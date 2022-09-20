Read full article on original website
Related
Watch: Alligator floats along the lazy river at Illinois water park
An Illinois water park marked the end of the summer season by letting one last visitor float the lazy river -- an alligator.
Effingham Radio
Register For Fall Semester Eight-Week Classes At Lake Land College
New and current Lake Land College students can now take advantage of flexible educational opportunities with an eight-week Mod II class this fall. Each semester, Lake Land College offers two sessions of eight-week courses known as Mod I and II. Mod II classes begin Oct. 17 and finish Dec. 9 with finals held Dec. 12 through Dec. 16.
freedom929.com
BUS TRIP SEATS GOING FAST
(OLNEY) The Farm Bureaus in Richland, Lawrence, Wabash, and Wayne Counties are hosting a bus trip to attend this fall’s Covered Bridge Festival in Bridgeton, Indiana, on Thursday, October 20th, four weeks from this Thursday. There will be only two pickup sites early that morning : on the east side of the square in Albion leaving at 6:00 and at the Rural King parking lot in Olney leaving at 6:30. After the event, the bus will stop for supper at the Golden Corral in Terre Haute. Cost is $35 for Farm Bureau members, $45 for non-members. Seats are limited. Contact any of the four Farm Bureau offices as soon as possible to reserve a seat or two (Olney / 393-4116 : Lawrenceville / 943-2640 : Mt. Carmel / 262-5865 : Fairfield / 842-3342). For more on the Festival, go to coveredridges.com/covered-bridge…/bridgeton.
Effingham Radio
Local Sports Results For Thursday September 22nd
MATTOON DEFEATED EFFINGHAM 22-25, 25-18, AND 25-21 SCHULTZ, HAMMER, MILLER, BERG, AND MILLEVILLE- 1 RBI EACH. CHAMPIONSHIP GAME- BSE DEFEATED MULBERRY GROVE 8-1 SOUTH CENTRAL (19-5) VS. BLOOMINGTON CORPUS CHRISTI (20-1)- 3:30 PM. CLASS 2A. STATE FINALS AT NORMAL. METAMORA GS (23-2) VS. WINDSOR (25-3)- 10 AM. LOCAL SPORTS SCHEDULE...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Effingham Radio
Adult Education Programs Provide Economic Opportunity at Lake Land College
National Adult Education and Literacy Week is September 18-24 National Adult Education and Literacy Week, September 18–24, underscores the continued demand for programs and services for adult students who need to improve basic skills in reading, writing, and math and obtain a high school equivalency certificate. More than 36 million adults nationwide, including 1.2 million here in Illinois, lack basic literacy skills that limit their ability to advance in education and at work.
Herald & Review
Decatur and Macon County home listings for people who need a lot of living space
Browse Decatur and Macon County homes over 4,000 square feet in size. Welcome home! This gorgeous 1.37 acre property is located in Stony Brook Estates on Decatur's southwest side. You'll enjoy the amazing country views while being close to the conveniences of the city -- the best of both worlds! With more than 4600 sqft of living space, this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home is an entertainer's dream! The striking exterior sets the tone for the custom finishes you'll find inside. A grand foyer greets you with stunning marble floors and a beautiful wood staircase. The entry is flanked by stunning formal dining and living spaces both with custom coffered ceilings and beautiful hardwood floors. You'll enjoy entertaining and cooking in the gourmet kitchen, complete with granite counters, an abundance of custom cabinetry, breakfast nook, and coffee bar. The kitchen opens to an additional eating area with corner fireplace. The open great room gives you many possibilities for seating and rec spaces with a second fireplace and built-in kitchenette. Retreat to the spacious second level where you'll find all four bedrooms, including the master suite with a fireplace, newly remodeled bathroom, private balcony, and a must see 31x14 walk-in closet with enough space for your home gym equipment or office. Three additional guest rooms, full bathroom, spacious laundry area, and access to a second private balcony round out the upper level. Want more? This property also includes a second garage and hobby shed with workshop space. Seller will provide a $6,000 updating allowance with an accepted offer. This is a "can't miss" home so put it on your list to see today!
Effingham Radio
Local Earmarked Funding Released To Increase Childcare Capacity
Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, the Effingham County Board approved the Effingham County Childcare Research Committee’s request to allocate $35,535 of the $400,000 Childcare earmark to initiate the Childcare Research Committee’s Increase Capacity Program for licensed childcare providers. The purpose of the Increase Capacity Program is to rebuild and...
