CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) - Police are searching for the man who robbed a Vancouver-area home on Thursday morning, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. The victim, who lives on the 10300 block of Northeast 23rd Avenue, said he walked into his open garage while getting ready for work at 6:30 a.m. and discovered an intruder. The intruder attacked the victim, causing minor injuries, and then left on foot with stolen property.

CLARK COUNTY, WA ・ 16 HOURS AGO