fox5atlanta.com
Police say group left McDonough restaurant without paying
MCDONOUGH, Ga. - Police are searching for seven women who police say left a McDonough restaurant without paying. It happened on July 20 at the Miller's Ale House located at 1490 Georgia Highway 20. McDonough police released an image of the individuals on Thursday. Investigators say they wore scrub tops...
Two Bibb County deputies on administrative leave after shots fired in East Macon
MACON, Ga. — Two Bibb County deputies who fired shots at a suspect are on administrative leave while the GBI investigates. It all happened here in east Macon at the intersection of Emery Highway and Coliseum Drive around 5 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. Neighboring businesses say they heard the gun...
Bibb deputy, driver exchange gunfire on Coliseum Drive and Emery Highway
MACON, Ga. — A routine traffic stop in Macon turned into a shootout between a deputy and a suspect on Wednesday night, according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. Just before 5 p.m., deputies attempted to pull the car over for a traffic stop. After...
wgxa.tv
'Just operating rogue': WGXA uncovers Macon has no contract with ambulance services
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- All week WGXA's Ereina Plunkett has been keeping a pulse on a Bibb County EMS situation, trying to bring you vital information on some of the problems people are facing in the county. After reports of ambulance wait times exceeding two hours, no ambulances available during emergencies,...
'A shot in the arm for East Macon': Community members react to $350M development
MACON, Ga. — Folks in east Macon say they're looking forward to a new hotel, shops and restaurants that could be coming to town. Tuesday, Bibb commissioners moved forward with a plan to buy more than 21 acres of land on Coliseum Drive just across the street from the Centreplex.
41nbc.com
Houston County Sheriff’s Office warns of email scam
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about a scam involving a man wrongfully claiming to be with Norton Antivirus and taking money from victims. According to HCSO, complaints have been received saying victims receive an email, appearing to come from...
41nbc.com
PHOTOS: Deputies investigating thefts at two Macon storage facilities
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate storage facility break-in cases. The first involves storage units at 5410 Hawkinsville Road. According to the Sheriff’s Office, several suspects broke into multiple storage units. The suspects were seen in a possible gray 2018 or...
wgxa.tv
$350M being invested in East Macon housing, hotel, retail spaces
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A $350 million investment is planned for East Macon, including a hotel, office, retail and residential space. Macon-Bibb County Mayor Lester Miller says there’s been a need for new transformation in East Macon. He says this new development project will do just that. At a...
Jones County News
Macon mattress store invested in community
Macon & Robins Bed & Mattress, local bed and mattress stores, are open to help locals find what they need for a good night’s sleep. The stores have three locations, two in Macon and one in Warner Robins. The Mercer location is located at 3815 Mercer University Drive in Macon, and is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 12 p.m…
Bibb County announces $350M shopping center in east Macon
MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller has announced a plan to purchase 1.6 million square feet of land in east Macon across Coliseum Drive from the Macon Centreplex. The announcement was made at the Bibb County Commission meeting just before 6 p.m. Tuesday. Miller says the plans include...
wgxa.tv
P&Z to review application for medical complex off Zebulon Rd.
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A developer has put plans in front of Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning for a medical park in north Macon. The North Macon Medical Office Park would be located off of Zebulon Rd., at 416 and 420 N. Lamar Rd. and 7080 N. Peake Rd. That space...
wgxa.tv
Deputies looking for Macon Storage Center burglary suspects
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating multiple burglaries at a storage facility on Hawkinsville Rd. According to investigators, the incidents have happened at Macon Storage Center, located at 5410 Hawkinsville Rd. in south Bibb County. Deputies say the suspect, pictured above, could be driving in...
Houston County 'Operation Arresting Hunger' making sure families aren't without food this holiday season
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Cooler weather is approaching, and with colder months comes the holiday season. Operation Arresting Hunger is getting to work now to ensure every family in Houston County can enjoy their holiday this year. "I'm just like everybody else - trying to survive," says Rosa Jenkins.
$350M development sought near I-16, Ocmulgee Mounds
MACON, Ga. — News of a potential $350 million hotel, office, retail and residential complex dominated Macon-Bibb County Commission meetings Tuesday at City Hall. After an executive session, Mayor Lester Miller proposed shifting SPLOST dollars for blight and economic development and adding some general funds to amass up to $14 million needed to buy more than 21 acres of land from the old Bibb Mill site off Interstate 16 along Coliseum Drive. The proposed private development conceptually laid out by HGOR urban planners would create a new gateway to the Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park, which could soon be elevated to become Georgia’s first national park.
wgxa.tv
Man accused of 2016 killing of Macon woman pleads guilty, sentenced to 20 years in prison
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The man accused in the 2016 killing of a Macon woman has pleaded guilty to her murder. The body of 27-year-old Kendra Roberts was found along Riverside Drive on the morning of August 7, 2016. A person driving along Riverside Drive said he saw what looked like a person laying just off the road in a grassy area and called 911. Deputies told WGXA News that day they found Roberts had been shot multiple times and was dead, marking that year's tenth homicide.
GBI: Macon man detained after car chase, exchange of gunfire with deputies
A Macon man is facing multiple charges after he was accused of opening fire on sheriff’s deputies at the end of a Wednesday evening car chase, officials said.
wgxa.tv
Two hours too long: Macon mother waits two hours for an ambulance to save daughter
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- It's a parent's worst nightmare. "...There were no ambulances available, we waited two solid hours-- two solid hours." For two hours a Macon mom paced back and forth on the phone with 911 and the crisis hotline--begging for an ambulance to come save her daughter. "I'm pulled...
wgxa.tv
Man arrested after exchanging gunfire with Bibb deputy
UPDATE: The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Bibb County. Preliminary information indicates police conducted a traffic stop on a driver identified as Dale Watson, 31, for a traffic violation. Watson refused to stop and sped away, according to the GBI. There was a short vehicle pursuit that...
'It is disappointing:' 43 Warner Robins Police Department jobs remain unfilled
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Staffing shortages continue to plague police departments across the nation. In Warner Robins, more than 40 police department jobs remain unfilled. "We need help right here in our own community," Fullwood said. Angela Fullwood is talking about the Warner Robins Police Department. "They don't have...
'It will encourage additional growth': Bibb moves forward with plan for $350M east Macon development
MACON, Ga. — The sounds of construction equipment could soon come to east Macon. Bibb commissioners Tuesday moved forward with a plan to buy more than 21 acres of land on Coliseum Drive just across the street from the Centreplex. It's for a development they say could bring in millions of dollars.
