Committee further amends proposed updates to Carmel’s comprehensive plan
The Carmel City Council had a full agenda for its Sept. 19 meeting. Topics included updates to the city’s comprehensive plan, formation of the Carmel Climate Action Advisory Committee and the Hamilton County Emergency Management Operations Plan. (Read coverage of other items on the agenda at youarecurrent.com.). What happened:...
Trafalgar residents to see 43% sewer rate increase
TRAFALGAR, Ind. — Residents of Trafalgar are bracing themselves for a 43% increase in sewer bill rates. The rate hike will be broken up into two phases, and the first increase will be reflected on next month’s billing cycle. Town officials said the 43% increase is necessary to keep up with the town’s rapid growth […]
City reaches agreement with troubled east side condominiums
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announced an agreement Thursday with the Towne & Terrace group to improve the far east side condominiums. As part of the agreement, the city will install IMPD security cameras and additional lighting. The city launched a lawsuit in 2013 with complaints about drug...
Letter: Disappointed, disheartened by cover
I am an eighth-grade student at Creekside Middle School. I am disappointed and disheartened by the front page of the Sept. 20 Current in Carmel. On the front page you portrayed the next mayor of Carmel, using the stereotypical silhouette of a masculine or male figure. I am disappointed that your paper is making the assumption and reinforcing the idea that the next mayor will be male. We are in a day and age when anyone could be our next mayor.
Community split on impact of charter school proposed in Carmel
Community members from Hamilton County and beyond shared their thoughts on the Valor Classical Academy charter school proposed in Carmel at a public hearing held Sept. 21 at Holiday Inn in Carmel. Nearly 30 speakers provided feedback, with more than half offering support for the school. Those in favor of...
Letter: Barnes values all CCS parents, stakeholders as ‘one team’
We are two years past the “racial reckoning” and pandemic shutdown of 2020, and life is returning to a new normal – aside from the continuing strife, contention and polarization in our community over our city’s most valuable asset: Carmel Clay Schools. I love my city!...
Developer plans housing developments in Noblesville
New housing could be coming to Noblesville under plans by a developer that would bring 168 new houses to two rental home communities. AMH Development, LLC has proposed 21 single-family lots on approximately 8.79 acres adjacent to the intersection of East 161st Street and Hazel Dell Road that would be known as Maple Grove. AMH Development, LLC was formed in 2017 and serves 22 markets nationwide. It owns 55,000 properties across the U.S.
Carmel parents raise concerns about proposed charter school
CARMEL, Ind. — Hamilton County parents gave their feedback Wednesday on a possible charter school coming to the community. The school would be partnered with Christian school Grace College and Hillsdale College. While the partnership is an exciting opportunity for some families, others say they're not too happy about...
readthereporter.com
Mike Corbett: Pleasant Street project could have been ‘reimagined’ to not affect so many homes & businesses
Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff. You can submit your own Letter to the Editor by email to [email protected]. Please include your phone number and city of residence. The Reporter will publish one letter per person per week.
Complete survey to help guide conversations with Carmel school board candidates
The Carmel Clay Public Library Foundation, the Carmel Education Foundation and OneZone chamber of commerce are partnering to host three separately recorded conversations with the 2022 Carmel Clay Schools board of trustees candidates by district. “We aim to create a thoughtful, unbiased and nonpartisan atmosphere where each candidate has an...
WISH-TV
Projects announced Monday in Carmel nearly $1 billion
CARMEL, IND. (WISH) — The Carmel city government is unveiling plans for the Monon Square redevelopment, right along the trail, allowing for multiuse businesses as well as apartments and condos. On top of that, they’re also planning on a new development on the outskirts of the city. Between...
Carmel Rotary Club’s leadership forum expands, rebrands
The event has a new name with an expanded reach. The Rotary Club of Carmel will hold its second Leadership Connection forum from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 7, followed by a social hour from 3 to 4 p.m., at 502 East Event Centre in Carmel. The event was called Carmel Leadership Day in 2021. The initiative will also include a volunteer project from 9:30 to 11:45 a.m. Oct. 21 at Central Park on the Monon Greenway.
Union Brewing Company marches bar top to new space on Gradle Drive
Union Brewing Company owner Nathan Doyle is sad to leave the Monon Square Shopping Center, but he is taking a piece of the bar with him to the new location. On the business’ final day Sept. 18, a brass band followed a group of 20 Union Brewing regulars carrying the bar top. Doyle said he believes the bar top weighs more than 500 pounds.
Shelby County school district arming staff members as part of safety plan
SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. — Some staff members at Shelby Eastern Schools will have access to guns in the school buildings as part of a new school safety plan. Last week, the district rolled out new safety measures which includes fortifying buildings, additional funding for school resource officers, panic buttons for teachers and what leaders are […]
Unique proposal: Property owner wants to build home made from shipping containers in Fishers
A unique home proposed in the Village Center neighborhood is unlike any other in the City of Fishers. But the path to approval has been rocky. A proposal for a shipping container home, a house made of upcycled materials that were once used to transport cargo, was first presented to the Nickel Plate Review Committee July 23 on behalf of the builder by Ross Hilleary, the city’s assistant director of planning and zoning. The proposal was tabled after the committee recommended less steel be used in the construction. The proposal was brought up again at the Aug. 24 meeting, but the project was once again tabled for review despite the petitioner – Joe Nixon, owner of Joe Nixon Properties – making the changes the committee recommended.
WTHR
Traffic backed up at US 31 near 116th Street in Carmel
Several vehicles were involved in the accident. We'll update you as we learn more.
nchslive.com
Keystone Avenue provides easy access to food and Carmel
Keystone, one of the most popular roads in the state, is also one of my favorites. Not only does it have many of my favorite food places on it, it also is very efficient and easy to drive on. Keystone has many of my favorite things to do on it...
Carmel’s longest-serving city councilor launches mayoral campaign
Carmel City Councilor Kevin “Woody” Rider won’t be seeking reelection to his at-large seat in the 2023 municipal election. Instead, he is running for mayor, a role he’s been considering for the past decade. Rider, a Republican, joined the city council in 2008 and is its...
Cinnaholic to open first Indiana shop Sept. 30 in Carmel
Cinnaholic will open its first shop in Indiana on Sept. 30 at 1350 S. Range Line Rd. in Carmel. The Georgia-based shop is a plant-based bakery that specializes in gourmet cinnamon rolls, brownies, edible cookie dough and other treats. Customers can choose from more than 40 frostings and toppings to customize their order.
WISH-TV
INDOT: Crews work toward December opening of the North Split
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Department of Transportation tells News 8 that crews are pushing forward to complete the North Split project in December. INDOT spokesperson Kyleigh Cramer said, “Our biggest goal of 2022 is opening up the interchange so we can get traffic and commuting through Indianapolis. That is our biggest goal of 2022. You’ll still see some construction. You’ll still see some INDOT trucks in 2023, of course. That’s just adding, like, the urban forest.”
