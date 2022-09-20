Read full article on original website
‘It’s been rough’: Portland business owners exasperated over constant vandalism, break-ins
Continued vandalism in Portland leaves business owners having to pick up the pieces.
Deputies recover 92K fentanyl pills during bust: Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office
Multnomah County Sheriff's Office reportedly seized 92,000 fentanyl pills, three pounds of cocaine and 10 pounds of meth during a recent investigation.
Oregon transportation agency hid public documents about I-5 Rose Quarter freeway expansion, lawsuit alleges
A Portland lawyer will take the state’s transportation department to trial this month, alleging the agency altered public records about a proposed expansion of Interstate 5 in Portland. Alan Kessler accused the Oregon Department of Transportation of creating incomplete documents to fulfill a public records request for public comments...
Man Shot & Killed Near Northgate Park Identified
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man shot and killed on Monday night near Northgate Park in the Portsmouth neighborhood has been identified. Officers found the crime scene around 7:30pm, but no victims were present. The victim arrived at an emergency room in a vehicle about 20 minutes later, but he did not survive.
City returns to NE 33rd and Marine Drive to clear more trash, cars and RVs
PORTLAND, Ore. — Crews with the city of Portland returned to Northeast 33rd Drive near Marine Drive this week to continue cleaning up garbage and removing the vehicles that line the street. On Thursday morning, there were a handful of trucks and cars on the east side of Northeast...
Man found dead in Lake Sacajawea identified
Authorities have identified a man who was found dead in Lake Sacajawea in Longview, Washington on Wednesday.
3 hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in Multnomah County
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Three people were hospitalized early Thursday morning following a crash involving multiple vehicles in Multnomah County. Just after 5 a.m., emergency crews were called out to Southeast Troutdale Road and Southeast 282nd Avenue on the report of a crash. Gresham Fire said the crash involved three vehicles, a sedan, van and SUV.
2 confirmed dead after ‘serious’ crash in Beaverton
BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - Two have been confirmed dead and at least one person was taken to the hospital following what Hillsboro Police are describing as a “serious” crash in Beaverton. The Hillsboro Police Department made the announcement just after 8 p.m. saying the crash happened at the...
Neighbors expressing concern after multiple deaths at Northgate Park
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland police are investigating two deadly shootings that happened at Northgate Park in the Portsmouth neighborhood just weeks apart. On Sunday, Aug. 14, police were called to the park in North Portland just after 10 p.m., where they found 26-year-old Adrian Perdomo shot to death. No suspect information has been released at this time. PPB says the investigation is ongoing.
2 dead, 1 injured after high-speed crash in Beaverton; person sought after leaving scene
BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were killed and one person was taken to the hospital following what Hillsboro police described as a “serious” crash in Beaverton Thursday evening. The crash happened at about 7:40 p.m. on Northwest 185th Avenue, just south of Northeast Eider Court at the...
2 teens arrested, police searching for 3rd suspected of armed carjacking attempt in Clark Co.
BATTLE GROUND Wash. (KPTV) - Two teenage boys were arrested in Battle Ground, Wash. in connection with an attempted armed carjacking on Wednesday, according to the City of Battle Ground. Police are looking for a third suspect. At about 10 p.m., police responded to the area of Southeast Clark Avenue...
Portland Police hires 20 new police officers
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau swore in 20 new community police officers Thursday. The bureau is now up to 793 sworn members, 537 of them being officers. PPB expects to be hiring more than it is losing going forward. “This is truly a great day for the...
Man who robbed Clark Co. home Thursday morning sought by police
CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) - Police are searching for the man who robbed a Vancouver-area home on Thursday morning, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. The victim, who lives on the 10300 block of Northeast 23rd Avenue, said he walked into his open garage while getting ready for work at 6:30 a.m. and discovered an intruder. The intruder attacked the victim, causing minor injuries, and then left on foot with stolen property.
Man found dead under ‘suspicious circumstances’ in Longview’s Lake Sacajawea
LONGVIEW Wash. (KPTV) – The Longview Police Department is investigating after a body was found in Lake Sacajawea on Wednesday. Police made the announcement on Facebook, saying the body of an adult male was found in the lake near the Japanese Garden. Officers later updated the public, saying the...
Washington County D.A. announces charges in Forest Grove murder
The Washington County District Attorney's office announced Tuesday morning that David Bynes was the person arrested Monday in connection with the death of a person in Forest Grove Sunday.
Longview police investigate after body found in Lake Sacajawea
Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead in Lake Sacajawea near the Japanese Garden on Wednesday, Longview Police Department said.
Cornelius man dead after 2-vehicle crash on Hwy 219
YAMHILL COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A 47-year-old Cornelius man is dead after a crash Wednesday involving a motorcycle and a van on Highway 219, according to the Oregon State Police. Police responded just before 6 p.m. to the scene near milepost 16. Rylie Carlberg was traveling south on 219 when...
Fleeing Salem suspect remains hospitalized after hitting head during arrest
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – The Salem Police Department is giving more details about what led to the hospitalization of a fleeing suspect on Tuesday. Police say Daniel Aniceto Garcia, 29, of Salem, was first identified by a patrol officer near Nebraska and 16th STS NE. According to officers, Garcia fled on foot and when officers tased him, Garcia fell, hitting his head on the ground.
Police respond to reported shooting in Gresham
Portland police are investigating after a reported shooting in the 1200 block of Northeast Kelly Avenue in Gresham Wednesday evening.
Concerned about a Portland homeless camp? Here’s who to contact
Portland has a way for residents to report illegal camping or related garbage within the city. It’s called the One Point of Contact Campsite Reporting System.
