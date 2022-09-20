ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

FL. Gov. DeSantis proposes $1.1 billion tax relief plan for the next legislative session

By Steven Ponson
ESPN 690
ESPN 690
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I5HMT_0i3XYc0200

Bradenton FL — On Tuesday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis outlined a $1.1 billion tax relief package proposal for the next legislative session in 2023. The tax holidays would run through multiple holidays. Included in the package are some familiar tax relief proposals but with a different twist. Governor Ron DeSantis says the -back-to-school sales tax holiday is included, but this proposal will include two weeks in the spring for students headed back to the classroom from winter break.

“This time we’re gonna do a total of four weeks”. DeSantis says.

That proposal is estimated to save families around $210 million.

Also included in this proposal is a permanent exemption for baby and toddler necessitates and an exemption for cribs and strollers.

DeSantis says the state is in a good financial position to pull off this tax relief package.

“We respect you as taxpayers, we’re gonna work to lessen the burden on you”. DeSantis says.

These proposals still need approval from the state legislature and the governor says additional tax relief proposals will be announced at a later date.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
ESPN 690

Habitat for Humanity of St. Augustine/St. Johns County builds home for a Purple Heart Veteran

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Today, Kristopher Barajas, a retired Naval Corpsman wounded in Iraq, is getting help from Habitat St. Augustine and Wells Fargo volunteers to place siding on his two-bedroom home in St. Augustine. Barajas served as a Fleet Marine Force corpsman stationed with a U.S. Marines division out of Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. He was stationed in Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom II. During a battle in Fallujah, he was struck by shrapnel.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
ESPN 690

Feeding Northeast Florida + Southeastern Grocers Host Hunger Action Month Mobile Food Pantry

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Feeding Northeast Florida and Southeastern Grocers (parent company of Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores) are hosting two mobile pantry food distributions today, Tuesday, September, 20 and tomorrow, September 21. Recognizing September as Hunger Action Month, Feeding Northeast Florida is leading the effort to highlight hunger and food insecurity across the eight counties of Northeast Florida that they serve.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
ESPN 690

‘Do I buy food for my family, or do I buy diapers?’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Diaper Bank for Northeast Florida talks local impacts amid higher-than-anticipated Consumer Price Index. A surprising inflation report by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics shows the Consumer Price Index higher than anticipated: up 8.3 percent in August over the previous year. That means consumer goods and...
FLORIDA STATE
ESPN 690

Cold front to bring drier days, below average temps

Jacksonville, Fl — A cold front that is pushing into Northeast Florida will trigger an isolated shower at times. Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says the shower and storm threat pushes south of the Jacksonville metro area through the afternoon. Temps will be below average, in the low to mid-80s.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Relief#Legislature#Tax Holiday#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Politics Governor#Fl#Cribs#Cox Media Group
ESPN 690

St. Johns Youth Academy employee arrested for credit card fraud, sheriff’s office says

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla — A man working with troubled youth has found himself in trouble. 66-year-old Joseph Oliver Warren, a vocational specialist for the Saint Johns Youth Academy, which is part of the state’s juvenile justice department, was arrested last week after a St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office report says he admitted to using someone’s card at an ATM.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
ESPN 690

The City of St. Augustine hosts a Ceremony of Remembrance to honor the victims of 9/11

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The City of St. Augustine will host a Ceremony of Remembrance in honor of those who died in the terrorist attacks on Sunday, September 11, 2001. The annual event, initiated just two days after the attack, begins at 8:30 a.m. at the Malaga Street Station and includes a live stream broadcast on the department’s FaceBook page. The 15-minute ceremony includes the presentation of colors, a musical presentation, remarks by St. Augustine Fire Chief Carlos Aviles, and remarks by guest speaker Erin Durkin.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
ESPN 690

ESPN 690

Jacksonville, FL
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
64K+
Views
ABOUT

ESPN 690 is Jacksonville's home for ESPN sports radio, WOKV-AM.

 https://www.espn690.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy