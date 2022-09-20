Read full article on original website
We’re Thrilled to Report That Portland Is Weirder Than Ever
Teeming with eccentric museums, haunted house bars, and more pinball machines per capita than anywhere in the country, Portland, Oregon, is a city so intrinsically quirky that it makes Portlandia look like a documentary. The infamously offbeat city has long been a mecca for hilariously specific restaurant concepts and singular thrills, like caviar-fueled queer dance parties, potential buried treasure and cinnamon roll-exclusive bakeries with pastries so extravagant they make Cinnabon look like Weight Watchers, but Portland’s developed a grittier edge of late.
When Cities Switch To One-Winner Council Districts, Housing Growth Plummets
Mingus Mapps and other Portlanders are proposing changing to one-winner city council districts. New research finds that cities moving to this system see a sharp drop in new housing construction. The charter reform measure on November’s ballot proposes multi-winner districts, which could avoid the housing pitfalls of Mapps’s alternative plan....
pdxmonthly.com
Samantha Hess, Portland's OG Cuddling Professional, Is Calling It Quits
After nine years of snuggle sessions, Portland’s trailblazing professional cuddler says she’s calling it quits. Samantha Hess, a former personal trainer who was inspired to start her business in 2013 after reading about a farmers’ market entrepreneur who sold hugs for $2 a pop, had her official last cuddling bookings on Tuesday, September 20.
Readers respond: Portland’s deterioration
I moved to Portland to join a progressive community that prioritized sustainability, open-mindedness and a steadfast support of local businesses and artisans. This was the Portland that was – a beacon of a supportive, free and vibrant way of life. That Portland was founded on ideals that longtime residents...
Artists Rep Picks Jeanette Harrison as Its New Artistic Director
Following the departure of Dámaso Rodríguez, Artists Repertory Theatre has picked Jeanette Harrison to be its new artistic director, concluding a national search for the person best suited to fill the shoes of the legendary Rodriguez. “I’m very excited by the synergy that already exists—separately, Artists Rep and...
Portland art festival event is free to 'Black folks' but '$80 for all others'
One event at a Portland art festival being hosted in Oregon boasts that it is "free or by donation for Black folks" but costs $80 for "all others" to attend. Black Feast: Black Imagerial is an event within the Time-Based Art Festival being hosted on Sunday that is a "culinary event celebrating Black artists and writers through food."
pdxmonthly.com
5-Must Try Spots for Beaverton Restaurant Week
The secret is out: Beaverton’s food scene is full of both offshoots of Portland classics, and its own unique blend of restaurants, some of which (dare we say) rival Rose City favorites. So it’s no surprise the city has a thriving restaurant week brimming with limited, restaurant-week-specific specials only available during that period. Over 40 businesses are participating in this week's event, offering everything from coffee to Thai to pizza. Beaverton Restaurant Week is running now through Saturday, October 2. Not sure where to start? Here are five picks that represent the best of the west.
Portland restaurant makes New York Times’ list of top 50 in America
A Portland restaurant that opened in August is already making national headlines after it was named one of America's best restaurants in 2022 by the New York Times.
Despite the Blight, Portland Apartment Rents Are Up and May Be Heading Higher
Given all the crime, trash and graffiti, and a downtown that’s been hollowed out by COVID, you’d think no one would be moving to Portland and rents would be falling. Portland is still attracting new arrivals, and apartment rents are rising, because the rest of the West Coast is worse, at least in terms of cost, according to a new report from Marcus & Millichap, a real estate broker and research firm based in Calabasas, Calif.
CNBC
Portland side hustler made $200,000 in 2 years renting his pool: Unless you have the right mindset, 'it's a fantasy'
On the surface, Jim Battan's side hustle seems like an American dream: He's made $195,379 in revenue since September 2020 by renting out his amenity-packed backyard pool to over 10,000 people. But Battan, a 58-year-old IT consultant, says he cautions others against mimicking his side hustle, even though he is...
