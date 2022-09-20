ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Bend, OH

WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Ohio Pike in Union Township

CINCINNATI — Reports of a structure fire on Ohio Pike in Union Township.
UNION, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Pavilion Parkway in Newport

NEWPORT, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Pavilion Parkway in Newport.
NEWPORT, KY
WLWT 5

Officials: 5 people displaced following a fire in East Walnut Hills

CINCINNATI — Five people are displaced following a structure fire in East Walnut Hills, Friday. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. Crews responded to the 400 block of Torrence Court for reports of a multi-family residential fire at 4:05 p.m. Upon...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries at Dixie Highway and Bishop Avenue in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries at Dixie Highway and Bishop Avenue in Fairfield.
FAIRFIELD, OH
wnewsj.com

Clinton-Warren, other departments respond to house fire

A family is safe but part of their split-level residence sustained heavy damage from a Thursday fire that was responded to by Clinton-Warren Joint Fire District (CWJFD) and several mutual aid departments in the area. CWJFD was called to the 100 block of Ward-Koebel Road in eastern Warren County on...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Man injured in shooting near Washington Park

OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - A man was injured in a shooting in OTR on Saturday evening. Police say the victim was shot in the leg Saturday on Race and 15th streets. Officials say the person was in stable condition and that bullets went into a nearby restaurant, Fillo, and an apartment building. No one in either building was hurt.
CINCINNATI, OH

