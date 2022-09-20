Read full article on original website
Related
Tennessee Unveils Uniform Combo for Ranked SEC East Showdown Against Florida
No.11 Tennessee is set to host No.20 Florida inside of Neyland Stadium on Saturday 3:30 pm ET. The eyes of the country will be fixed upon Knoxville, as the Vols look to get past the Gators. Moments ago, the Tennessee social media account revealed the uniforms the Vols will wear for the clash agains ...
Week 4 SEC Predictions: Is it blowout week?
Could the SEC feature double digit wins in every contest this week?
Three and Out: Another 2023 RB; Cormani McClain; predicting UF's next commit
Will the Gators reel in another 2023 running back? Also, what is the latest regarding No. 1-ranked cornerback Cormani McClain?
College Wire staff predict the winner from each SEC game in Week 4
In last week’s nonconference action, the SEC finished 9-1 with the lone loss coming from the Auburn Tigers as they fell to Penn State 41-12. Week 3 featured a pair of conference classes with the Georgia Bulldogs rolling South Carolina 48-7 and the LSU Tigers‘ late surge gave them the victory over Mississippi State 31-16.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Five Most Important SEC Games for Auburn in 2023
Which SEC games are you looking forward to in 2023?
Gators Online Gameday predictions: Florida vs. Tennessee
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — All eyes will be on Knoxville this Saturday at 3:30 pm. The No. 20 Florida Gators hit the road for the first time this season to take on the No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers. Word out of Knoxville, and Vegas, is that this is the year for...
Duke Blue Devils vs Kansas Jayhawks Predictions: Shootout or blowout?
The crew gets together to share their thoughts on how Kansas will fare in their game against Duke this weekend.
Michigan, Tennessee, Louisville in for 4-star Isaiah Evans
Assistant coaches from Michigan and Louisville joined courtside to watch 2024 four-star Isaiah Evans last night. The star wing at Huntersville (NC) North Mecklenburg has been a hot commodity since the Fall live recruiting period started. Evans is the 2024 On3 Consensus No. 55 overall player in his class. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tennessee's all-time results against Florida
No. 12 Tennessee will kick off Southeastern Conference play Saturday against No. 22 Florida at Neyland Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. EDT. CBS will televise the SEC East matchup. Saturday’s game will mark the 52nd meeting between the two schools. Florida leads the series, 31-20, that dates back...
Ole Miss beats Florida on second-half goal from Mo O'Conner, moves to 2-0 in SEC
In its SEC home opener, No. 13 Ole Miss secured a 1-0 shutout over Florida after a second half goal from Mo O'Connor lifted the Rebels over the Gators. Ole Miss (8-0-2) and Florida (2-7-0), were even through the first 45 minutes in the Rebels second SEC contest. The Rebels...
2023 DL Kyran Bourda talks recruitment, LSU interest
2023 New Orleans (La.) DL Kyran Bourda is a name starting to gain some traction around the state of Louisiana.
Behind enemy lines: Gators Wire previews Tennessee-Florida game
No. 12 Tennessee (3-0, 0-0 SEC) will host No. 22 Florida (2-1, 0-1 SEC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 4. Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. EDT. CBS will televise the Southeastern Conference East matchup. For the first time since 2016, ESPN “College GameDay” will broadcast from the University...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SEC Fan Nation Week 4 Staff Predictions
The staffs of three Fan Nation SEC sites provide their game predictions for Week 4 of the college football season.
Browns awaiting MRI results but Anthony Walker injury “didn’t look good”
The Browns are awaiting MRI results on linebacker Anthony Walker Jr., who appeared to suffer a serious left knee injury and had to be carted off the field in the third quarter of Thursday night’s 29-17 win over the Steelers.
Comments / 0