Read full article on original website
Related
US Marshals offer $40,000 reward in hunt for fugitive ‘Fat Leonard’
The U.S. Marshals Service Friday posted a reward of up to $40,000 for information leading to the arrest of a military contractor who pleaded guilty to bribing U.S. Navy officials as part of a wide-ranging corruption scheme and then went on the lam two weeks before his scheduled sentencing date.
US Marshals Services face questions after ‘Fat Leonard’ flees house arrest
The US Marshals Service and other law enforcement agencies are facing questions over their competence after the central figure in the biggest scandal in US naval history was able not only to escape house arrest but also rented vans to load up his possessions. When marshals arrived at Leonard Francis’s...
U.S. fugitive known as 'Fat Leonard' apprehended in Venezuela after weeks on the run
A military contractor known as "Fat Leonard," who cut off his ankle bracelet and fled after he pleaded guilty in a major Navy corruption scandal, was apprehended in Venezuela, authorities said Wednesday. Leonard Glenn Francis, who was on house arrest in San Diego and weeks away from sentencing, removed his...
Feds drop case against judge charged in immigrant's escape
BOSTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors have agreed to dismiss charges against a Massachusetts judge accused of helping a man who was living in the U.S. illegally evade an immigration enforcement agent, officials said Thursday. Prosecutors moved to drop the case against Newton District Judge Shelley Joseph after she agreed to refer herself to a state agency that investigates allegations of misconduct by members of the bench. “I have concluded that the interests of justice are best served by review of this matter before the body that oversees the conduct of Massachusetts state court judges, rather than in a continued federal criminal prosecution,” Rhode Island U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Cunha said in an emailed statement. “The requirement that Judge Joseph refer herself to the Massachusetts Commission on Judicial Conduct and make certain factual admissions will ensure that review takes place.” Cunha was assigned to oversee the case after Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins recused herself. In her previous role as district attorney for Suffolk County, Rollins had been part of a lawsuit seeking to block federal authorities from making arrests at courthouses of people suspected of being in the country illegally.
RELATED PEOPLE
Bartender and Proud Boys Member Gets Longest Prison Sentence to Date Among Jan. 6 Defendants Convicted Solely of Obstruction
A bartender and self-proclaimed member of the Proud Boys extremist group received a record-breaking sentence on Monday among those convicted solely of obstructing Congress on Jan. 6. Joshua Pruitt, 40, nearly came face to face with then-Sen. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) as the lawmaker was trying to evade the...
The Hollywood Gossip
Todd and Julie Chrisley Sentencing Postponed Due to Alleged Witness Deception
Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley will need to wait a little bit longer to learn their legal fate. The USA Network stars, who were found guilty in June on a number of financial fraud charges, were scheduled to be sentenced on October 6. That date has now been pushed back,...
tvinsider.com
Todd and Julie Chrisley Granted Sentencing Delay in Fraud Case
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley have been granted a sentencing postponement in their tax fraud case after the couple claimed an IRS Revenue Officer lied in her testimony. In June, the Chrisley Knows Best stars were found guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the...
MilitaryTimes
Man who joined the Army under fake name 37 years ago avoids prison
In 1985, DeLeo Barner was desperate to reenlist in the Army. After having been dismissed from the service in 1984 for minor misconduct, Barner returned to his native St. Louis and became terrified of succumbing to violence there, his lawyers said. In his first three weeks back in the city, two of his friends died from gun violence.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Trump-appointed judge convicts three Jan. 6 defendants but acquits two of them on obstruction charge
WASHINGTON — A federal judge in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday handed down verdicts in the trial of three Jan. 6 defendants that could have a major impact on the trajectory of Capitol attack prosecutions going forward. Patrick McCaughey, Tristan Stevens and David Mehaffie were found guilty on most, but...
Michael Avenatti Seeks Sentencing Delay for Defrauding Clients, Citing Prison COVID Lockdown
Disgraced lawyer Michael Avenatti is asking to delay sentencing in his California client fraud case because a COVID-related lockdown in his prison unit is prohibiting him accessing the law library or visiting with his standby counsel. In a five-page request filed Thursday, Avenatti’s standby counsel, H. Dean Steward, said he’s...
