Delays expected for Wednesday morning commute in Boston due to protest

BOSTON — Transportation officials are warning Boston travelers to pack their patience during the Wednesday morning commute.

MassDOT says a protest group is expected to disrupt travel along several routes in Boston at approximately 7:00 a.m.

It is unclear what the group is protesting or where exactly these disruptions will occur.

State Police say they are aware of the planned protests and are prepared to undertake law enforcement actions.

No further information was made available.

