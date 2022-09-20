Read full article on original website
Related
95.3 MNC
Crown Point man arrested after leaving scene of crash
A Crown Point man behind the wheel of a semi has been arrested for leaving the scene of a crash after narrowly missing a collision with a school bus, then allegedly hitting a NIPSCO wire. It happened late last month in the area of the 9000 block of U.S. 30....
95.3 MNC
Man arrested after damaging car wash in Goshen
A man was arrested in Goshen after driving through a car wash bay, damaging equipment. It happened on Monday, September 19, at 3:16 p.m., when the man allegedly sped through the Northern Pride Car Wash on Elkhart Road. Officers say that they arrested the suspect, 27-year-old Michael Phelps, for criminal...
abc57.com
Motorcycle-Car crash on Mishawaka Avenue and 31 Street
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- On Thursday, around 5:30 p.m., a motorcycle crashed into a car on Mishawaka Avenue and 31 Street. Due to the severity of the crash, FACT has taken over the investigation. At this time, it is unknown if anyone was killed. The investigation is still ongoing, ABC57...
abc57.com
Single shot fired on South Bend school bus, juvenile detained
A shot was fired on a South Bend school bus Tuesday afternoon, according to South Bend Police. Tuesday at 4:47 p.m., South Bend Police were dispatched the 400 block of E. Teri Street in South Bend for reports of shots fired. Police said the shot was fired from inside the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Motorcyclist, car driver seriously injured in Berrien County crash
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI – A motorcyclist and car driver suffered serious injuries Wednesday, Sept. 21, in a collision, sheriff’s deputies said. The crash was reported at 6:43 p.m. in Berrien County’s Watervliet Township. The motorcyclist, a 45-year-old Watervliet man, was riding his Harley-Davidson east on Hagar Shore...
95.3 MNC
Victim of crash has been identified
The Osceola man who was struck and killed by a vehicle on Harrison Road has been identified. The crash, late Monday night, happened near Beech Road and claimed the life of 31-year-old Robert Phillip Hoffman. He was walking at the time he was hit. The driver, a 33-year-old Mishawaka man,...
abc57.com
Investigators identify pedestrian killed in crash on Harrison Road
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- The St. Joseph County Fatal Crash Team has released the identity of the pedestrian who was killed in a crash on Harrison Road Monday evening. The crash happened at approximately 11 p.m. in the 1100 block of Harrison Road. The driver was traveling east on...
abc57.com
Police identify two teens shot and killed in mass shooting in Niles
NILES, Mich. -- Police are investigating a deadly mass shooting on 6th Avenue in Niles that happened late Tuesday night. Two teens died and three were injured in the shooting. Officers were called to the scene just after 11:37 p.m. Police said a group approached the home and fired shots...
RELATED PEOPLE
22 WSBT
Driver of semi arrested after nearly hitting school bus full of children
LAPORTE, Ind. (WSBT) — The LaPorte County Sheriff's Office states they have arrested the driver of a semi truck that nearly hit a school bus in late August. Police say a school bus was trying to make a right turn off the highway when a semi behind the bus did not slow down.
95.3 MNC
Former South Bend Police Officer sentenced
It’s official. Timothy Barber is no longer a South Bend Police Officer. He’s the man sentenced to four years, with the sentence suspended, after having an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old girl. Barber has been on unpaid leave from the department since his arrest, last year. The The...
WNDU
Student arrested after gun found in backpack at Washington High School
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police say a student was arrested Thursday after a gun was found inside a backpack at Washington High School. A South Bend Police Department School Resource Officer was alerted just before 12:30 p.m. about a fight between two students inside the school. While...
22 WSBT
LaPorte County man pleads guilty in death of 4-year-old son, mother faces charges
A LaPorte County man is now pleading guilty in the death of his son. Alan Morgan is pleading guilty to murder and battery in the death of 4-year-old Judah Morgan. Prosecutors say he tortured and beat the boy over potty-training. The mother, Mary Yoder, faces neglect resulting in death charges....
IN THIS ARTICLE
WNDU
2 teens killed; 3 other people hurt in Niles shooting
House Committee on Ways and Means names bill after late Indiana Rep. Walorski. The bill would reauthorize the Maternal, Infant, and Early Childhood Home Visiting Program (MIECHV). Updated: 5 hours ago. The two visited some of this year’s attractions, including The Evil Estate and Sinister Streets of Salem. Man...
22 WSBT
SBPD: Juvenile detained after shot fired on school bus
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — A juvenile has been detained in connection with a shots fired investigation on a school bus in South Bend. Around 4:45 pm on Tuesday, September 20, South Bend Police were called to the 400 block of Teri Street to investigate claims that a gun had been discharged on a school bus transporting students from Jackson Middle School.
max983.net
Suspect Arrested in Marshall County Residential Entry Investigation
A suspect has been arrested after a Marshall County resident reported an incident involving residential entry. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene in the 10,000 block of Hawthorn Road after the call was made Wednesday, September 21 around 9 a.m. ET. Police say a man forced entry into an occupied house, but left prior to the arrival of law enforcement. Officers later found the suspect, identified as 39-year-old Anthony W. Clemons, Jr. During the investigation, suspected methamphetamine and marijuana were located, according to the report.
abc57.com
Police investigating assault near downtown South Bend on August 21
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man seen on video officers want to speak with as part of an assault investigation. The assault took place around 6:30 a.m. on August 21 near downtown South Bend. If you recognize...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Two teens dead, three others hospitalized in shooting in Southwest Michigan
NILES, MI — Two people are dead and three hospitalized as the result of a shooting that occurred late Tuesday night in Southwest Michigan. Police responded to the shooting, at 620 N. 6th St. in Niles, shortly after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, according to a news release from the Niles Police Department.
WNDU
Juvenile detained in investigation into gun discharging on South Bend school bus
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A juvenile has been detained in connection with a shots fired investigation on a school bus in South Bend. Police were called to the 400 block of Teri Street around 4:45 p.m. to investigate claims that a gun had been discharged on a school bus transporting students from Jackson Middle School.
WNDU
Trial delayed for Elkhart police officer accused of beating inmate
(WNDU) - There has been yet another delay in the scheduled trial of an Elkhart police officer accused of beating a suspect who was handcuffed to a chair. The assault happened back on Jan. 12, 2018, and was captured by surveillance video. It came after the inmate spat in the direction of now-former officers Cory Newland and Joshua Titus.
WNDU
2 dead, 3 injured in Niles shooting
29-year-old Alan Morgan admitted to committing murder and battery of his son, Judah Morgan. First Alert Forecast: Fall Begins Thursday as Temperatures Continue to Turn Cooler. Mishawaka QB Brady Fisher growing in first year as full-time starter. Mishawaka quarterback Brady Fisher is new to the full-time starting job. He took...
Comments / 0