3 Great Burger Places in Oregon
What's your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger with some nice fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing places in Oregon where you can enjoy tasty burgers just the way you like it. That's because no matter how you prefer your burger, you will most definitely find something for you liking at any of these places. However, you don't have to take my word for it, so next tine you are craving some burgers, make sure to pay these places a visit.
The Portland Mercury
A Tenant Enrolled in a City Affordable Housing Program Just Received a 50 Percent Rent Increase. How is That Possible?
When a new company purchased the Prescott apartment complex in Portland’s Overlook neighborhood in 2021, tenant Kelsey Schreiner expected to get a rent increase. “The previous owner didn’t increase it often, so I figured we’d maybe get a five percent rent hike—something like that,” said Schreiner, who lives in a two-bedroom apartment with her four-year-old daughter.
What to Do in Portland (Sept. 21-27, 2022)
Take advantage of the dry (hopefully smoke-free) conditions while they’re here. An inexpensive “social membership” at the West Hills’ posh Amaterra gets you all the benefits that the gorgeous wine venue offers, including generous tasting pours, unparalleled views of the Tualatin Valley, and live music on Thursday evenings. This week, the winery hosts the Tracy Kim Trio, a staple of Portland’s gypsy swing music scene, for your listen-while-you-sip enjoyment. Amaterra Winery, 8150 SW Swede Hill Drive, 503-961-6057, amaterrawines.com/visit/l1-bar-and-terrace. 5-8 pm Thursday, Sept. 22. Free with $25 social membership purchase.
hereisoregon.com
10 bird watching destinations around Oregon
It’s no secret that Portland is an incredible city for birding. Between spots like Forest Park, Sauvie Island and the many natural areas in the suburbs, the metropolitan area is a haven for birds and the people who like watching them. Look beyond the largest city in Oregon, however,...
WWEEK
Readers Respond to Downtown Portland Hotels on the Brink of Foreclosure
Last week, WW broke the news that three downtown hotels—Dossier, the Duniway and the Portland Hilton—were on the brink of foreclosure (“Motel Blues,” Sept. 7). (Dossier’s owner, Provenance Hotels, now says it has reached a deal to avert its hotel from being auctioned by its lender.) That news is the cherry on top of a 26% commercial real estate vacancy rate in the downtown core. Readers were divided: Was this the inevitable result of lefty policies coddling protesters, campers and criminals? Or the comeuppance of an outdated hospitality industry that overbuilt and failed to adjust to competition? Here’s what readers had to say:
At Carr Auto Group, it’s all about family: Top Workplaces 2022
Everything about Carr Auto Group seems to come back to family. The business itself has been family-owned and operated for decades, but that family culture extends to employees. That’s on purpose, according to Carr’s president, Brad Preble, and leads to the company’s frequent honor as one of The Oregonian/OregonLive’s Top Workplaces.
Oregon transportation agency hid public documents about I-5 Rose Quarter freeway expansion, lawsuit alleges
A Portland lawyer will take the state’s transportation department to trial this month, alleging the agency altered public records about a proposed expansion of Interstate 5 in Portland. Alan Kessler accused the Oregon Department of Transportation of creating incomplete documents to fulfill a public records request for public comments...
kptv.com
The Doobie Brothers are back together - and coming to Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A big reunion tour is coming to Portland this weekend! Before the Doobie Brothers hit the stage, FOX 12′s Kimberly Maus talked with co-founder, Pat Simmons, about their exciting return to the road.
WWEEK
The Secret History of the Roseway Theater
From the moment word spread of the three-alarm fire that devastated Northeast Sandy Boulevard’s Roseway Theater on Aug. 6, grief swept through Portland. Regular patrons and long-lost émigrés shared vague remembrances, but genuine sorrow lay beneath the performative trauma. Flames engulfing a neighborhood landmark beloved by generations...
Class action lawsuit filed against Kia, Hyundai over viral thefts
One in five car thefts this year in Los Angeles alone have been Kias or Hyundais, according to police.
