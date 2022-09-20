BOSTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors have agreed to dismiss charges against a Massachusetts judge accused of helping a man who was living in the U.S. illegally evade an immigration enforcement agent, officials said Thursday. Prosecutors moved to drop the case against Newton District Judge Shelley Joseph after she agreed to refer herself to a state agency that investigates allegations of misconduct by members of the bench. “I have concluded that the interests of justice are best served by review of this matter before the body that oversees the conduct of Massachusetts state court judges, rather than in a continued federal criminal prosecution,” Rhode Island U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Cunha said in an emailed statement. “The requirement that Judge Joseph refer herself to the Massachusetts Commission on Judicial Conduct and make certain factual admissions will ensure that review takes place.” Cunha was assigned to oversee the case after Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins recused herself. In her previous role as district attorney for Suffolk County, Rollins had been part of a lawsuit seeking to block federal authorities from making arrests at courthouses of people suspected of being in the country illegally.

