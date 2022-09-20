Read full article on original website
Related
newscentermaine.com
NEWS CENTER Maine's Sam Rogers shares how he has changed since losing his brother to suicide
PORTLAND, Maine — Suicide is the 12th leading cause of death in the United States and in Maine, according to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. In Maine, 234 died by suicide in 2022. It was the second leading cause of death for people ages 10 to 35 in the state.
WMTW
Hurricane Fiona is a reminder for Maine
PORTLAND, Maine - With Hurricane Fiona set to slam Atlantic Canada this weekend, it was only natural to ask the question of what a Fiona-like storm could look like here in Maine and what problems coastal communities should be prepared for every hurricane season. Fiona is a relatively close call...
wabi.tv
LifeFlight introduces new measures to improve flight efficiency
Maine (WABI) - LifeFlight of Maine is making new advances in flight efficiency that may become the blueprint for medical flights across the nation. LifeFlight officials say Maine is one of the most difficult states to fly in due to rural, mountainous terrain and the presence of ice at high altitudes.
wabi.tv
Mainers voice concerns over possible 200% price hike for natural gas
CUMBERLAND, Maine (WMTW) - A public hearing was held in Cumberland Thursday night to discuss a proposed 200 percent distribution rate increase for Summit Natural Gas. Only a handful of people got up to speak during the public comment period, but their tone was clear: they can’t afford this.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
It’s Fall: Here Are the Rules of Flannel Shirt Ownership in Maine
The Bangor Police are more than just our Maine heroes that fight crime and protect us every day. They are also our moral compass. And they understand the issues that cause disruption and chaos in Maine households. One of their most popular Facebook posts of all time is their Rules of Flannel Shirt Ownership.
wabi.tv
Northern Light Acadia working to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Wednesday is World Alzheimer’s Day, and Northern Light Acadia Hospital is working to raise awareness. Alzheimer’s is the sixth-leading cause of death statewide. 29,000 Mainers are currently battling Alzheimer’s or other dementia. Northern Light says because Maine’s population is the oldest in the...
wabi.tv
Mills announces free mobile computer science labs for Maine public schools
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Gov. Janet Mills announced on Wednesday that every Maine public school will be getting a free mobile computer science lab. The effort will be funded through the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund. Mills says all Maine students will have access to high-quality learning experiences that...
wabi.tv
Maine corrections officials tout wholistic approach to addiction treatment after prison renovation
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - At the Maine Correctional Center, a century-old, medium-security prison in Windham, old buildings are still being demolished. “The majority of the buildings were built in 1919 and tremendously old, really unfit,” said Maine Department of Corrections Commissioner Randall Liberty on-site on Tuesday. The department invited press to tour the Windham facility, whose renovation has become an unheralded issue in this year’s governor’s race between incumbent Democrat Janet Mills and her Republican challenger – and predecessor in office – Paul LePage, who has questioned what happened to his six-year-old plan to expand the facility for addiction treatment.
RELATED PEOPLE
wabi.tv
Protect yourself from browntail moth hairs this fall
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC and Maine Forest Service are reminding Mainers and visitors to our state about how to protect themselves from browntail moth hairs this fall. Hairs from browntail moth caterpillars can get stirred up during fall yardwork. Those tiny hairs can cause a rash as...
wabi.tv
State committee subpoenas DHHS child protection records
Maine (WABI) - A Maine legislative committee voted 10-1 Wednesday to subpoena the Department of Health and Human Services for the case files of four Maine children killed last year... allegedly by their parents. In July, DHHS refused to release the files to the Government Oversight Committee, saying it could...
27,000 acres of Maine woods purchased for recreation and conservation
BROWNVILLE, Maine — Many from away may think of Maine for its coasts, lighthouses, and lobster, but for many Mainers, the real part of the state can be found inland. A celebration was held in honor of the efforts to preserve the inland part of that state for recreation and conservation. Recently, the Appalachian Mountain Club (AMC) purchased 27,000 acres of land for $18.5 million.
Maine Restaurant Sandwich Named One Of The Ten Best In The U.S.
If you are a foodie, put this sandwich on your list for that next Maine road trip. BabbleTop is the go-to source for all food lovers. It highlights Top 10 lists on all the biggest food topics, food brands, restaurants, fast food, snack foods, sodas, drinks, nostalgic brands, forgotten menu items, food shows, food tv personalities, popular chefs, and more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Is It Illegal to Burn Leaves in Maine?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. It's getting to be that time of year when the trees start shedding and litter our lawns with leaves of all sizes and colors, leaving us to slave in the front and back yard every damn weekend trying to keep it somewhat manageable. And every year (just like the fall weather filling the air), it feels like it happens out of nowhere.
americanmilitarynews.com
Civil War soldier executed in Maine for desertion may have been disabled
William Laird’s grave sits in a copse of trees, down an unmarked dirt road in Berwick, overlooking hayfields he worked during the first half of the 19th century. Laird’s marble tombstone, once forgotten for generations, lays flat, alone and broken into two pieces. It rests on a bed of red pine spills, under two small American flags.
newscentermaine.com
'Major' Hurricane Fiona is a close call for Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — Hurricane Fiona is a major storm in the Atlantic Ocean with the potential to strike Bermuda by midweek. How close the storm gets to the island will decide how much or how little the impacts are. After passing just west of Bermuda, Fiona will set its...
Maine Meteorologist Keith Carson Buries Himself on Portland Radio Station’s Facebook Post
If there's one thing you can say about NEWS CENTER Maine meteorologist Keith Carson -- he definitely doesn't have an ego. And if he does, it's not a massively annoying one where he thinks his crap doesn't stink. The man is a master of self-deprecation and it almost seems like he lives to roast himself.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WGME
Government Oversight Committee votes to subpoena Maine DHHS for child death records
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- The Maine Legislature’s Government Oversight Committee voted Tuesday to subpoena the Department of Health and Human Services for the child protection case files of four Maine children who were allegedly killed by their parents in the summer of 2021. Maine DHHS denied a request by lawmakers...
wabi.tv
Secretary Bellows touts election security measures
GRAY, Maine (WABI) - Secretary of State Shenna Bellows is looking to reassure Maine voters before Election Day that state elections are secure. Bellows addressed the nonpartisan League of Women Voters of Maine in an election integrity info session Thursday. Topics included election security, poll worker representation and absentee ballot...
wabi.tv
299 newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
Maine (WABI) - There are 299 newly recorded coronavirus cases, according to the Maine CDC. There is also one additional death. A resident of Aroostook County died with the virus. That raises the overall COVID related death toll for the Maine CDC to 2,570.
Comments / 0