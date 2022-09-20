Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount store opening new location in MarylandKristen WaltersHagerstown, MD
This Pennsylvania Hotel is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenGettysburg, PA
Feast On Delicious Home-Cooked Food At This Unassuming Roadside Stop In PennsylvaniaTravel MavenChambersburg, PA
The Time Police Used A PsychicJeffery MacHagerstown, MD
Related
Man Convicted Of Shooting Victim During Road-Rage Incident, Spitting On Her In Baltimore County
A man who spat on his victim after fatally shooting her during a road-rage incident in Maryland could spend the rest of his life in prison after being convicted of murder, the Baltimore State's Attorney announced. Ricky Raheem Charles, 32, was convicted on Thursday, Sept. 22 of first-degree premeditated murder...
Man On Bail Leads Police On Pursuit In York County With Car Full Of Guns, Drug: Authorities
A 29-year-old man out on bail led police on a pursuit in York County with a car full of drugs and guns, authorities say. Dar-Kim Steven Pollydore fled from the police as they were investigating on Roosevelt Avenue Tuesday, Sept. 20, according to a release by West Manchester Township police.
6 Adults Arrested In Connection With Shooting Of 2 Children ln Central PA Police Say
Six adults have been charged and arrested in connection with the "serious" shooting of two young childing in central Pennsylvania on Aug. 11, 2022, police say. Swatara Township police were called to a report of shots fired at a home in the 4900 block of Cumberland Street at 11:50 p.m., according to a release by the department.
2 People Shot Walking Along Street In Harrisburg: Police
Two people were shot while walking along a street in central Pennsylvania on Wednesday, Sept. 21, police say. The Harrisburg Bureau of police was called to a report of shots fired in the area of South 14th and Derry streets around 7:15 p.m., according to a release by the department.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wbaltv.com
I-Team: Mother-in-law likely was target of explosive found near school
CARNEY, Md. — Baltimore County police identified a husband and wife who were charged after Tuesday's discovery of a suspicious package that prompted theevacuations of schools and homes. Joseph Vickery, 43, was charged with several possession of explosive device-related charges. He was also charged with drug and firearm-related offenses....
abc27.com
Perry County man charged with attempted murder
LIVERPOOL BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – A Perry County man has been charged with criminal attempted murder after a domestic violence incident. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Kyle Garside was arrested after Troopers responded on Sept. 20 around 5 p.m. Troopers say Garside threatened to kill the victim and began to strangle the 61-year-old man.
WGAL
Police in Harrisburg respond to possible shooting
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police in Harrisburg responded to a shooting investigation on Wednesday night. Officers were dispatched to the intersection of 13th and Derry streets shortly before 8 p.m. Police confirmed they responded to a shooting incident. News 8's Amber Gerard entered a corner store directly across from the...
After recent arrests, West York police share message with residents: 'Gun-related crimes will not be tolerated'
WEST YORK, Pa. — The West York Police Department issued a message to residents Thursday after a recent firearms-related arrest:. Gun-related crimes will not be tolerated in the borough, Chief Matt Millsaps wrote on the department's Facebook page. Millsaps' message came days after two suspects were arrested and charged...
RELATED PEOPLE
abc27.com
Cumberland County man pleads guilty to Jan. 6 officer assault
(WHTM) – A Cumberland County man pleaded guilty Wednesday to assaulting law enforcement officers during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Barton Wade Shively, 55, pleaded guilty in the District of Columbia to two counts of assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers.
Two men injured in early evening shooting on Harrisburg street: police
Two men were shot in the middle of a Harrisburg street on Wednesday night, according to police. Officers were called to the 1300 block of Derry Street just before 8 p.m. Harrisburg police Lt. James Galkowski said both men suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital. They were alert and talking prior to being transported.
10 Pennsylvania students face juvenile court charges in hazing case
A Pennsylvania prosecutor announced charges in juvenile court Tuesday against 10 students in connection with alleged hazing of high school football players that prompted cancellation of the team’s season. Dauphin County prosecutors said two Middletown players will face attempted sexual assault charges and eight others face other counts in connection with hazing that authorities said targeted […]
LA Woman Busted In Maryland Running Elaborate Lottery Scheme In Montgomery County
A California woman has been arrested after running an elaborate lottery scheme that stole money from Maryland residents, authorities say. Daisy Castillo Badillo, 54, allegedly stole at least $14,000 from a Montgomery County resident after the scam this April, according to Montgomery County Police. Detectives say that on the afternoon...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former State Police Corporal sentenced for stealing, using heroin from evidence room
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– A former Pennsylvania State Police Corporal has been sentenced after investigators found he stole and used drugs from Wayne County state police barracks, according to the PA Office of Attorney General. Brian Rickard was sentenced on Tuesday, Sept. 19, to two years of house arrest followed by three years of probation for […]
abc27.com
Man dies in York County motorcycle crash
LOWER CHANCEFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A 33-year-old man died at WellSpan York Hospital on Thursday, Sept. 22, at 4:57 p.m. after being in a motorcycle accident in Lower Chanceford Township, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. The name of the man is pending release while next...
Cops investigate another report of $12k stolen from Skills machine
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating a second theft case involving a Skills machine, though this time, it’s in Clearfield County. Sometime between July 26 at 7:05 to 8:05 p.m., someone stole approximately $12,000 from a Skills machine at a building along Walton Street in Decatur Township, according to troopers. Just yesterday, […]
Video captures police punching suspect before arrest in Baltimore Co.
In videos circulating on social media, you can see an officer kneeling on the suspect while he's punching him. The suspect ignores the officer's commands to put his hands behind his back.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Family struggles to mourn as questions linger about Harrisburg man’s death
Early fall is a difficult time for the Snead family. For years, Julius Snead was one of his family’s biggest support systems during a two-month window when multiple family members died from illness and other causes. But on Sept. 14, Snead died in a shooting that police say is...
Investigators 'Identify And Dismantle' Major Drug Operation In Frederick County, Sheriff Says
Hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of illegal drugs and an alleged dealer were taken off the streets in Maryland as members of the Frederick County Sheriff's Office executed a massive drug bust, officials said. Frederick resident Jeffery Lynn Osborn Bowie, 30, was the target of a wide-ranging drug investigation...
$330K in drugs found after Frederick County drug bust
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office narcotics investigation department was successful in seizing more than 330,000 dollars of money and drugs. Deputies arrested 30 year old Jeffery Lynn Osborne Bowie. Bowie has been charged with several counts of possession with intent to distribute. “Through surveillance and receiving additional intel, we’ve […]
Teen Girls Believed To Be Together Reported Missing By Families In Loudoun County
An alert has been issued by law enforcement agencies in Virginia as they attempt to locate a pair of teen girls believed to be together who have been reported missing. The families of Gabriella “Gabby” Benitez and Adriana Membreno, both 14, were reported missing in Loudoun County after last being seen in the overnight hours of Tuesday, Sept. 20, according to police.
Comments / 0