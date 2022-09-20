ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police say group left McDonough restaurant without paying

MCDONOUGH, Ga. - Police are searching for seven women who police say left a McDonough restaurant without paying. It happened on July 20 at the Miller's Ale House located at 1490 Georgia Highway 20. McDonough police released an image of the individuals on Thursday. Investigators say they wore scrub tops...
Houston County Sheriff’s Office warns of email scam

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about a scam involving a man wrongfully claiming to be with Norton Antivirus and taking money from victims. According to HCSO, complaints have been received saying victims receive an email, appearing to come from...
PHOTOS: Deputies investigating thefts at two Macon storage facilities

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate storage facility break-in cases. The first involves storage units at 5410 Hawkinsville Road. According to the Sheriff’s Office, several suspects broke into multiple storage units. The suspects were seen in a possible gray 2018 or...
$350M being invested in East Macon housing, hotel, retail spaces

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A $350 million investment is planned for East Macon, including a hotel, office, retail and residential space. Macon-Bibb County Mayor Lester Miller says there’s been a need for new transformation in East Macon. He says this new development project will do just that. At a...
Macon mattress store invested in community

Macon & Robins Bed & Mattress, local bed and mattress stores, are open to help locals find what they need for a good night’s sleep. The stores have three locations, two in Macon and one in Warner Robins. The Mercer location is located at 3815 Mercer University Drive in Macon, and is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 12 p.m…
Bibb County announces $350M shopping center in east Macon

MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller has announced a plan to purchase 1.6 million square feet of land in east Macon across Coliseum Drive from the Macon Centreplex. The announcement was made at the Bibb County Commission meeting just before 6 p.m. Tuesday. Miller says the plans include...
P&Z to review application for medical complex off Zebulon Rd.

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A developer has put plans in front of Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning for a medical park in north Macon. The North Macon Medical Office Park would be located off of Zebulon Rd., at 416 and 420 N. Lamar Rd. and 7080 N. Peake Rd. That space...
Deputies looking for Macon Storage Center burglary suspects

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating multiple burglaries at a storage facility on Hawkinsville Rd. According to investigators, the incidents have happened at Macon Storage Center, located at 5410 Hawkinsville Rd. in south Bibb County. Deputies say the suspect, pictured above, could be driving in...
$350M development sought near I-16, Ocmulgee Mounds

MACON, Ga. — News of a potential $350 million hotel, office, retail and residential complex dominated Macon-Bibb County Commission meetings Tuesday at City Hall. After an executive session, Mayor Lester Miller proposed shifting SPLOST dollars for blight and economic development and adding some general funds to amass up to $14 million needed to buy more than 21 acres of land from the old Bibb Mill site off Interstate 16 along Coliseum Drive. The proposed private development conceptually laid out by HGOR urban planners would create a new gateway to the Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park, which could soon be elevated to become Georgia’s first national park.
Man accused of 2016 killing of Macon woman pleads guilty, sentenced to 20 years in prison

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The man accused in the 2016 killing of a Macon woman has pleaded guilty to her murder. The body of 27-year-old Kendra Roberts was found along Riverside Drive on the morning of August 7, 2016. A person driving along Riverside Drive said he saw what looked like a person laying just off the road in a grassy area and called 911. Deputies told WGXA News that day they found Roberts had been shot multiple times and was dead, marking that year's tenth homicide.
Man arrested after exchanging gunfire with Bibb deputy

UPDATE: The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Bibb County. Preliminary information indicates police conducted a traffic stop on a driver identified as Dale Watson, 31, for a traffic violation. Watson refused to stop and sped away, according to the GBI. There was a short vehicle pursuit that...
