The Kern County Fair has humble beginnings and undergone big changes
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Depending on how you count, the Kern County Fair is either 131 years old, 107 years old, 104 or something else. The difference is which county fair you’re referring to and whether you count years that were skipped because of depression and pandemic. The Kern County Fair, now in its third […]
Friday at the Kern County Fair
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Every year the Carnival Warehouse website ranks the 50 best county fairs in the country. Kern County is ranked as number 22. The annual rankings by the website are based on attendance and “a special patented formula.” The website says the Kern County Fair had an attendance of almost 489 thousand […]
A look at the future of Kern’s FFA program
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An exciting moment for the young owner of a heifer on Thursday: a calf birth at the Kern County Fair. “I’m feeling good,” said Josh Chernabaeff, Frontier FFA. My heifer just calved, and it’s a nice looking calf. I’m happy with it.”
‘Husky migration’ is a temporary fix to breed’s problems in Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s called the “husky migration and dogs from the Bakersfield Animal Care Center are moving north to find a better homes. The husky migration had more than 20 huskies lined up for their chance at a better life. “The husky migration. The whole idea was to try to migrate all of our […]
Why Fresno health officials say they threw away Bakersfield vendor’s food
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officials with the Fresno County Department of Public Health are responding after a viral video captured health officers throwing away a street vendor’s food outside of a concert in Fresno. Outside the Save Mart Center on Friday night, officers from the health department could be seen on video throwing away hotdogs […]
How much will my California Middle-Class Tax Refund be?
The Middle Class Tax Refund is a one-time payment to Californians to provide some relief at the pump. Relief that, according to Doug Shupe wth Triple-A, is much needed
Kern County voters share important issues at the Fair
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As we plunge toward November with campaign season in full swing, Kern County Fair-goers have the midterm election on their minds. “We all need to get out there and vote,” said Joseph Coutts. “So many of us are scared not to. ‘Oh, it doesn’t really matter.’ Yes it does, matter. Every […]
Oil company is buying out Kern Co. homes. Some residents are blaming Newsom’s latest laws for forcing them from home.
Residents of a close-knit California community are on borrowed time after energy company Berry Petroleum sent out offer letters to buy up properties including residences. McKittrick is located 14 miles northwest of Taft with a population of 102 residents, according to the census bureau. The town is in the center of a large oil-producing region that Berry Petroleum is trying to buy out.
Ride safety and new security detail at the Kern County Fair
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Fair safety is a serious topic that people across Kern County are concerned about. Whether it’s about the rides or security, people want to know, just how safe is the fair? Fair rides are known to have a negative stereotype. Big, dangerous and put together just a day or two before […]
Shepard flips union workers, Kern DA in multi-million-dollar fight for south Valley Senate seat
One of the most contentious battles for a seat in the California State Legislature took a surprising turn on Thursday as a major labor group backed a Republican. Farmer David Shepard (R–Porterville) announced Thursday that he received endorsement of the Kern, Inyo and Mono Counties Building and Construction Trades Council.
Berry draws fire for offering to buy up homes in McKittrick
A Kern County oil producer has stirred controversy by trying to buy up residential property in the McKittrick area in preparation for a buffer zone the state is placing between oil field operations and sensitive sites like homes. Berry Corp. recently sent out what it called fair-market offers to owners...
PETE TITTL: Tahoe Joe's not as we remembered
There was a time when Tahoe Joe's, a small regional chain, was worthy enough to rank on our annual best restaurants list. In addition to that, they had a happy hour that packed in people with $3 beer or house wine and $3 hamburgers. It didn't seem possible to make money at these price points.
Bakersfield street vendor’s food thrown away outside Fresno concert
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Social media users are calling an encounter between the Fresno County Department of Public Health and a Central Valley street vendor an ‘injustice.’ In a viral video from Friday night outside the Save Mart Center after a concert, the health department is seen tossing away hot dogs after finding out the […]
KC the Bull celebrates 25th Anniversary
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The most enigmatic character at the Kern County Fair celebrates 25 years as the Fair’s preeminent ambassador: KC the Bull. What’s his motivation? What makes him tick? And most importantly, how long can a bull subsist on a diet of corn dogs and cinnamon rolls?
What you can expect at the Kern County Fair
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The fair is here and there’s a packed schedule full of fun and excitement for everyone to enjoy. The fair is back in Kern County. If you’re an animal lover check out the goats, cows, and other animals showcased throughout the week. There are other events like the new daily lumberjack […]
The Fair is back: Here’s what opening day of the 2022 Kern County Fair looked like
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The 2022 Kern County Fair opened on Wednesday returning with a full lineup of events, activities and vendors. Fair organizers are hoping for big crowds to head to the Fairgrounds as there is a higher presence of security and law enforcement and there are no COVID-19 restrictions at this year’s fair. […]
Tehachapi man found dead in desert was shot multiple times: coroner
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The death of a Tehachapi man whose body was found earlier this month in the eastern Kern desert has been ruled a homicide. An autopsy conducted by the Kern County Coroner’s Office determined Larry Gene Christy, 25, died of multiple gunshot wounds. Christy’s body was found on Sept. 11 in Boron, […]
KCSO asks for public’s help in 2021 Tehachapi homicide investigation
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County homicide investigators are asking for help in solving the death of a man found in Tehachapi last year. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday it is asking for help in the shooting death of Gabriel Barraza-Acosta. Barraza-Acosta’s body was found near Highway 58 about a mile west of […]
School board responds to Brown Act complaint
The Board of Trustees of Tehachapi Unified School District on Sept. 13 responded to a Tehachapi man’s concern that a closed session agenda item could allow members of the school board and Superintendent Stacey Larson-Everson to have discussions about goals and their vision for the district behind closed doors — possibly exceeding the bounds of the state’s open meeting law exemptions.
KCSO identifies pedestrian struck by vehicle in downtown Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s office has identified the pedestrian who died after being struck by a vehicle on Sept. 17. in downtown Bakersfield. Bakersfield police responded to the intersection of 20th Street and F Street around 7:30 p.m. Police said Majid Mojibi Yazdi, 75,...