Jan. 6 defendant who beat officer with Trump flag sentenced to 46 months in prison
A man who beat a Washington, D.C., police officer with a Trump flag during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack was sentenced to 46 months in prison on Friday. The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced that Howard Richardson received the sentence after pleading guilty earlier in the year to assaulting, resisting or impeding officers.
BET
Judge Orders Lower Court To Resentence D.C. Sniper Lee Boyd Malvo
Maryland’s highest court ruled on Aug. 26 that Lee Boyd Malvo, who was convicted as a juvenile in the serial sniper attacks that killed 10 people, must be resentenced in light of a U.S. Supreme Court decision, CNN reports. PHOTOS: Trail of Terror: The D.C. Sniper Shootings. Malvo was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NYC prison guards plead guilty to taking over $40,000 in bribes to smuggle drugs, cell phones
One Rikers Island guard also facilitated an inmate's drug and contraband sales, according to the Department of Justice. Bribes totaled over $40,000.
Mexico seeks extradition of El Chapo’s godson in connection with journalist’s murder
Mexico has urged the US Department of Justice to extradite the alleged mastermind of the assassination of award-winning journalist Javier Valdez-Cárdenas after it was reported that he could be released from an American prison.Dámaso Lopez-Serrano, 34, who is El Chapo’s godson and better known as El Mini Lic, surrendered to the US authorities in August 2017 amid the family’s war with El Chapo’s sons. He pleaded guilty in January 2018 to drug conspiracy charges.In a court hearing on Friday, US District Judge Dana Sabraw sentenced him to a prison time of little more than five years, a term equal to...
freightwaves.com
Appellate court upholds ex-Roadrunner CFO’s conviction in $245M securities fraud scheme
A federal appellate court has upheld the conviction of ex-Roadrunner Transportation Systems CFO Peter Armbruster for his role in a securities and accounting fraud scheme that cost its shareholders $245 million. The 7th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals’ three-judge panel wrote in the opinion that there was “no reason to...
Convicted Fraudster Gets 20 Years For Plotting To Kill Federal Officials, Including Judge He Wanted Shoved In Wood Chipper
A convicted fraudster from California has been sentenced for trying to assemble a hit squad to murder federal officials involved in his case. John Arthur Walthall, 67, will spend the next 20 years in federal prison, plus three years of supervised release, according to a sentencing memorandum filed with the U.S. District Court of the Southern District of California. Monday’s memo, obtained by Law & Crime, comes five months after Walthall was found guilty of the murder-for-hire scheme against the authorities who helped put him away for 14 years for a fraudulent gold investment scheme.
thecentersquare.com
DOJ charges 47 in $250M pandemic fraud scheme
(The Center Square) – The Department of Justice announced criminal charges against 47 defendants for allegedly defrauding taxpayers of $250 million by exploiting a child nutrition program. People defrauded taxpayers when the federal government waived security measures for the Federal Child Nutrition Program during the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing for-profit...
FOXBusiness
DOJ charges 47 people in $250M COVID fraud scheme exploiting federally funded child nutrition program
The Justice Department on Tuesday charged nearly four dozen people for their alleged roles in a $250 million fraud scheme that exploited a federally funded child nutrition program during the coronavirus pandemic. Federal prosecutors charged 47 people in Minnesota across six separate indictments with charges of conspiracy, wire fraud, money...
americanmilitarynews.com
SC inmate sentenced for ‘sextortion’ scheme that targeted military
Darnell Kahn could be many things from inside of his prison cell. He could be a young woman looking for love online, an angry father, or a menacing private investigator. All he needed was a smartphone, say federal prosecutors. Kahn, 39, was sentenced to seven years in federal prison on...
Former Army reservist, ‘avowed white supremacist’ sentenced to 4 years in prison for Jan. 6 attack
A former Army reservist and “avowed white supremacist” has been sentenced to four years in prison for his actions during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. Timothy Louis Hale-Cusanelli was sentenced to 48 months in prison for a felony charge of obstruction of an official proceeding and four related misdemeanors, according to a Department of Justice (DOJ) release.
Comments / 0