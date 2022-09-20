The dinosaurs have done it as Universal/Amblin’s Jurassic World Dominion crossed the $1B mark at the global box office with Thursday’s business included. It took a little while, but that shouldn’t diminish that this makes the Colin Trevorrow-directed installment one of only three films to the milestone since the beginning of the pandemic. It is the No. 2 film of 2022 behind Top Gun: Maverick. The split through Thursday is just over $376M domestic and also just over $624M at the international box office. JWD is the 7th Universal title to reach $1B worldwide, and the 3rd in the Jurassic World...

MOVIES ・ 11 MINUTES AGO