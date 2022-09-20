Read full article on original website
Related
Effingham Radio
Effingham Unit 40 Board of Education to Meet Monday
The Effingham Unit 40 Board of Education is set to meet on Monday, September 26 at 6:00pm. Pledge of Allegiance/Call 2022-23 Budget Hearing to Order/Roll Call. Pledge of Allegiance/Call to Order Regular Meeting/Roll Call. Recognition of Visitors. Financial Report. Consent Agenda. Minutes. Cafeteria Report. Student Teachers. Fundraisers. Field Trips. Establishment...
Effingham Radio
Effingham County Board Adopts Two Proclamations, Rejects Changes To Enterprise Zone
The Effingham County Board adopted two proclamations for National 4H week and National Farm Safety and Health Week, while also voting on changes to local incentives for tax abatements in Effingham/Effingham County Enterprise Zone. Board Chairman Jim Niemann announced proclamations for National 4H Week with members of Effingham County 4H,...
Effingham Radio
Local Earmarked Funding Released To Increase Childcare Capacity
Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, the Effingham County Board approved the Effingham County Childcare Research Committee’s request to allocate $35,535 of the $400,000 Childcare earmark to initiate the Childcare Research Committee’s Increase Capacity Program for licensed childcare providers. The purpose of the Increase Capacity Program is to rebuild and...
Effingham Radio
Register For Fall Semester Eight-Week Classes At Lake Land College
New and current Lake Land College students can now take advantage of flexible educational opportunities with an eight-week Mod II class this fall. Each semester, Lake Land College offers two sessions of eight-week courses known as Mod I and II. Mod II classes begin Oct. 17 and finish Dec. 9 with finals held Dec. 12 through Dec. 16.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Effingham Radio
Flu shots Available at HSHS Medical Group Drive-Thru Locations and Primary Care Offices
If there’s one thing you can count on from year to year, it’s another flu season. No one wants to get the flu and you might not have to. Getting a flu vaccine each fall can nearly cut your risk in half. HSHS Medical Group is now offering...
Effingham Radio
Toledo 911 Board Meets To Try To Find Ways Forward; Employees Still Needed
The Toledo 911 Board met to discuss more about their options regarding the ambulance service in Toledo that is not able to operate due to lack of staff. The Toledo ambulance service still has no employees to open their 911 service back up. They need two EMT’s and two basics, all would be full-time positions. Members of the board said they have checked at the state level for any ways to get more help, but the process is moving at a snail’s pace.
Effingham Radio
Adult Education Programs Provide Economic Opportunity at Lake Land College
National Adult Education and Literacy Week is September 18-24 National Adult Education and Literacy Week, September 18–24, underscores the continued demand for programs and services for adult students who need to improve basic skills in reading, writing, and math and obtain a high school equivalency certificate. More than 36 million adults nationwide, including 1.2 million here in Illinois, lack basic literacy skills that limit their ability to advance in education and at work.
Effingham Radio
Carle Opens Community Flu Clinics Beginning Sept. 24 in Select Areas
The new bivalent COVID-19 boosters also an option at Urbana clinics. Carle Health is opening community influenza (flu) vaccine drive-thru clinics beginning Sept. 24 through Oct. 23 at select locations in Champaign-Urbana, Danville and Mattoon. These clinics are a popular option for those seeking a convenient way to get their annual shot.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Effingham Radio
Hubbard Sentenced To Life In Prison; No Parole Granted
Effingham resident Martin Hubbard has been sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole. The sentence without parole is required by statute. An Effingham County jury in July found Hubbard guilty of eight counts of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child. The charges alleged that Hubbard improperly touched children staying at Hubbard’s Daycare, run by his wife.
Effingham Radio
Local Sports Results For Thursday September 22nd
MATTOON DEFEATED EFFINGHAM 22-25, 25-18, AND 25-21 SCHULTZ, HAMMER, MILLER, BERG, AND MILLEVILLE- 1 RBI EACH. CHAMPIONSHIP GAME- BSE DEFEATED MULBERRY GROVE 8-1 SOUTH CENTRAL (19-5) VS. BLOOMINGTON CORPUS CHRISTI (20-1)- 3:30 PM. CLASS 2A. STATE FINALS AT NORMAL. METAMORA GS (23-2) VS. WINDSOR (25-3)- 10 AM. LOCAL SPORTS SCHEDULE...
Effingham Radio
Jearld Joseph Hall, 78
Jearld Joseph Hall, age 78, of Sullivan, Illinois, passed away at 11:36 AM – Sunday, September 18, 2022, at the Gibson Family Center for Hospice Care in Terre Haute, Indiana. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM – Friday, September 23, 2022, at Oak Grove Cemetery in Le...
Effingham Radio
Collinsville Man Charged With Solicitation Of Murder For Hire
A Collinsville man charged with murder is now accused of soliciting someone to kill two people, including a Montgomery County sheriff’s deputy. Robert Tarr was indicted on two counts of solicitation of murder for hire. Tarr is currently in custody on charges of murder and attempted murder stemming from a deadly shooting in Farmersville last year. He is now charged with hiring someone to kill a surviving person from that incident and a Montgomery County Deputy who is investigating the shooting.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Effingham Radio
Mark S. Cable, 63
Mark S. Cable, 63, of Effingham, IL, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, September 19, 2022 at his home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 23, 2022, at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham. Burial will be in Watson Cemetery in Watson, IL. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Friday prior to the service at the funeral home.
Effingham Radio
Thursday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 59 year old Roger Kirkman Sr. of Stewardson for an Effingham County attachment for contempt. Roger posted bond and was released. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 24 year old Tifiani Lindemann of Newton for an Effingham County FTA warrant for possession of <5g of...
Effingham Radio
Teutopolis Fire Responds To Two-Semi Tractor/Trailer Accident On I-70
From the Teutopolis Fire Protection District Facebook Page:. On Wednesday 9/21/22 at 17:51 hours, Teutopolis Firefighters with auto-aid from Montrose FPD were dispatched to a reported two-semi tractor/trailer accident on Interstate 70 westbound, mile marker 100. The accident occurred within the construction zone with one semi striking the second semi....
Effingham Radio
Wednesday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 32 year old Derek L. Thoele of St. Elmo for a Fayette County FTA warrant for driving while license suspended. Derek posted $575 and was released. Effingham City Police arrested 42 year old Byron L. Ashley of Effingham for an Effingham County FTA warrant...
Effingham Radio
Charleston Police Searching For Individual Wanted For Multiple Felonies
From the Charleston, Illinois Police Department Facebook Page:. On September 15, 2022, Charleston Police attempted to stop a vehicle in the 1100 block of Edgar Drive that was registered as stolen. The driver ignored commands to stop and attempted to drive away, taking two unwitting occupants with him. At 2nd Street and Pierce Avenue, the stolen vehicle lost its tires and the suspect fled. The other occupants were apprehended and determined not to be suspects.
Comments / 0