloé and Tristan, who also share daughter True Thompson, had welcomed their second child, a baby boy, via surrogate. “Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing,” the statement read. “We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family.” Khloé confirmed she and Tristan were expecting a second child together in...
Bold & Beautiful Preview: Steffy Throws Gasoline and a Lit Match On Her Cease-Fire With Hope

We thought that their days of feuding were behind them. Silly us. The Bold and the Beautiful hasn’t just set the stage for another round of Brooke vs. Taylor, it’s laid the groundwork for a major return to Steffy and Hope’s age-old feud, too. For the most part in recent years, the stepsisters have maintained a civil relationship, at least when Liam wasn’t flip-flopping and Deacon wasn’t being lumped into the same villainous category as Sheila. (The guy’s no saint, but c’mon… )
