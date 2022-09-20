FLINT, Mich. — A town hall meeting was held at the University of Michigan (UM) Flint Friday to discuss low enrollment numbers and a drop in six year graduation rates. Many students. staff and faculty attended the town hall meeting in the Riverfront Conference Center to hear and discuss why the 30 percent decline in overall enrollment has happened and what would be the next steps in solving the problem.