Effingham Radio
Effingham Unit 40 Board of Education to Meet Monday
The Effingham Unit 40 Board of Education is set to meet on Monday, September 26 at 6:00pm. Pledge of Allegiance/Call 2022-23 Budget Hearing to Order/Roll Call. Pledge of Allegiance/Call to Order Regular Meeting/Roll Call. Recognition of Visitors. Financial Report. Consent Agenda. Minutes. Cafeteria Report. Student Teachers. Fundraisers. Field Trips. Establishment...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Effingham Radio
Mark S. Cable, 63
Mark S. Cable, 63, of Effingham, IL, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, September 19, 2022 at his home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 23, 2022, at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham. Burial will be in Watson Cemetery in Watson, IL. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Friday prior to the service at the funeral home.
Effingham Radio
Carle Opens Community Flu Clinics Beginning Sept. 24 in Select Areas
The new bivalent COVID-19 boosters also an option at Urbana clinics. Carle Health is opening community influenza (flu) vaccine drive-thru clinics beginning Sept. 24 through Oct. 23 at select locations in Champaign-Urbana, Danville and Mattoon. These clinics are a popular option for those seeking a convenient way to get their annual shot.
Effingham Radio
Jearld Joseph Hall, 78
Jearld Joseph Hall, age 78, of Sullivan, Illinois, passed away at 11:36 AM – Sunday, September 18, 2022, at the Gibson Family Center for Hospice Care in Terre Haute, Indiana. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM – Friday, September 23, 2022, at Oak Grove Cemetery in Le...
Effingham Radio
Toledo 911 Board Meets To Try To Find Ways Forward; Employees Still Needed
The Toledo 911 Board met to discuss more about their options regarding the ambulance service in Toledo that is not able to operate due to lack of staff. The Toledo ambulance service still has no employees to open their 911 service back up. They need two EMT’s and two basics, all would be full-time positions. Members of the board said they have checked at the state level for any ways to get more help, but the process is moving at a snail’s pace.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Effingham Radio
Effingham County Board Adopts Two Proclamations, Rejects Changes To Enterprise Zone
The Effingham County Board adopted two proclamations for National 4H week and National Farm Safety and Health Week, while also voting on changes to local incentives for tax abatements in Effingham/Effingham County Enterprise Zone. Board Chairman Jim Niemann announced proclamations for National 4H Week with members of Effingham County 4H,...
Effingham Radio
Thelma C. Bassett, 88
Thelma C. Bassett, 88, of Effingham, IL, passed away on September 19, 2022, at Ossian Health and Rehabilitation in Ossian, IN. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, September 26, 2022, at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham. Burial will be in Toliver Cemetery in rural Louisville, IL. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00. p.m. on Sunday, September 25, 2022, and from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service on Monday at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham.
Marijuana dispensary vote surprises mayor
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Mattoon mayor thought city council members would approve a marijuana dispensary but tonight they did the opposite. “Honestly you really can’t keep out a dispensary as long as it meets the requirements it’s not against the law,” said Mayor Rick Hall. Justice Cannabis Company was hoping to set up shop […]
wgel.com
Panama Residence Searched, Two Arrested
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department reports that last Saturday afternoon, two persons were arrested in Hillsboro. Deputies conducted a narcotics investigation, utilizing their K9 unit, and that led to Brittany Kampmann, age 32 of Panama, and Michael Summers, age 33 of Irving, being taken into custody. The sheriff’s department...
wcsjnews.com
Two Men Accused of Dealing Meth in Livingston County
Two men from Charleston, Illinois are accused of dealing large amounts of meth in Livingston County. The Livingston County Proactive Unit arrested 38-year-old David Stites and 57-year-old Kevin Hickman in Pontiac on September 19th. This comes after an ongoing narcotics investigation. During the investigation, over 56 grams of meth, US...
wmay.com
One Seriously Hurt In I-55 Crash In Montgomery County
One person has been seriously injured in a crash on Interstate 55 south of Springfield. Illinois State Police say the two-vehicle wreck happened on northbound 55 near mile marker 75. One person was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The cleanup and investigation forced the shutdown of northbound 55...
Eight garbage trucks damaged by fire
HARRISTOWN, Ill. (WCIA) — Eight garbage trucks went up in flames at the Waste Management facility in Harristown early Monday morning. The Harristown Fire Department took an initial call around 12:45 a.m. about a large fire and explosions. While on the way, information led responding firefighters to initially think it was a structural fire. Additional […]
Effingham Radio
Wednesday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 32 year old Derek L. Thoele of St. Elmo for a Fayette County FTA warrant for driving while license suspended. Derek posted $575 and was released. Effingham City Police arrested 42 year old Byron L. Ashley of Effingham for an Effingham County FTA warrant...
Comments / 0