Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on North Bend Road and Colerain Avenue in Mount Airy
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on North Bend Road and Colerain Avenue in Mount Airy. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Police responding to Mount Washington for reports of a crash involving a school bus on Beechmont Avenue
CINCINNATI — Police responding to Mount Washington for reports of a crash involving a school bus on Beechmont Avenue. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Ohio Pike in Union Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of a structure fire on Ohio Pike in Union Township. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries at Trenton Avenue and West 8th Street in West Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries at Trenton Avenue and West 8th Street in West Price Hill. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLWT 5
A crash is blocking a lane and causing delays along I-71/75 in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane along southbound Interstates 71 and 75 in Covington has been cleared by police. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking a lane along the interstate in Covington, Friday afternoon. The left lane along southbound Interstates...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Pavilion Parkway in Newport
NEWPORT, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Pavilion Parkway in Newport. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash involving a school bus on Harrison and McHenry avenues in Westwood
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash involving a school bus on Harrison and McHenry avenues in Westwood. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on North Bend Road in Springfield Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on North Bend Road in Springfield Township. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLWT 5
Officials: 5 people displaced following a fire in East Walnut Hills
CINCINNATI — Five people are displaced following a structure fire in East Walnut Hills, Friday. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. Crews responded to the 400 block of Torrence Court for reports of a multi-family residential fire at 4:05 p.m. Upon...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries at Dixie Highway and Bishop Avenue in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries at Dixie Highway and Bishop Avenue in Fairfield. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a motorcycle crash with injuries on Dixie Highway in Fort Mitchell
CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. — Reports of a motorcycle crash with injuries on Dixie Highway in Fort Mitchell. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Ferguson Road in West Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Ferguson Road in West Price Hill. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dayton247now.com
Traffic Alert: Semi accident on I-75 SB at U.S. Route 35
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed that a semi-truck has tipped over on its side at the ramp to U.S. Route 35 from I-75 South. Regional Dispatch says crews are headed to the scene. Dayton 24/7 Now will update this story as we learn more.
WLWT 5
Officials announce restrictions along Daniel Carter Beard Bridge beginning this weekend
NEWPORT, Ky. — Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Department announced restrictions along the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge next week. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. A single, southbound lane along the Daniel Carter Beard bridge will be closed while officials perform...
wnewsj.com
Clinton-Warren, other departments respond to house fire
A family is safe but part of their split-level residence sustained heavy damage from a Thursday fire that was responded to by Clinton-Warren Joint Fire District (CWJFD) and several mutual aid departments in the area. CWJFD was called to the 100 block of Ward-Koebel Road in eastern Warren County on...
WLWT 5
Officials close roads in Warren County for local 5k race this weekend
MASON, Ohio — The Warren County Engineer's Office announced road closures for a local 5k race in Deerfield Township this weekend. According to officials, Innovation Way will be closed between Socialville-Fosters Road and Duke Boulevard on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Duke Boulevard will also...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Sixth Street in downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Sixth Street in downtown Cincinnati. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Fox 19
Multiple roads closed around Princeton High School amid police investigation
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - Multiple roads are closing around Princeton High School amid a police investigation Friday morning. Dozens of police officers converged on the school off Chester Road adjacent to southbound Interstate 75 shortly after 10 a.m. The high school is on a lockdown, which means no one can...
WKRC
Man injured in shooting near Washington Park
OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - A man was injured in a shooting in OTR on Saturday evening. Police say the victim was shot in the leg Saturday on Race and 15th streets. Officials say the person was in stable condition and that bullets went into a nearby restaurant, Fillo, and an apartment building. No one in either building was hurt.
WLWT 5
Police responding to reports of a crash with injury on Litton Lane in Hebron
HEBRON, Ky. — Police responding to reports of a crash with injury on Litton Lane in Hebron. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Comments / 0