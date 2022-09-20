ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Ozarks First.com

Forecast: Fall Weather Follows Tonight’s Front

Summer’s last big hurrah closed with a round of record highs being set. Springfield hit 95°, topping the old record of 93° set in 2017. Joplin blew away the old record of 95 set in 1956 with a high today of 99°. Fall weather will follow...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOMU

Forecast: Tracking cooler air and rain chances

Passing showers are expected through the night as cooler air funnels into the region. These showers will be fairly light. Things will finally feel a bit more like fall on the first day of autumn beginning Thursday. You should expect that it will be a cloudy and overcast day with a leftover showers possible in the morning, mainly dry otherwise. Temperatures Thursday will only reach the upper 60s, falling in the lower 50s overnight leading to chilly moments on Friday morning.
MISSOURI STATE
Ozarks First.com

Wednesday, September 21 Midday Forecast

Happy Wednesday! The last official day of summer and the heat is holding on to the bitter end. We will likely set new record high temperatures all across the Ozarks today. It won’t be warmer than the last two, the records are just lower. As we progress through Wednesday...
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

How recent weather will affect trees, fall colors in Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation will begin online fall color updates this month to help residents find ideal locations to view the trees’ seasonal transitions. Because predicting the pigment changes can be difficult, the department seeks to assist nature lovers in finding fall foliage,...
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri State
KYTV

When to expect the peak of fall foliage in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Even though it hasn’t felt like it, the first official day of fall arrives September 22, meaning shorter days and beautiful hues of yellow, orange, and red leaves are on the way. Some trees, like maple and black walnut, have already started their transition. “Typically...
MISSOURI STATE
#Retreats#Central M
KOLR10 News

How Missourians can help monarch butterflies

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Kelly McGowan, a horticulture expert from the University of Missouri Extension Center, joined us in the studio today to talk about monarch butterflies’ habits and how Missourians can help them flourish. McGowan brought two monarch caterpillars into the studio that will soon enter their chrysalises — that many people mistakenly call cocoons, […]
MISSOURI STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Missouri

What's one thing that you could eat every day? If your answer is a good pizza, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza spots in Missouri that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are known to serve pizza so good that will make you think you have teleported all the way to Italy.
MISSOURI STATE
KSN News

U.S. center of population now located in Missouri Ozarks

(KSNF/KODE) — The U.S. Census Bureau announced on Tuesday, Sept. 20, that the nation’s new center of population in 2020 is Hartville, Missouri, a small town located in the Ozark Mountains. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) will honor the spot with a permanent commemorative survey mark, and the people of Hartville will celebrate […]
HARTVILLE, MO
KTTS

Walmart Remodeling 41 Stores in Missouri

(KTTS News) – Walmart is investing $240 million to update 41 Missouri stores across the state. The store renovations will expand shopping options by offering pick-up, delivery, and express deliveries. Stores will also update paint, lighting, mother’s rooms for nursing mothers, and more. Springfield will have four stores...
MISSOURI STATE
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Tractor trailer crashes below I-44 to dry creek bed

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 8 a.m. Tuesday reports west of Mount Vernon along I-44 a tractor trailer went through the guardrail to a dry creek bed below the interstate. | GAS TANKER CRASHES AT SPRINGFIELD AND BURNS ALONG I-44 SPRINGFIELD POLICE REPORT Traffic was at a standstill eastbound for a period of time as guardrail jutted out into...
SPRINGFIELD, MO

