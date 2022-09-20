ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

fox2detroit.com

Doctor concerned over language in Michigan abortion amendment

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Michigan voters will soon decide if abortion should be protected by the state constitution. The proposed amendment would overrule the prevailing 1931 law in Michigan that outlaws abortion without exception for rape or incest. Under that ban, providing non-life-saving abortions is prosecuted as manslaughter. As of...
fox2detroit.com

Tudor Dixon's stance on education, gender identity in push to attract female vote for Michigan Governor

Dixon pushes education, gender issues in effort for more female voters in Governor's race. As there are growing predictions in Michigan that the female vote will determine who will win the race for Governor, both women involved are implementing different strategies to attract those votes. Tudor Dixon says the state's education is being treated like labs and objects to allowing biological boys to join a female sports team.
fox2detroit.com

Doctors support abortion in Michigan as issue goes to November ballot

DETROIT (FOX 2) - For 40 years, Dr. Timothy Johnson has been treating pregnant women facing challenges. "I'm a practicing OB/GYN, and I'm also a high-risk obstetrician. I take care of high-risk, complicated pregnancy," he said. "Difficult scenarios, difficult decisions, very desired pregnancies where we find out the baby has no brain, for example."
fox2detroit.com

Watch: Deer leaps over Michigan driver in video caught by MSP

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Thursday is the first full day of fall and it sure seems as if nature knows. After all, temperatures are very fall-like in the 60s and more and more deer are out - including a family that narrowly avoided being hit by a car and MSP trooper.
fox2detroit.com

Ven Johnson says Oxford High School missed 'stop signs' before shooting

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Nearly ten months since four children were shot to death inside of Oxford High School, attorney Ven Johnson said the school missed obvious stop signs from basically the beginning of the 2021 fall semester. Ethan Crumbley is charged with killing four classmates inside the high...
fox2detroit.com

Things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Fall into the new season with autumn-themed fests, or try new tastes at food fairs happening this weekend. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com. Funky Ferndale Art Fair. Friday, Sept. 23 through Sunday, Sept. 25. 200 West Nine Mile. Artists and authors will be...
fox2detroit.com

Metro Detroit Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued Wednesday

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Summer is expected to go out with a bang on Wednesday as a severe thunderstorm watch was elevated to a warning for some of southeast Michigan. The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for all counties in southeast Michigan and up into the Thumb. It upgraded the threat to a warning around 11:19 a.m. Wednesday.
fox2detroit.com

2 seriously injured after semi-truck trailer falls on them at Kroger Distribution Center

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two people were seriously hurt by a semi-truck trailer that fell on them as they worked on it Tuesday in Chesterfield Township. Police said the victims were under the truck at the Kroger Distribution Center on 23 Mile Road, west of Gratiot Avenue, when the supports gave out just after noon. The truck crashed down on them, injuring the chest of a 22-year-old from Davidson and the leg of a 25-year-old from Clay Township.
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI

