Baton Rouge, LA

Hank2
2d ago

I hope the judges do their job and issue No Bail bond to this potential. He seems to have no respect for life and will kill somebody sooner or later.

cindy
2d ago

so sad all these young kids getting there hands on guns Where's the parents

brproud.com

Violent crime prompts increased police presence in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – After a violent streak of crime terrorizing Baton Rouge, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul held a press conference Thursday to address public concerns. “Over the last two weeks it’s very clear that we have seen an influx of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Baton Rouge police chief warns of gang violence; plans heavy police presence in targeted areas

Amid a spike in shootings in Baton Rouge, the city's police chief says his investigators believe more violence may be "looming" because of gang activity. Chief Murphy Paul said at a news conference Thursday — called amid public outrage over the shooting death of LSU senior Allison Rice on Government Street — that police intelligence suggests there are currently eight gangs operating in Baton Rouge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Arrest made in deadly shooting on W. McKinley Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a reported shooting in the 600 block of W. McKinley St. The shooting took place at the Alight Baton Rouge apartment complex. According to BRPD, officers responded to a shooting that happened around 11:30 p.m. and...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

One injured in Convention Street shooting Wednesday afternoon

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – One person was injured in a Wednesday (September 21) afternoon shooting on Convention Street, officials say. Sources say it was around 3 p.m. when the incident was reported in the 4300 block of Convention Street. According to responding officials, one person was rushed to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
HipHopDX.com

Fredo Bang Affiliate Seven7Hardaway Reportedly Shot & Killed In Baton Rouge

Baton Rouge, LA – Fredo Bang affiliate Seven7Hardaway has reportedly passed away as a result of his injuries following a shooting earlier this week in Baton Rouge. According to WBRZ, Hardaway (real name Stanley Wright) was targeted in the attack shortly after 8 p.m. ET Tuesday night (September 20) when armed assailants approached him and shots rang off at a Baton Rouge apartment complex.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

EBRSO responds to shooting on Azalea Park Ave.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was called to a report of shots fired at 1:10 a.m. on Thursday, September 22. The shooting took place in the 10000 block Azalea Park Ave. Upon arrival, deputies found one person who they “believe received a...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

LPSO trying to identify suspects in overnight vehicle burglaries

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) is helping the Denham Springs Police Department investigate multiple overnight vehicle burglaries. The sheriff’s office says the burglaries are happening in the Hatchell Lane and Jason Drive area. Unlocked vehicles were stolen by two suspects between 2...
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
WAFB.com

Deadly shooting at Alight Baton Rouge Apartments

Ochsner offers look inside its new healthcare clinic off Jefferson Hwy. Ochsner gave a look at its new clinic off of Jefferson Highway on Wednesday, Sept. 21. It's called "Ochsner 65 Plus" and is only for patients 65 and older. LA 74 closure impacts businesses, neighbors in Ascension Parish. Updated:...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Multiple shootings reported overnight in Baton Rouge

Students attending Scotlandville Magnet High School will rotate between in-person learning and virtual learning in two-day increments. The storm is expected to affect parts of Canada late Friday and Saturday. Scotlandville High school transitions to hybrid learning schedule. Updated: 3 hours ago. Scotlandville High continues in-person learning after plumbing issues...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Gunshots Heard on Surveillance Video Nearby as Family Speaks Out About LSU Student Who Was Fatally Shot

An investigation into the fatal shooting of LSU student Allison Rice continues as her family speaks out in the wake of new surveillance audio surfacing. 21-year-old LSU student Allison Rice was found dead in her bullet-ridden vehicle in the early morning hours of Friday, September 16—stopped right near the tracks on Government street not far from I-110 in Downtown Baton Rouge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Man out on bond wanted on attempted second-degree murder

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Detectives are seeking the whereabouts of a man accused of attempted murder after bonding out of a December 2021 arrest. The Baton Rouge Police Department said Luke Simmons, 39, is wanted on charges of attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, and aggravated criminal damage to property.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Detectives investigate fatal, gang-related shooting at Sherwood Place Apartments

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 33-year-old man was killed in a gang-related shooting Tuesday (September 20) night at Sherwood Place Apartments, authorities say. The following day, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) identified the deceased as Stanley Wright and confirmed that it appears Wright was targeted in a gang-related shooting.
BATON ROUGE, LA

