L.A. Weekly
2 Injured in Semi-Truck Accident on Highway 58 [Kern County, CA]
Truck Collision near Keene Resulted in Serious Injuries. Kern County firefighters responded to the incident around 1:30 a.m., east of Keene. According to the report, the collision involves three semi-trailer trucks. Responding officials found the cab of one of the trucks crashed into a trailer of another. In addition, rescuers...
Bakersfield Now
Kern County is set to have more electric vehicle charging stations
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — On Monday, the federally approved plan National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) will allow the state of California to install millions of electric vehicle charging stations. Kern County is one of the many places you can expect to see this change. Jimmy O’Dea, Assistant Deputy Director...
KGET 17
KCSO identifies pedestrian struck by multiple vehicles in Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s office identified the pedestrian who died after being hit multiple times by vehicles on Sept. 16. in northwest Bakersfield, according to KCSO. Bakersfield police said a preliminary investigation showed multiple vehicles struck a pedestrian that was laying in the roadway...
Bakersfield Now
Power restored to SoCal Edison customers in Golden Hills
Golden Hills, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (10:50 p.m.) All of the customers' power in Golden Hills has been restored, according to SoCal Edison. --- SoCal Edison reports that 2,595 customers near Golden Hills are without power following avehicle crash into a power pole on Highline Road in Tehachapi. Customers...
KGET 17
1 dead after hit and run in Oildale
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run collision Wednesday evening in Oildale that left one man dead. CHP deputies responded to the collision at Roberts Lane and Belmont Avenue just after 9:30 p.m. A pickup truck traveling westbound struck a male pedestrian walking outside of a cross-walk within the #2 westbound lane of Roberts Lane, according to CHP.
2 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Keene (Keene, CA)
According to the Kern County Fire Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Keene on Tuesday. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
Bakersfield Now
2 pets dead after 2-alarm house fire in Southwest Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Two pets are dead after fire crews battle a two-alarm house fire in Southwest Bakersfield. The Bakersfield Fire Department said crews were called Thursday morning at around 10:20 at a home on Phaffle Drive. According to the fire department, there was moderate damage to the...
L.A. Weekly
Princedeep Joshan, Rajwinder Joshan, Balwinder Joshan and Rohundeep Joshan Injured in DUI Crash on Old River Road [Bakersfield, CA]
4 Hospitalized after Fiery DUI Accident near Taft Highway. The incident happened at 12:30 a.m. at Old River Road and Taft Highway, per initial reports. According to reports, a driver who officers suspected of driving under the influence slammed into the Joshan residence, causing the house to go up in flames.
Bakersfield Now
KCSO ask for information regarding Tehachapi homicide in June 2021
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is asking for information regarding a homicide from June 2021 in Tehachapi. In the morning hours of June 6, 2021, deputies responded to Highway 58 in Tehachapi for a report of a person on the shoulder of the freeway. Upon...
L.A. Weekly
Bly Dion Brown Killed in Motorcycle Crash near Stockdale Highway [Bakersfield, CA]
45-Year-Old Motorcyclist Bly Dion Brown Killed after Crashing into Vehicle. The crash happened on September 17th, at around 9:00 p.m., near the intersection of Stockdale Highway and Coffee Road. According to reports, Brown was riding a motorcycle in the area, when he failed to stop at a red light. As...
L.A. Weekly
Zachary Jackson Killed in Car Crash on 82nd Street [Palmdale, CA]
Traffic Accident near 77th Street Left One Fatality. The incident happened on September 16th, at around 8:00 a.m. near the intersection of 82nd Street and 77th Street. According to reports, the California Highway Patrol responded to a collision in the area. There, crews discovered Jackson with severe injuries and pronounced him dead at the scene.
Bakersfield Now
2 severely injured crash near Keene with 3 semi-trailer trucks
KEENE, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Two people were sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries in a crash involving three semi-trailer trucks on Highway 58, east of Keene early Tuesday morning, according to the Kern County Fire Department. Around 1:30 a.m. Kern County firefighters responded to a crash on Highway...
Bakersfield Now
VIDEO: BakersfieldNow's Miles Muzio & Aaron Perlman takes on ride at 2022 Kern County Fair
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The 2022 Kern County Fair kicked off Wednesday, September 21, bringing lots of food and fun to Bakersfield – emphasis on fun!. On the second day of the fair Thursday, Chief Meteorologist Miles Muzio and Morning Anchor/Weathercaster Aaron Perlman took an exhilarating ride on one of the many rides offered in the Midway area of the Fairgrounds.
Vehicle crashes into pole in downtown Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A vehicle collided with a street pole at the intersection of 24th Street and M Street Tuesday morning, according to 17 News crew. The accident happened just after 9:38 a.m. and 17 News crew reported all passengers involved in the crash are out of the vehicle and walking. This is a […]
L.A. Weekly
1 Killed in Pedestrian Crash on Olive Drive [Bakersfield, CA]
Pedestrian Crash on Olive Drive Involving Multiple Vehicles, 1 Fatality. The crash happened on September 16th, at around 11:03 p.m. in the 11600 block, involving a pedestrian and multiple vehicles. According to police, a pedestrian was walking in the area near Olive Drive when a vehicle struck him. Due to...
L.A. Weekly
Woman Dies in Pedestrian Crash on California Avenue [Bakersfield, CA]
Female Pedestrian Fatally Struck in Deadly Collision on L Street. The collision took place just after 5:15 a.m., at the intersection of California Avenue and L Street on August 19th. Per reports, a female pedestrian attempted to cross California Avenue at a red light. As a result, she was struck...
Kern Oil Festival returns under new name at Stramler Park
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern Oil Festival, formerly the Kern Energy Festival, invites the community to participate in a day long event celebrating Kern County’s largest economic engines. The Kern Oil Festival is scheduled for Nov. 12., at Stramler Park located at 4003 Chester Ave. in Bakersfield. The event will feature music, food and […]
Bakersfield Now
Kern County WWII Veterans Memorial Dedication Day delayed
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County WWII Veterans Memorial Dedication Day planned for November 11th has been delayed. The memorial is currently under construction at Jastro Park, located at 2900 Truxtun Avenue. According to the committee, the delay is because of unforeseen quarrying circumstances and supply chain issues...
Bakersfield Now
KCSO: Missing teen boy with autism, last seen in Oildale
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help finding an missing 17-year-old boy, considered at-risk. Abel Ortega was last seen Thursday, Sept. 22, around 3 p.m. in the area of Linda Vista Drive and Hurrle Avenue in Oildale. He's considered at-risk due to being diagnosed autistic, with a mental capacity of a 4 to 6-year-old, according to police.
Bakersfield Now
Suspect arrested in Fastrip parking lot assault in Taft
TAFT, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A suspect was arrested after assaulting a man at a Taft Fastrip parking lot, leaving with him with head injuries last week, according to the Taft Police Department. On Friday, officers responded to the Fastrip parking lot, located at 903 Kern Street for a report...
