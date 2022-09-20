Read full article on original website
WTOK-TV
Cooler and more fall-like for Friday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Temps have been above the average everyday this week, but Friday will be more fall-like. We’ll be behind a cold front, and temps will be seasonable with highs staying in the upper 80s vs. the 90s. The dew points will also drop into the mid-upper 50s, so plan on a less humid Friday. So, if you have plans to attend any high school football games...the weather will be nice!
WTOK-TV
Expect record challenging heat for the 1st day of fall
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Fall begins on Thursday! Officiallly, it begins at 8:04PM CDT. Don’t expect a fall-like feel on the first day of the new season because highs will reach the mid-upper 90s across our area. Actually, record challenging heat is expected in Meridian for Thursday. The standing record high is 98 degrees, and the forecast calls for highs near that. So, we’ll see what happens...but plan on a hot first day of fall. Plus, heat indices will reach the low 100s.
WTOK-TV
Tropical Depression #10 has formed in the Eastern Atlantic
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Tropics are quickly heating up. Tropical Depression #10 has formed far out in the Eastern Atlantic this morning. It is expected to be short-lived with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. It is moving NNW at 12 mph. No threat to the U.S. as of now. It is the second TD that has formed today. BE sure to continue to plan and prepare for the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season.
WTOK-TV
Tropical Depression 9 has formed in the Caribbean Sea
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Update on the Tropics: Tropical Depression 9 formed over the Central Caribbean Sea this morning. It is moving WNW at 13 mph. It has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. It is expected to slowly strengthen before entering the Gulf of Mexico. We will be sure to keep you all updated in the days to come.
WTOK-TV
Hello Fall and record challenging heat
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thursday and Hello to the first day of our Fall season. We welcome in the new season with record challenging heat today. We all can expect high temperatures in the upper 90s. Heat indices today will reach over 100 degrees as we near lunch time. Feels-like temperatures will remain above 100 degrees for the remainder of the afternoon.
WTOK-TV
Expect above average temps for the last days of summer
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A heat dome is dominating the South, and temps will be well above the average for the last few days of summer. Average highs in Meridian for this time of year should be in the upper 80s. However, Tuesday through Thursday, temps will range from the mid-upper 90s. The first day of fall is actually on Thursday, and Meridian will be dealing with record challenging heat. So, this type of weather will have many of you double checking the calendar to make sure fall actually arrived.
WTOK-TV
Tropical Depression #8 is now Tropical Storm Gaston
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tropical Depression #8 formed Tuesday morning in the northern Atlantic Ocean. By Tuesday afternoon, it was upgraded to Tropical Storm Gaston. At the time it was upgraded, it had max sustained winds of 40mph. There could be some strengthening, but it’s not expected to bring any...
WTOK-TV
Fiona is now a major hurricane
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Fiona reached major hurricane strength early Tuesday morning, and at the time it was upgraded...it had max sustained winds of 115mph. It’s going to bring impactful weather to the Turks and Caicos Islands along with parts of the SE Bahamas through Tuesday night. The Turks and Caicos could pick up more than 6″ of rain, and parts of the SE Bahamas could get up to 3.” Storm surge could get up to 8 feet above normal tide for some coastal areas of the Turks and Caicos.
WTOK-TV
Meridian water advisory could be lifted soon
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - North Meridian still remained under a precautionary Boil Water Notice Wednesday but there may be a light at the end of the tunnel. Meridian Public Works said it hopes to lift the notice Thursday, pending test results. The city said residents north of 20th Street might...
WTOK-TV
MDOT schedules road closure in Neshoba County
NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A temporary closure is planned by the Mississippi Department of transportation in Neshoba County next week. Crews will build a new alignment at North Tucker Road and Highway 19. The work will be completed between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28. Drivers...
WTOK-TV
Boil water notice lifted for Meridian residents
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The boil water notice for a large portion of Meridian has been lifted. The precautionary boil water notice was put in place Tuesday morning following a pipe rupture near 27th St. and 29th Ave. Public Works officials said residents north of 20th St. could experience varying...
WTOK-TV
Preventative tank maintenance promotes longevity
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The most recent boil water notice in the city of Meridian occurred when the city had to switch water tanks due to routine maintenance. Standing 65 feet tall and 90 feet across a three-million-gallon tank is north Meridian’s primary source of clean water. Every eight...
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian works to repair the Dentzel Carousel in Highland Park
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A one-of-a-kind piece of history in the Queen City will soon be getting some much-needed improvements. The City of Meridian’s Parks and Recreation Department has applied for a Mississippi Historic Site Preservation Grant to restore the Dentzel Carousel in Highland Park. The department says the...
WTOK-TV
The Taste of Meridian festival set for Saturday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The city of Meridian will have its food showcased to the public this weekend, as several businesses are coming together to show off their special dishes. The Taste of Meridian food festival will be Saturday starting at 5 p.m. on city hall lawn. The Taste of...
Neshoba Democrat
Winona proves too tough for Tornadoes as they fall 46-15
The Philadelphia Tornadoes took it on the chin Friday night when they dropped a 46-15 decision to Winona in prep football action. The Tornadoes, now 0-4, visit West Lauderdale this Friday night. The Knights come in at 4-0. Winona led 19-0 at the end of the first quarter. Philadelphia got...
WTOK-TV
MHP: Louin teen dies in Wednesday morning crash on MS 18
SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A teen from Louin died from a wreck on State Route 18 near Sylvarena early Wednesday morning. Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop H received a call about the wreck around 3:54 a.m. The wreck involved a collision between a 2014 Kenworth 18-wheeler hauling chickens and a...
WTOK-TV
Northeast and West Lauderdale Volleyball go for another 5 set thriller
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - For the second time in as many meetings the cross-county rivalry between Northeast Lauderdale volleyball and West Lauderdale volleyball came down to two points in the fifth set as the Trojans visited the Knights. West Lauderdale started the match off strong by winning the first two...
WTOK-TV
Bryan Brand Harper, Jr.
Bryan Brand Harper, Jr., age 77, of Lauderdale died on August 25, 2022. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. A native of Meridian and born while World War II raged (1943), Bryan’s early years were defined by life on military installations, including two years in a grimy Quonset hut on faraway Guam in the Pacific. His father, an Army Air Corp fighter pilot from Lubbock Texas, commanded this tiny island at war’s end. A military “brat,” Bryan lived on or near installations in Texas, Rhode Island, Alabama, Virginia and Naples, Italy,( NATO.) Bryan’s mom, Hazel Lillian Pigford of the esteemed Pigford family in Meridian, met Colonel Bryan Brand Harper, Sr. while he trained P-51 fighter pilots at Key Field.
Mississippi high school football player dies in early morning wreck with tractor-trailer
A Mississippi high school football player died early Wednesday morning after the car he was driving collided with a tractor-trailer. Isaiah Strickland, of Louin, 17, died in a wreck on State Route 18 near Sylvarena. School officials at Raleigh High School said Strickland was a player on the school football...
WTOK-TV
Mr. Gerald Marshall “Jerry” Tedder
Graveside services for Mr. Gerald Marshall “Jerry” Tedder will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at Hays Cemetery, with Brother James Rickles officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. Mr. Tedder, age 87, of Meridian passed away on...
