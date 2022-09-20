Michael Chandler urges Tony Ferguson to take time off after Nate Diaz loss: “It is pretty crazy he fought this past weekend”

Read full article on original website
Related
Look: Wrestling World Shocked By Tonight's Paige News
Saraya Knight, aka former WWE star Paige, made a shocking appearance at AEW on Wednesday night. Earlier on Wednesday, reports surfaced, suggesting that AEW had reached out to Paige about a potential match, though nothing had been confirmed. "Fightful reported today that AEW reached out to her over the summer....
mmanews.com
McGregor Responds To “What Are You Using” Inquiry Amid Bulk-Up
Conor McGregor is looking big these days, and he is crediting a very specific recipe for his growth. Conor McGregor seems to be enjoying life without fighting. The Irish superstar has been out of competition for over a year now and has been making some gains. McGregor suffered a leg break in his last fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. Since then, he has been working on his recovery and healing up. McGregor has been sharing his journey to recovery with fans on social media.
Cris Cyborg Has Advice For Nate Diaz After Leaving UFC
Cris Cyborg has some advice for Nate Diaz now that he’s free of the UFC and their contractual obligations. Diaz fought the last fight of his UFC deal earlier this month when he headlined UFC 279 against Tony Ferguson. Initially, Diaz was to fight Khamzat Chimaev before Chimaev’s weight...
Joe Rogan and Dave Chappelle Were Removed From Their Seats During Canelo Alvarez vs. GGG 3
Tenured UFC color analyst Joe Rogan had the privilege of taking in the highly-anticipated trilogy bout between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin this past weekend alongside stand-up comedy icon Dave Chappelle. On his podcast, ‘The Joe Rogan Experience‘, the former Fear Factor host talked about his experience sitting up close...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nate Diaz claims he’s only open to fighting The Rock
Nate Diaz is claiming he’s only open to fighting The Rock. It was at UFC 279 on September 10th, 2022 that Nate Diaz (22-13 MMA) defeated Tony Ferguson (26-8 MMA) by submission in the welterweight main event, ending his UFC contract. Diaz was supposed to fight welterweight star Khamzat...
‘Really nice guy’: Tom Hardy surprises competitors with entry and victory in martial arts contest
The actor, 45, quietly entered the 2022 Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Open Championship in Milton Keynes and won all his matches
Chuck Liddell’s Ex-Wife Claims He’s ‘Become Increasingly Violent’ Due To CTE
Recent court documents made by Chuck Liddell’s ex-wife Heidi Northcutt state that he’s been dealing with mental health problems. Northcutt claims that it’s a result of head trauma caused by the UFC legend’s career. Things have not been looking good in the personal life of former...
17-year-old Raul Rosas Jr. dominates at DWCS 55, dazzles MMA world for UFC contract
Raul Rosas Jr. left the MMA world in awe, and it got him a UFC contract. The 17-year-old bantamweight dominated his opponent Mando Gutierrez at Dana White’s Contender Series 55, which took place on Tuesday night at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Rosas (6-0) dominated Gutierrez (7-2) to...
RELATED PEOPLE
wrestlinginc.com
Chyna's Unexpected Job She Held After Her Post-Wrestling Career May Open Some Eyes
Joanie "Chyna" Laurer was certainly one of most groundbreaking individuals during the WWF's "Attitude Era" in the late '90s and early 2000s. What set her apart from the other women at the time was her buff, 200-pound Amazonian physique, and her ability to go toe-to-toe with much of the male WWF roster and not looking out of place doing so.
Yardbarker
Joe Rogan: ‘It’s in My Contract’ to Quit Working for UFC if Dana White Leaves
If Dana White goes, so does Joe Rogan. The longtime UFC commentator revealed on "The Joe Rogan Experience” that his time with the Las Vegas-based promotion will come to an end when White steps down. “If Dana leaves, I’m gone,” Rogan said (via MMAjunkie.com). “It’s in my contract.”...
Rhea Ripley: Dom Dom Can Call Me His Mami Or Papi, As Long As He Knows That I'm One Of Them
Rhea Ripley says she loves everything about being Dominik Mysterio's Papi, or his Mami, depending on his preference. Ripley previously stated that she turned Dominik into a man. Since then, she has whispered in his ear and remained by his side on WWE Raw. In multiple promos, she has called herself his "Papi". Meanwhile, Dominik also referred to Ripley as his "Mami."
