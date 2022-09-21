ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Delays expected for Wednesday morning commute in Boston due to protest

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1outmA_0i3XUGCg00

BOSTON — Transportation officials are warning Boston travelers to pack their patience during the Wednesday morning commute.

MassDOT says a protest group is expected to disrupt travel along several routes in Boston at approximately 7:00 a.m.

It is unclear what the group is protesting or where exactly these disruptions will occur.

State Police say they are aware of the planned protests and are prepared to undertake law enforcement actions.

No further information was made available.

Boston 25 News WFXT

Protestors plan to disrupt morning commute on Boston streets

BOSTON — Commuters might need a little extra patience this morning. Transportation officials are warning drivers in Boston might experience delays due to a planned protest. Very few details from the group Extinction Rebellion, other than members are meeting at Post Office Square at 7 am and then they say they’ll start marching through downtown Boston at 7:30 am, but they haven’t said exactly what streets they’ll be going down.
BOSTON, MA
