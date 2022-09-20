Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NBCMontana
Olympic, Paralympic sports show growth at college level
BOZEMAN, Mont. — This college season, there are more than 300,000 student-athletes competing in Olympic and Paralympic sports. After seeing a drop in numbers for collegiate sports programs during the pandemic this is big turnaround. Across 35 campuses at the Division I level, 100 sports were cut during the...
NBCMontana
Bozeman teacher wins Montana Teacher of the Year award
Bozeman, Mont — Catherine Matthews from Hyalite Elementary in Bozeman won the 2023 Montana Teacher of the Year award. A surprise only a few people knew about found its way to the Bozeman elementary school on Tuesday. You could hear the students cheering throughout the halls. Matthews teaches special...
NBCMontana
Bear relocated in Three Forks
MISSOULA, Mont. — Residents of Three Forks are seeing more bears in town, just like a lot of other Montana communities. Thank you, Terri Higgins, for getting a number of close ups of a black bear up a tree in Three Forks. It looks like that bear wasn't interested...
NBCMontana
Bozeman mayor receives NASAA Distinguished Public Service Award
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Bozeman Mayor Cyndy Andrus will be receiving the 2022 Distinguished Public Service Award. Andrus will be receiving this award for her service, creative thinking and leadership role in the arts agency field in Bozeman and across the country. The award will be presented on Sept. 24...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBCMontana
Climate Strike events to take place across Montana at Northwestern Energy on Friday
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Bozeman Youth Climate group is joining a global Climate Strike event to demand action on climate from Northwestern Energy. The Gallatin Valley Sunrise movement says that middle school, high school, and university students, along with other young people will stage a strike at the Northwestern Energy offices on East Griffin at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.
NBCMontana
Bozeman police delay Citizens' Police Academy
BOZEMAN, Mont. — The Bozeman Police Department delayed its Citizens’ Police Academy until spring 2023. The department's recent move to a new facility in Bozeman is the main reason for the delay, according to Officer Scott Vongehr. Vongehr said there have been many moving parts during the move...
NBCMontana
Students to join Global Climate Strike demanding action from NorthWestern Energy
MISSOULA, Mont. — Youth climate groups in Bozeman will come together this Friday for a Global Climate Strike event to demand action from NorthWestern Energy. Students of all ages will join the Gallatin Valley Sunrise Movement to stage a strike at NorthWestern Energy offices to demand adoption of the Bright Communities Commitment.
NBCMontana
Fiber optic network launches in parts of Bozeman
Bozeman, Mont — Yellowstone Fiber officially lights up their fiber optic network in portions of Bozeman. The launch started with a countdown and a celebration on Monday. A ceremony that marked the day when the first homes could access the network. Every day this week people's networks are going...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBCMontana
Ennis administrators, police report 'no credible threat' at schools
MISSOULA, Mont. — Ennis school administrators are trying to reassure parents regarding rumors over safety concerns at the high school, saying they found “no credible threat.”. The Ennis Police Department says it's working with administrators to look into the rumors, but they determined there wasn't a threat to...
NBCMontana
Arrest made in Park Co. homicide investigation
MISSOULA, Mont. — Kadin Lewis, 20, is suspected in a Park County homicide, according to Sheriff Brad W. Bichler. Officials identified the victim in the homicide as 32-year-old Casey Anderson. Park County sheriff's deputies found Anderson's body in a camper on Monday morning on the 1300 block of East...
NBCMontana
Bozeman K-9 officer, partner seize 2,000 doses of illegal narcotics in 2022
Bozeman, Mont — New numbers from the Bozeman Police Department show the number of drugs their K-9 division is taking off the streets. Officer Braden Peterson and his K-9 partner, Stretch, seized 2,000 individual doses of illegal narcotics since the start of 2022. Bozeman police say it's about over...
Comments / 0