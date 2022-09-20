ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandy, UT

Sandy man searching for mystery woman who saved his life

By Emily Tencer
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vcpkn_0i3Xag6Y00

A Sandy man needs help finding the Good Samaritan who literally saved his life Monday.

Yury Korkishko was in his backyard in the afternoon when he was stung by wasps and started suffering an allergic reaction.

“It was harder and harder to breathe,” said Korkishko.

While his wife, Lidia, was driving him to the hospital, Korkishko lost consciousness, forcing the couple to pull over on 1300 East to wait for an ambulance.

“I couldn’t do anything,” recalled Korkishko. “I was dead.”

Passing drivers stopped to get him out of the car, and incredibly, one woman happened to have an EpiPen on hand.

“She wasn’t afraid,” Korkishko said. “She did it and she saved me.”

The Korkishkos moved from Ukraine to Utah 30 years ago. They’re touched by all the people who jumped in to help.

“You don’t see that every day,” said Korkishko’s son, Alex. “You see all the chaos. Where we’re from, our city’s destroyed. But here, people love each other.”

Korkishko stayed overnight at Alta View Hospital and was discharged Tuesday afternoon. He said he’s doing OK.

“At least I start to breathe, it’s very nice,” said Korkishko. “It’s better than alcohol.”

Now, the Korkishkos hope to track down the woman with the EpiPen who doctors say saved his life.

“I want to meet you at least to say thank you very much for everything,” said Korkishko.

“I hope you can come forward so we can thank you personally,” said Alex. “I get to live another year with my dad, so thank you.”

Monday wasn’t Korkishko's first close-call with death. Last year, he had to be rescued by the National Guard after being swept away in a river in the Alaskan wilderness.

A sergeant with the Sandy Police Department emailed FOX 13 News shortly after this story was aired and published, saying they were at the scene and had reached out to the woman who saved Korkishko in hopes to reunite them.

Comments / 2

Related
kslnewsradio.com

What’s behind random acts of violence in Utah?

SALT LAKE CITY — In an act of random violence, a 15-year-old intruder opens an unlocked door and stabs a sleeping couple at 3:50 a.m. Tuesday in Taylorsville. Detectives said the boy was a stranger to the couple and entered the home with the intent to cause violence. In...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
ABC4

Weber Co. Crime Scene Investigator sent to prison

FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – A Weber County crime scene investigator who was charged on two separate occasions, first for the sexual exploitation of a minor and later for the sexual abuse of that same minor, was sentenced on Wednesday.  Marc Swain was sentenced by Judge Michael Direda of the Second District Court on Sept. 21, […]
WEBER COUNTY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sandy, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
City
Sandy, UT
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epipen#Alta View Hospital
herrimantelegraph.org

The Salt Lake Serial Killer

When most people think of murder or violent crime, their first thought isn’t the “safe” and “friendly” state of Utah. Unfortunately, here in Utah, crime is much more common than we realize. Recently, there has been a series of murders in downtown Salt Lake City. These murders, mainly targetting people known as shadow people, are going unnoticed and ignored by the press and society as a whole.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Fake locksmiths take advantage of Orem woman needing help

OREM. Utah — Workers claiming to be locksmiths left an Orem woman with a damaged door knob and out $179. Ashley Thomas’ mom went out to run a few errands one day when she locked herself out of her condo. “Thank goodness she had really great neighbors, and...
OREM, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC4

Suspect assaults Provo crossing guard, police searching

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – A crossing guard was assaulted on Friday, and authorities are seeking the public’s help in finding a suspect, according to the Provo Police Department. On the morning of September 16, a crossing guard was reportedly assaulted in the area of 4380 North Canyon Road. Police have information that someone may have […]
PROVO, UT
ABC4

The Justice Files: Remembering Margo Bond

WEST VALLEY, Utah (ABC4) – It was a day that Ryan Sevier will never forget. It was Feb. 21, 1992 and it was his birthday. It was also the day his mother, Margo Bond, disappeared. “I got a phone call saying they were looking for my mom because she was missing,” Sevier recalled. “I was […]
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
ABC4

Provo church vandalized in alleged burglary

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – Provo Police are asking for information after a Methodist Church in Provo was damaged in a burglary call. On Monday, Sept. 19, Provo Police responded to a burglary at the Talateu Maae Kahau Tongan United Methodist Church at 1044 North Geneva Road. Officers say they found multiple broken windows and damaged […]
PROVO, UT
ABC4

3-year-old girl falls 20 feet from open window in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A three-year-old girl fell approximately 20 feet from an open window Monday, according to the West Jordan Police Department. Police say the incident occurred at 5:30 p.m. Monday at 1601 West Fox Park Drive, West Jordan. A three-year-old girl reportedly climbed to an open window, pushed on the screen and […]
WEST JORDAN, UT
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

30K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox13now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy