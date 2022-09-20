A suspect has been arrested after a Marshall County resident reported an incident involving residential entry. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene in the 10,000 block of Hawthorn Road after the call was made Wednesday, September 21 around 9 a.m. ET. Police say a man forced entry into an occupied house, but left prior to the arrival of law enforcement. Officers later found the suspect, identified as 39-year-old Anthony W. Clemons, Jr. During the investigation, suspected methamphetamine and marijuana were located, according to the report.

MARSHALL COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO