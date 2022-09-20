ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multnomah County, OR

KXL

Man Shot & Killed Near Northgate Park Identified

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man shot and killed on Monday night near Northgate Park in the Portsmouth neighborhood has been identified. Officers found the crime scene around 7:30pm, but no victims were present. The victim arrived at an emergency room in a vehicle about 20 minutes later, but he did not survive.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

3 hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in Multnomah County

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Three people were hospitalized early Thursday morning following a crash involving multiple vehicles in Multnomah County. Just after 5 a.m., emergency crews were called out to Southeast Troutdale Road and Southeast 282nd Avenue on the report of a crash. Gresham Fire said the crash involved three vehicles, a sedan, van and SUV.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

2 confirmed dead after ‘serious’ crash in Beaverton

BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - Two have been confirmed dead and at least one person was taken to the hospital following what Hillsboro Police are describing as a “serious” crash in Beaverton. The Hillsboro Police Department made the announcement just after 8 p.m. saying the crash happened at the...
BEAVERTON, OR
kptv.com

Neighbors expressing concern after multiple deaths at Northgate Park

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland police are investigating two deadly shootings that happened at Northgate Park in the Portsmouth neighborhood just weeks apart. On Sunday, Aug. 14, police were called to the park in North Portland just after 10 p.m., where they found 26-year-old Adrian Perdomo shot to death. No suspect information has been released at this time. PPB says the investigation is ongoing.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Portland Police hires 20 new police officers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau swore in 20 new community police officers Thursday. The bureau is now up to 793 sworn members, 537 of them being officers. PPB expects to be hiring more than it is losing going forward. “This is truly a great day for the...
PORTLAND, OR
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kptv.com

Man who robbed Clark Co. home Thursday morning sought by police

CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) - Police are searching for the man who robbed a Vancouver-area home on Thursday morning, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. The victim, who lives on the 10300 block of Northeast 23rd Avenue, said he walked into his open garage while getting ready for work at 6:30 a.m. and discovered an intruder. The intruder attacked the victim, causing minor injuries, and then left on foot with stolen property.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
kptv.com

Cornelius man dead after 2-vehicle crash on Hwy 219

YAMHILL COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A 47-year-old Cornelius man is dead after a crash Wednesday involving a motorcycle and a van on Highway 219, according to the Oregon State Police. Police responded just before 6 p.m. to the scene near milepost 16. Rylie Carlberg was traveling south on 219 when...
CORNELIUS, OR
kptv.com

Fleeing Salem suspect remains hospitalized after hitting head during arrest

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – The Salem Police Department is giving more details about what led to the hospitalization of a fleeing suspect on Tuesday. Police say Daniel Aniceto Garcia, 29, of Salem, was first identified by a patrol officer near Nebraska and 16th STS NE. According to officers, Garcia fled on foot and when officers tased him, Garcia fell, hitting his head on the ground.
SALEM, OR

