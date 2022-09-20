FL. Gov. DeSantis proposes $1.1 billion tax relief plan for the next legislative session

Bradenton FL — On Tuesday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis outlined a $1.1 billion tax relief package proposal for the next legislative session in 2023. The tax holidays would run through multiple holidays. Included in the package are some familiar tax relief proposals but with a different twist. Governor Ron DeSantis says the -back-to-school sales tax holiday is included, but this proposal will include two weeks in the spring for students headed back to the classroom from winter break.

“This time we’re gonna do a total of four weeks”. DeSantis says.

That proposal is estimated to save families around $210 million.

Also included in this proposal is a permanent exemption for baby and toddler necessitates and an exemption for cribs and strollers.

DeSantis says the state is in a good financial position to pull off this tax relief package.

“We respect you as taxpayers, we’re gonna work to lessen the burden on you”. DeSantis says.

These proposals still need approval from the state legislature and the governor says additional tax relief proposals will be announced at a later date.

