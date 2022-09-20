Read full article on original website
Ozarks First.com
Forecast: Fall Weather Follows Tonight’s Front
Summer’s last big hurrah closed with a round of record highs being set. Springfield hit 95°, topping the old record of 93° set in 2017. Joplin blew away the old record of 95 set in 1956 with a high today of 99°. Fall weather will follow...
KOMU
Forecast: Tracking cooler air and rain chances
Passing showers are expected through the night as cooler air funnels into the region. These showers will be fairly light. Things will finally feel a bit more like fall on the first day of autumn beginning Thursday. You should expect that it will be a cloudy and overcast day with a leftover showers possible in the morning, mainly dry otherwise. Temperatures Thursday will only reach the upper 60s, falling in the lower 50s overnight leading to chilly moments on Friday morning.
Ozarks First.com
Wednesday, September 21 Midday Forecast
Happy Wednesday! The last official day of summer and the heat is holding on to the bitter end. We will likely set new record high temperatures all across the Ozarks today. It won’t be warmer than the last two, the records are just lower. As we progress through Wednesday...
How recent weather will affect trees, fall colors in Missouri
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation will begin online fall color updates this month to help residents find ideal locations to view the trees’ seasonal transitions. Because predicting the pigment changes can be difficult, the department seeks to assist nature lovers in finding fall foliage,...
KYTV
When to expect the peak of fall foliage in the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Even though it hasn’t felt like it, the first official day of fall arrives September 22, meaning shorter days and beautiful hues of yellow, orange, and red leaves are on the way. Some trees, like maple and black walnut, have already started their transition. “Typically...
krcgtv.com
Missouri gas prices see week-over-week spike for first time in three months
JEFFERSON CITY — The trend of lowering gas prices across the state has come to an end this week in Missouri. AAA Missouri Weekend Gas Watch reports the average for a gallon of gas in Missouri is $3.38. That is up five cents more than the average last week, with the average going up week-over-week for the first time in 13 weeks.
After months of falling prices, Missouri gas on the rise again
After nearly three months of steady decline, gas prices around Missouri are on the rise once again.
New Missouri state park opens Friday in the southwest
Outdoor enthusiasts will soon have an opportunity to enjoy a new state park in southwest Missouri.
How Missourians can help monarch butterflies
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Kelly McGowan, a horticulture expert from the University of Missouri Extension Center, joined us in the studio today to talk about monarch butterflies’ habits and how Missourians can help them flourish. McGowan brought two monarch caterpillars into the studio that will soon enter their chrysalises — that many people mistakenly call cocoons, […]
weatherboy.com
Three Earthquakes Rock Middle of New Madid Seismic Zone Today Along the Mississippi River
Three more earthquakes struck in the heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone, adding to the swarm of very weak but voluminous quakes that have rattled the region in recent weeks. Today’s earthquakes all occured along the Mississippi River, with two on the Missouri banks of the river, and the other on the Tennessee side of the river itself.
The Holiday Express Train Is Coming Back To Missouri
It's a little early to start thinking about Christmas, but I just need to share this with you. The Kansas City Southern Holiday Express train is back after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, and you'll be able to see it in Missouri!. Kansas City Southern's Holiday Express train will...
3 Great Pizza Places in Missouri
What's one thing that you could eat every day? If your answer is a good pizza, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza spots in Missouri that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are known to serve pizza so good that will make you think you have teleported all the way to Italy.
kcur.org
A grassbank in Missouri welcomes cattle, showing how grazing and 'hoof traffic' help conserve prairie
Dunn Ranch Prairie has the first grassbank in the Midwest, a partnership where The Nature Conservancy allows local ranchers to graze their cattle on its grasslands while the ranchers’ pasture is allowed to rest. A pristine tallgrass prairie in northern Missouri is home to hundreds of wildflower species and...
U.S. center of population now located in Missouri Ozarks
(KSNF/KODE) — The U.S. Census Bureau announced on Tuesday, Sept. 20, that the nation’s new center of population in 2020 is Hartville, Missouri, a small town located in the Ozark Mountains. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) will honor the spot with a permanent commemorative survey mark, and the people of Hartville will celebrate […]
Local Walmart stores among dozens getting upgrades
More than 40 Walmart locations across Missouri will be under construction as stores are updated and remodeled. The post Local Walmart stores among dozens getting upgrades appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KTTS
Walmart Remodeling 41 Stores in Missouri
(KTTS News) – Walmart is investing $240 million to update 41 Missouri stores across the state. The store renovations will expand shopping options by offering pick-up, delivery, and express deliveries. Stores will also update paint, lighting, mother’s rooms for nursing mothers, and more. Springfield will have four stores...
Tractor trailer crashes below I-44 to dry creek bed
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 8 a.m. Tuesday reports west of Mount Vernon along I-44 a tractor trailer went through the guardrail to a dry creek bed below the interstate. | GAS TANKER CRASHES AT SPRINGFIELD AND BURNS ALONG I-44 SPRINGFIELD POLICE REPORT Traffic was at a standstill eastbound for a period of time as guardrail jutted out into...
Celebration planned for country’s new center of population: Missouri Ozarks town
The U.S. Census Bureau says the nation’s new center of population as of 2020 is Hartville, Missouri, a small town located in the Ozarks.
Department of Conservation removes more invasive carp than expected
The Missouri Department of Conservation completed a successful invasive carp removal project, removing even more than officials had hoped. The goal of the project was to remove 15,000 pounds of invasive carp from the river, at the completion of the project department officials had removed 25,000 pounds. The project improved...
Ten nature sites in Missouri, Kansas renamed to remove indigenous slur
Ten nature sites in Missouri and Kansas have been renamed under a new national policy to remove a slur used against Native American women.
