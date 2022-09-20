ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chambersburg, PA

Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Chambersburg, PA
Florida State
Uniontown, PA
Crime & Safety
Wbaltv.com

I-Team: Mother-in-law likely was target of explosive found near school

CARNEY, Md. — Baltimore County police identified a husband and wife who were charged after Tuesday's discovery of a suspicious package that prompted theevacuations of schools and homes. Joseph Vickery, 43, was charged with several possession of explosive device-related charges. He was also charged with drug and firearm-related offenses....
CARNEY, MD
abc27.com

Perry County man charged with attempted murder

LIVERPOOL BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – A Perry County man has been charged with criminal attempted murder after a domestic violence incident. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Kyle Garside was arrested after Troopers responded on Sept. 20 around 5 p.m. Troopers say Garside threatened to kill the victim and began to strangle the 61-year-old man.
PERRY COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Police in Harrisburg respond to possible shooting

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police in Harrisburg responded to a shooting investigation on Wednesday night. Officers were dispatched to the intersection of 13th and Derry streets shortly before 8 p.m. Police confirmed they responded to a shooting incident. News 8's Amber Gerard entered a corner store directly across from the...
HARRISBURG, PA
Amber Alert
abc27.com

Cumberland County man pleads guilty to Jan. 6 officer assault

(WHTM) – A Cumberland County man pleaded guilty Wednesday to assaulting law enforcement officers during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Barton Wade Shively, 55, pleaded guilty in the District of Columbia to two counts of assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

10 Pennsylvania students face juvenile court charges in hazing case

A Pennsylvania prosecutor announced charges in juvenile court Tuesday against 10 students in connection with alleged hazing of high school football players that prompted cancellation of the team’s season. Dauphin County prosecutors said two Middletown players will face attempted sexual assault charges and eight others face other counts in connection with hazing that authorities said targeted […]
MIDDLETOWN, PA
#Kidnapping#Shooting#Violent Crime#Pennsylvanians
abc27.com

Man dies in York County motorcycle crash

LOWER CHANCEFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A 33-year-old man died at WellSpan York Hospital on Thursday, Sept. 22, at 4:57 p.m. after being in a motorcycle accident in Lower Chanceford Township, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. The name of the man is pending release while next...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Cops investigate another report of $12k stolen from Skills machine

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating a second theft case involving a Skills machine, though this time, it’s in Clearfield County. Sometime between July 26 at 7:05 to 8:05 p.m., someone stole approximately $12,000 from a Skills machine at a building along Walton Street in Decatur Township, according to troopers. Just yesterday, […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
DC News Now

$330K in drugs found after Frederick County drug bust

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office narcotics investigation department was successful in seizing more than 330,000 dollars of money and drugs. Deputies arrested 30 year old Jeffery Lynn Osborne Bowie. Bowie has been charged with several counts of possession with intent to distribute. “Through surveillance and receiving additional intel, we’ve […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Teen Girls Believed To Be Together Reported Missing By Families In Loudoun County

An alert has been issued by law enforcement agencies in Virginia as they attempt to locate a pair of teen girls believed to be together who have been reported missing. The families of Gabriella “Gabby” Benitez and Adriana Membreno, both 14, were reported missing in Loudoun County after last being seen in the overnight hours of Tuesday, Sept. 20, according to police.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA

