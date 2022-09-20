Read full article on original website
Related
nbc25news.com
640 workers at Michigan residential healthcare facilities get $121k in back pay
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - A Detroit-area residential healthcare facilities management company has paid $121,525 in back overtime wages to 640 employees, following a U.S. Department of Labor review of its pay practices. “Overtime rates must be calculated on an employee’s average hourly rate of pay, including any non-discretionary bonuses paid,” said...
nbc25news.com
U-M Flint homecoming parade
FLINT, Mich - The rain didn't stop students and staff at the University of Michigan flint from celebrating homecoming. This is a look at the homecoming parade that took place earlier today. Also happening today was a Michigan football watch party at the William S. White building and Harding Mott...
nbc25news.com
U of M Flint faces low enrollment rates and a drop in graduation rates
FLINT, Mich. — A town hall meeting was held at the University of Michigan (UM) Flint Friday to discuss low enrollment numbers and a drop in six year graduation rates. Many students. staff and faculty attended the town hall meeting in the Riverfront Conference Center to hear and discuss why the 30 percent decline in overall enrollment has happened and what would be the next steps in solving the problem.
nbc25news.com
51st Annual Freedom Banquet held in Saginaw
SAGINAW, Mich. - The NAACP Saginaw Branch held its 51st annual Freedom Fund Banquet Sunday. The event honored several young men and women who are doing good in the community and raised money to fund the Saginaw NAACP chapter. New links: 1 dead, 1 injured after crash on I-75 in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbc25news.com
Teen charged in 'cutting' incident at Bridgeport High School
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. - An 18-year-old old has been charged after allegedly cutting two students at Bridgeport High School. Louie Jerome Miller has been arraigned on the following charges:. felonious assault. carrying a concealed weapon. possessing a weapon in a weapon-free school zone. Miller is set to be back in...
nbc25news.com
Annual Community Outreach Car and Bike show held in Saginaw
SAGINAW, Mich. - The Saginaw American Legion Post 4-39 held its annual Community Outreach Car and Bike show Sunday. The event is put on to raise money for Make-A-Wish, while also offering the community a glimpse of what the American Legion has to offer potential new members. 2nd Vice President,...
nbc25news.com
Hundreds of people visit apple orchard in Fenton
FENTON, Mich. - Sunday, hundreds of people visited Spicer’s apple orchard near Fenton, including our Mid-Michigan NOW crew. New links: 1 dead, 1 injured after crash on I-75 in Flint Township. With only a few official days of fall left, families took time picking out pumpkins, taking photos, and...
nbc25news.com
Crash on I-75 splits truck in half
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. – A crash Monday morning left a truck split in half. The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on SB I-75 near the M-54 exit. No word yet on possible injuries. The crash involved two vehciles. Stay tuned in for updates. All lanes are back open.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbc25news.com
Injury crash on I-75 in Genesee County
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Transportation is reporting a crash with injuries on southbound I-75 at the Corunna Road exit. We are working to learn new information and will update this story when we confirm new details.
nbc25news.com
Flint Police need your help locating missing man
FLINT, Mich - Flint Police need your help locating 60-year-old Jefferie Tyron Williams. Williams was last seen on September 20th, 2022 around 3:30 pm in the 900 block of E. Court St. Police believe he is suffering from dementia and possibly bipolar disorder. Please contact Officer Hughley at 810-237-6821 or...
nbc25news.com
Centennial mile run/walk to kick off 100th year festivities at Mott Community College
FLINT, Mich. - Mott Community College is getting ready for its 100th anniversary next year. To celebrate, Mott Community College is hosting the Centennial Mile Walk- run on campus. The run/walk is scheduled for Saturday and is the first in a series of celebration events leading up to the college...
nbc25news.com
Gas prices going above $4 at some stations in Mid-Michigan
FLINT, Mich - Gas prices are on the rise in Mid-Michigan. Mid-Michigan NOW's Dave Bondy captured a picture of a gallon of regular in Birch run at $4.19 a gallon. Patrick DeHahn from GasBuddy.com says the rise is due to a refinery fire at a facility in Oregon, Ohio earlier this week.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nbc25news.com
1 dead, 1 injured after crash on I-75 in Flint Township
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Flint Township Department responded to a vehicle crash that left one dead and another injured in Flint Township. According to Lt. Vanlente, the crash happened on southbound I-75 at the Corunna Road exit just before 5:00 p.m. on September 24, 2022. Investigators say a black...
nbc25news.com
Owners of Midland Mall purchase Fashion Square Mall in Saginaw Twp.
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The management at Fashion Square Mall in Saginaw County has confirmed that the mall has been purchased by Kohan Retail Investment Group. The mall was purchased in an online auction for $10.8 million. The Kohan Retail Investment Group also owns the Midland Mall. The Kohan Retail...
nbc25news.com
Family-friendly fire arts and crafts at the Frankenmuth Fire Arts Festival
FRANKENMUTH, Mich. — Frankenmuth Arts Council is hosting a family-friendly event where people can make their own arts and crafts with fire. The unique event lets people join in a variety of arts and craft projects to create their own piece of male and take works of art. The...
nbc25news.com
Michigan State football blasted at home by Minnesota
EAST LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan State football team allowed over 500 yards of offense and could not dig out of an early hole as the Spartans fell to Minnesota 34-7 Saturday afternoon at Spartan Stadium. The Spartans fall to 2-2 on the season as they'll love for bette results...
nbc25news.com
Halloween Craft Market coming to Flint Farmer's Market
FLINT, Mich. — Flint Handmade will be hosting their Halloween Craft Market Saturday at Flint Farmer's Market. On September 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Halloween Craft Market will feature 20 local artisans with unique, modern products such as:. Home decor. Vintage-inspired jewelry. Hand-poured candles. Natural bath...
Comments / 0