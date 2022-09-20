ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Kansas City, MO

Developers break ground on $58M apartments in North Kansas City

By Ellen Cagle - Kansas City Business Journal
 2 days ago

Indianapolis-based Milhaus, one of the Kansas City area’s most active multifamily developers, broke ground on its 10th local project.

The complex will be on a 9.34-acre site in the One North mixed-use development in North Kansas City, which spans about 64 acres southeast of Interstates 29/35 and Armour Road. The $58 million multifamily community will have 275 units across several three- and four-story buildings.

In August, the Kansas City Council authorized up to $52.75 million in bonds, providing a sales tax exemption on construction materials for the apartments.

“Seeing Downtown KC grow over the years and begin to expand into nearby neighborhoods has been both fun to watch and thrilling to participate in,” Milhaus Vice President of Development John McGurk said in a release. “North KC is establishing itself as an ideal neighborhood adjacent to downtown, and Milhaus is proud to support the growth and revival of another walkable, amenity-rich community in the thriving KC area.”

Amenities will include a coffee and tea bar, yoga studio and pool. The complex also will include 451 parking spaces, including 24 covered garage stalls.

KANSAS CITY, MO
