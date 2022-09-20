Read full article on original website
During Recovery Month, Addiction Recovery Care Reminds Kentuckians That Hope and Healing are Within Reach
In August 2007, when Aquarius Young sought treatment for his years-long battle with alcohol and crack cocaine, his intention wasn’t to find recovery. Experiencing homelessness and with warrants out for his arrest, he simply wanted to buy some time and clear his head. Ultimately, he figured, he’d go back to using drugs and alcohol.
