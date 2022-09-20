The Toledo 911 Board met to discuss more about their options regarding the ambulance service in Toledo that is not able to operate due to lack of staff. The Toledo ambulance service still has no employees to open their 911 service back up. They need two EMT’s and two basics, all would be full-time positions. Members of the board said they have checked at the state level for any ways to get more help, but the process is moving at a snail’s pace.

TOLEDO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO