Steve Young suggest Dak Prescott should study Cowboys back-up QB Cooper Rush | SPEAK
Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor, LeSean McCoy and David Helman discuss Steve Young's advice to Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott. Young was quoted stating "I want [Dak] to really study Cooper Rush." Rush led the Cowboys to victory over defending AFC champs Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2.
Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Announces Surprising Dak Prescott Update
In Week 1, Dak Prescott suffered yet another significant injury. Initial reports suggested the Cowboys quarterback would miss the next six to eight weeks. Apparently, that's not what Jerry Jones was told. Jones is lowering that timeline down by several weeks. In fact, he's now telling reporters that his franchise...
Rams lose Matthew Stafford weapon to 3-game suspension
Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams got another big headache to start their Super Bowl title defense, with tight end Brycen Hopkins getting suspended for three games. According to USA Today, Hopkins has been slapped with the suspension for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. Unfortunately, details about his violation and punishment were not […] The post Rams lose Matthew Stafford weapon to 3-game suspension appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ex-Sehawks Richard Sherman, KJ Wright vindicated overPete Caroll’s special treatment of Russell Wilson
Richard Sherman, KJ Wright, and Russell Wilson all have shared history, as they all were part of those fearsome Seattle Seahawks teams of the last decade. They are on separate ways now, though, and don’t seem to be very close to each other — well, at least to Wilson. It’s no longer a secret that Sherman, Wright, and other pieces of the Seahawks’ then-dominant defense feel resentment toward the perceived special treatment that Peter Carroll gave to Russell Wilson, which caused the ongoing disconnect between the parties.
Detroit Lions: 4 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Vikings
The Detroit Lions are heading to Minnesota in Week 3 for an NFC North rivalry clash against the Vikings. The red-hot Detroit offense will look to keep things rolling on Sunday, but they’ll be met by a Vikings squad hungry to avenge its recent defeat at the hands of the Eagles. Read on for some bold Lions Week 3 predictions for their clash against the Vikings.
Mike Tomlin drops 100% truth bomb on Steelers after letting Nick Chubb cook in loss to Browns
The Pittsburgh Steelers have plenty of questions to answer in the coming days. The Steelers suffered a 29-17 road loss to the Cleveland Browns Thursday night, in part because Mike Tomlin’s men could not stop running back Nick Chubb from moving the chains. With Deshaun Watson suspended the Browns were expected to be a run-heavy […] The post Mike Tomlin drops 100% truth bomb on Steelers after letting Nick Chubb cook in loss to Browns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Wide Receiver Release News
The Dallas Cowboys released rookie undrafted free agent wide receiver Dennis Houston on Tuesday. Normally, this wouldn't be big news, even though Houston did catch two passes in the season opener. However, Cowboys fans have been discussing what the next step following Houston's release will be. Will third-round rookie Jalen...
Cowboys Are Re-Signing Wide Receiver On Wednesday
On Tuesday, the Dallas Cowboys waived rookie wideout Dennis Houston. Roughly 24 hours later, he rejoined the team. After clearing waivers this Wednesday afternoon, Houston was signed to the Cowboys' practice squad. Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News was first to report this news. Houston, an undrafted rookie out...
The Cowboys Worked Out 3 Quarterbacks On Wednesday
Just because Cooper Kupp is having success as quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys doesn't mean the team isn't continuing to look for more options at the position. According to Cowboys insider Todd Archer, the Cowboys have been holding player tryouts this week and invited three quarterbacks to show their stuff. The quarterbacks in attendance were Case Cookus, J'Mar Smith and Reid Sinnett.
Bill O’Brien emerges as a top candidate to replace Scott Frost as Nebraska football head coach
There have been a number of various coaches linked to the Nebraska football head coaching job. But Scott Frost’s replacement has yet to be announced. However, a top candidate emerged on Tuesday, per The Athletic. Bill O’Brien has been listed as a top candidate for the job. O’Brien and Trev Alberts reportedly have a connection […] The post Bill O’Brien emerges as a top candidate to replace Scott Frost as Nebraska football head coach appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cowboys GM Jerry Jones tries to sell Cooper Rush-Dak Prescott QB controversy, but Ezekiel Elliott isn’t buying it
It’s just been just two games (barely) and already, there’s a lot of hype surrounding Cooper Rush as the new Dallas Cowboys starting quarterback. Dak Prescott is still out of commission after undergoing thumb surgery, and at this point, Rush’s strong play has led to whispers about the 28-year-old potentially replacing Prescott as the Cowboys’ QB1 on a more permanent basis.
Jalen Hurts reveals feelings toward Carson Wentz after taking his job
The Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders meet in Week 3, which means it’s Jalen Hurts vs Carson Wentz, two former teammates. Of course, Hurts took Wentz’s QB1 job back in 2020 in Week 13 but despite that, the Eagles signal-caller has nothing but respect for the Commanders quarterback.
Pete Carroll drops hint on major Geno Smith change after loss to 49ers
The Seattle Seahawks were expected to take a big step back in terms of offensive production in their first season since Russell Wilson’s departure. This has led Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll to think about letting Geno Smith have increased control of the offense and giving the quarterback the green light to air it out […] The post Pete Carroll drops hint on major Geno Smith change after loss to 49ers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cardinals Announce Seven Roster Moves
Cardinals signed LB Devon Kennard to their active roster. Cardinals waived WR Andre Baccellia. Cardinals signed OL Lachavious Simmons to their practice squad. Cardinals released CB Corey Ballentine, WR Jeff Cotton Jr, OL Koda Martin and S Steven Parker. Kennard, 30, is a former fifth-round pick of the Giants out...
Lakers star LeBron James reacts to Browns RB Nick Chubb’s monster game vs. Steelers
Nick Chubb stole the show on Thursday night as the Cleveland Browns took down the Pittsburgh Steelers on their TNF spectacle, 29-17. Chubb came out with a dazzling display for his team, and Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was all for it. LeBron was clearly enjoying the show as...
Tua Tagovailoa must be licking his chops after seeing Bills latest injury report
The Buffalo Bills have been the clear frontrunners for the Super Bowl trophy this year. Their first two games have been blowouts against the reigning champions and the reigning first seed of the AFC. They’ve done this off the back of Josh Allen’s brilliance and their defense clamping down their opponents.
3 best replacements for Herm Edwards after Arizona State firing
Arizona State is a college football program in real long-term trouble. A giant wave of outgoing transfers followed news of an NCAA investigation into serious recruiting violations by assistant coaches on head coach Herm Edwards’ staff. Three games into the 2022 season, Edwards is gone following a 30-21 loss to Eastern Michigan.
Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell reveals expectations vs. Lions after Kirk Cousins’ Week 2 struggles
To say that the Minnesota Vikings struggled in Week 2 is an understatement. The Philadelphia Eagles ran circles around the Vikings, with cornerback Darius Slay leading the charge with a masterclass defensive performance shutting down Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson. Nevertheless, quarterback Kirk Cousins has to play better, throwing three interceptions (with only touchdown) on a rather wasteful 27 out of 46 on pass attempts, having been outdueled by Jalen Hurts.
Matt Rhule fires back at notion that Panthers were tipping plays
On Thursday, ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky criticized Matt Rhule and the Carolina Panthers coaching staff for “tipping plays”, pointing out the alleged transgressions in detailed film study of their Week 2 loss to the New York Giants. The ESPN analyst largely focused on the positioning of running back Christian McCaffrey, which he claimed was showing defenses what kind of play the Panthers were going to run.
Rumor: Shocking details emerge on Herm Edwards’ Arizona State football tenure after firing
The entire sports world has seen it. The video of ex-Arizona State football head coach Herm Edwards talking with the university’s athletic director and president on the field following a loss to Eastern Michigan. Shortly after the conversation, the university announced that Edwards had been fired amid an NCAA investigation that led to five coaches […] The post Rumor: Shocking details emerge on Herm Edwards’ Arizona State football tenure after firing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
