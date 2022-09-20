Read full article on original website
Doctor concerned over language in Michigan abortion amendment
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Michigan voters will soon decide if abortion should be protected by the state constitution. The proposed amendment would overrule the prevailing 1931 law in Michigan that outlaws abortion without exception for rape or incest. Under that ban, providing non-life-saving abortions is prosecuted as manslaughter. As of...
Tudor Dixon's stance on education, gender identity in push to attract female vote for Michigan Governor
Dixon pushes education, gender issues in effort for more female voters in Governor's race. As there are growing predictions in Michigan that the female vote will determine who will win the race for Governor, both women involved are implementing different strategies to attract those votes. Tudor Dixon says the state's education is being treated like labs and objects to allowing biological boys to join a female sports team.
Doctors support abortion in Michigan as issue goes to November ballot
DETROIT (FOX 2) - For 40 years, Dr. Timothy Johnson has been treating pregnant women facing challenges. "I'm a practicing OB/GYN, and I'm also a high-risk obstetrician. I take care of high-risk, complicated pregnancy," he said. "Difficult scenarios, difficult decisions, very desired pregnancies where we find out the baby has no brain, for example."
Whitmer's lead over Dixon increases to 16 points in latest poll.
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is favored by 16 points over Tudor Dixon in the latest Detroit Free Press statewide survey. Pollsters say that doesn't mean this race is over.
MSP: 2 arrested after selling $1,400 worth of cocaine to undercover detectives in northern Michigan
GAYLORD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man and a woman from northern Michigan are in custody after police say they sold cocaine to undercover detectives Wednesday. According to Michigan State Police, the detectives bought about ½ ounce of cocaine from the suspects for $1,400 in Gaylord. After, Gaylord police...
Former Macomb County Public Works commissioner pleads guilty to attempted extortion
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A former Macomb County Public Works commissioner who was accused of withholding permits from businesses who wouldn't contribute to his campaign pleaded guilty this week. Anthony Marrocco, 73, of Ray Township was the commissioner from 1993 through 2016. He pleaded guilty to attempted extortion...
Oxford school massacre updates • 3 juveniles charged in Fraser teen's death • Blight near Detroit daycare
THURSDAY NEWS HIT - Ethan Crumbley is back in court for his monthly adult jail review, the required hearing that juveniles staying in an adult facility must have for a judge to assess the needs of the person incarcerated. And Circuit Court Judge presiding over the decisions has maintained that...
Ethan Crumbley, accused Oxford school mass shooter to remain in adult jail
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - Ethan Crumbley will remain in adult jail, an Oakland County Circuit Court Judge ordered Thursday. The accused Oxford school shooter has been incarcerated in the Oakland County Jail since he was arrested last year. Circuit Court Judge Kwame Rowe presided over the decision, maintaineing that...
Watch: Deer leaps over Michigan driver in video caught by MSP
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Thursday is the first full day of fall and it sure seems as if nature knows. After all, temperatures are very fall-like in the 60s and more and more deer are out - including a family that narrowly avoided being hit by a car and MSP trooper.
Ohio man arrested twice in three months in Northern Michigan for drug possession, assault, larceny
MISSAUKEE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - An Ohio man who cut his tether following a drug arrest in northern Michigan was later located in a nearby city where he fled after trying to break into a residence. He was located by a Michigan State Police K9 unit after a lengthy search.
Ven Johnson says Oxford High School missed 'stop signs' before shooting
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Nearly ten months since four children were shot to death inside of Oxford High School, attorney Ven Johnson said the school missed obvious stop signs from basically the beginning of the 2021 fall semester. Ethan Crumbley is charged with killing four classmates inside the high...
Things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
Fall into the new season with autumn-themed fests, or try new tastes at food fairs happening this weekend. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com. Funky Ferndale Art Fair. Friday, Sept. 23 through Sunday, Sept. 25. 200 West Nine Mile. Artists and authors will be...
Metro Detroit Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued Wednesday
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Summer is expected to go out with a bang on Wednesday as a severe thunderstorm watch was elevated to a warning for some of southeast Michigan. The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for all counties in southeast Michigan and up into the Thumb. It upgraded the threat to a warning around 11:19 a.m. Wednesday.
Man riding bike hospitalized after machete attack by a woman Friday morning
MT. CLEMENS, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Macomb County Sheriff said it has arrested a 28-year-old woman from Mt. Clemens for an attack on a man as he was riding his bike early Friday morning. According to the sheriff's office, deputies were sent to Church Street and Gratiot around 7...
2 seriously injured after semi-truck trailer falls on them at Kroger Distribution Center
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two people were seriously hurt by a semi-truck trailer that fell on them as they worked on it Tuesday in Chesterfield Township. Police said the victims were under the truck at the Kroger Distribution Center on 23 Mile Road, west of Gratiot Avenue, when the supports gave out just after noon. The truck crashed down on them, injuring the chest of a 22-year-old from Davidson and the leg of a 25-year-old from Clay Township.