MMA Fighting
17-year-old Raul Rosas Jr. vows to break Jon Jones’ record, become youngest UFC champion ever
Raul Rosas Jr. isn’t done making history. The undefeated 17-year-old became the youngest signing in UFC history on Tuesday, earning a Dana White Contender Series contract after defeating Mando Gutierrez by unanimous decision. Post-fight, Rosas spoke to the media and declared that soon he will also break the record the youngest UFC champion ever.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former UFC Featherweight Champion Germaine de Randamie Is Expecting Her First Child
There is a new bundle of joy on the way for former UFC champ Germaine de Randamie. Some fans have been wondering when they would hear from the first ever UFC featherweight champion Germaine de Randamie. Although many might have been waiting for some fight news, she has released a different kind of announcement to her fans. De Randamie has announced that she is pregnant with her first child alongside her partner, Sam. The couple released a photo showing them together and announcing that the baby is due early next year.
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Gives Her Pick For Who WWE's White Rabbit Is
Jefferson Airplane's "White Rabbit" has been creating intrigue in the WWE Universe lately. The psychedelic track, released in 1967, has been playing out of arena speakers during non-televised WWE events, causing fans and pundits to assume that the company is teasing the arrival of a mysterious figure. Ronda Rousey has also given her two cents on the matter, as she explained during the latest episode of "The Baddest Stream."
hotnewhiphop.com
Conor McGregor Responds To Floyd Mayweather
Floyd Mayweather made some very interesting comments earlier today as it pertains to a potential rematch against the likes of Conor McGregor. For years, it felt like one party was ready to do something, but the other wasn't. This back and forth has largely frustrated fans and in the eyes of many, a rematch between the two would never be possible.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE NXT Star Calls Seth Rollins His Father
Seth Rollins has been very successful during his almost 10-year WWE career, winning the Money in the Bank briefcase in 2014, becoming a Grand Slam Champion, winning the Royal Rumble in 2019, and has even helped train a future up and comer down in "NXT." WWE tweeted out a video compilation of moves that Nathan Frazer pulled out in his most recent match on "NXT" against Axiom, such as a Superplex into another Suplex variation and a Phoenix Splash, moves that Rollins does in some matches. Frazer responded to WWE's post by saying: "Like father, like son 👀 @WWERollins."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mmanews.com
Cyborg Names The Only Way She’d Consider Re-Joining UFC
Cris Cyborg is planning an MMA return after her boxing match, but don’t expect for it to be in the UFC. Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino is often thought of as one of the best female fighters of all time. Her résumé shows multiple world championships in MMA from Invicta, to the UFC, to Bellator. Now she is looking to embark on a new journey in combat sports, boxing. Cyborg will be making her boxing debut this weekend when she takes on Simone Silva on September 25.
Floyd Mayweather reveals payday for his exhibition match in RIZIN: “It’s always a few million a minute”
Floyd Mayweather will be getting paid when he faces MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura in a boxing exhibition match at RIZIN 38 at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on September 25. The fight will only be nine minutes, and even though it is short and an exhibition, Mayweather still got a hefty purse for it. He has said he wants to work smarter and not harder for his money and he’s doing just that as he revealed he is making a few million every minute.
MMAmania.com
Hasbulla swings on UFC champ, smashes his face with messy burger (Video)
Alexander Volkanovski hosts his own cooking show titled “Cooking with Volks” and typically invites fellow fighters and local celebrities to join him for a meal. This week’s offering features pint-sized social media sensation Hasbulla, who recently joined the Aussie on the UFC roster. I’m not sure why...
Cody Garbrandt No Longer Competing At UFC Vegas 61 Due To Injury
Cody Garbrandt has been pulled from UFC Vegas 61. The former bantamweight champion was set to return to his old division against Rani Yahya on the card taking place October 1. However, Yahya pulled out last week after suffering a neck injury. The plan from the UFC was to keep...
bjpenndotcom
Hilo, HI
38K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industryhttps://www.bjpenn.com/
Comments / 7