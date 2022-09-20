Read full article on original website
Where Are They Now, Alabama? Antoine DodsonApril KillianHuntsville, AL
Huntsville Mother Searching For Answers And Justice In The Disappearance Of Her SonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHuntsville, AL
16 Flights for $10K Should be a Breeze for Low-Cost Airline at the 'Most Expensive Airport in the U.S.': Huntsville, ALZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Huntsville Utilities and Birmingham Water Works Charged Residents High Utility Bills for 'Half a Month' or Less UsageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Crawfish Springs BarbecueDoc LawrenceDecatur, AL
New Orleans-style to-go frozen cocktails coming to Huntsville
From Bourbon Street to Bridge Street. New Orleans-founded frozen-cocktail chain Fat Tuesday has announced plans to open a Huntsville location. The venture, described as “the largest off-premises and take-away alcohol business in the U.S.,” is set to open in outdoor retail, dining and entertainment development Bridge Street Town Centre this fall.
Car windows smashed, items stolen at gym while women work out
A group of women found their car windows smashed after working out at a Madison gym.
Where Are They Now, Alabama? Meth Squirrel
Where Are They Now, Alabama?" takes a look back at the famous and infamous from Alabama with updates of where they are today. Follow me for more "Where Are They Now, Alabama?" in the near future!
Welcome to Speed Trap, Alabama: Where small towns turn into ‘little monsters’
Welcome to Speed Trap, Alabama. Thanks to the state’s dinosaur constitution and bass-ackward Legislature, there will always be speed traps in Alabama. In the Al.com series on Alabama speed traps, John Archibald dissects the problems that force small towns starved for funds to turn into “little monsters.”. LIST:...
Toddler, 2, and eight-month-old baby girl become latest American children to die in hot cars this year taking death toll to 27: Boy, 2, died in 96 degree heat in vehicle while it was parked at Kids Campus daycare center in Alabama
A two-year-old and eight-month-old baby girl have become the latest American children to die in hot cars this year taking the death toll to 27. The two-year-old boy was left in a vehicle in the car park of Kids Campus daycare center off State Highway 75 in Oneonta, Alabama and found around 3.06pm yesterday afternoon.
Bus carrying 27 girls, 4 teachers headed to Space Camp crashes in Australia
A bus carrying 27 girls and 4 teachers headed to the airport to attend Space Camp in Huntsville crashed in Australia, seriously injuring several victims, the facility said Thursday. The bus was carrying 27 students and four teachers from Loreto College, an all-girls school in Marryatville, in southern Australia, and...
Alabama man charged in grandson’s hot car death returned to truck 3 times, DA says
A Blount County man has been charged after authorities said his 2-year-old grandson died when he was left in a hot vehicle for seven hours on Tuesday. William “Bill” Wiesman, 56, is charged with reckless manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide. Authorities identified the boy as Ian Wiesman. Blount...
Australian students involved in bus crash ahead of Space Camp visit
A bus carrying Australian students bound for the U.S. Space & Rocket Center's Space Camp in crashed in Australia.
Sheriff, city of Huntsville can’t be sued over rubber bullets fired at Floyd protesters
A judge removed the city of Huntsville and the Madison County sheriff from a lawsuit filed by a woman whom police shot with rubber bullets during a protest in 2020. Madison County Circuit Judge Alan Mann ruled that Sheriff Kevin Turner has immunity and cannot be sued. The judge also granted the city’s motion to dismiss, finding that Huntsville cannot be held liable for the injuries April Grubb suffered more than two years ago.
Huntsville Utilities reports another scam targeting customers
A new scam is targeting Huntsville Utilities (HU) customers.
WATCH: Grandfather facing charges in hot car death of 2-year-old grandson in Oneonta
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The grandfather of a 2-year-old boy who died after being left for hours in a hot car in Oneonta will soon be facing charges in his death. William Wiesman, 56, is facing reckless manslaughter criminally negligent homicide warrants in the death of his grandson, Ian, who was found in a […]
2-year-old boy found dead in hot car outside Blount County daycare
A child was found dead in a hot car Tuesday afternoon in Blount County. The child – a 2-year-old boy – was discovered in his grandparents’ vehicle in the afternoon. The discovery was made at Kids Campus daycare on Alabama 75 in Oneonta. Authorities initially reported the...
Governor Ivey to cut the ribbon for new Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering
Governor Kay Ivey will visit the Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering on Friday, Sept. 22, for the school's grand opening.
Alabama father arrested following 6-year investigation into child with skull fractures
A Lawrence County man has been arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse six years later, after a lengthy investigation revealed multiple skull fractures, according to authorities.
Alabama man charged with kidnapping, beating teens with ax handle
An Alabama man has been charged with kidnapping two 18-year-olds and beating them with an ax handle, a TV station reported. Christopher Clyde Kerby, 47, of Russelleville, Alabama, was arrested last week after a grand jury indictment from last month, WHNT-TV reported. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office investigators said Kerby forced...
Alvarez wins bitter Huntsville school board race, compared Republicans to ‘parasites’
After a long, ugly local election, Andrea Alvarez will fill a Huntsville City School board seat for a term. Alvarez, who ran what she says was an “intentionally” nonpartisan race, will replace eight-year District 3 incumbent Elisa Ferrell, who ran on a nonpartisan ticket in 2014. Alvarez’s core...
Which Bible verses are printed on In-N-Out’s burgers, fries and milkshakes?
There's a different verse printed on your cup, burger wrapper, fry tray and more.
Peach Cobbler Factory to host grand opening Saturday in Huntsville
It's finally happening. The Peach Cobbler Factory will open its first Alabama location this week in Huntsville. The grand opening will start noon Saturday at 7216 Bailey Cove Road SE. There will be prizes, samples and fun for everyone, the restaurant said in its announcement Monday. Celeste Otero, owner of...
UNA Student hit by car on Pine Street
A University of North Alabama student was hit by a vehicle on Pine Street on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Michelle Eubanks, the Director of University Media and Public Relations for the university, said that the student was hit at approximately 2:30 p.m. The individual received treatment at Huntsville Hospital and was later released.
Police searching for missing 14-year-old Alabama girl
Police in north Alabama are searching for a 14-year-old girl they say disappeared Tuesday. Nayeli Gutierrez, 14, was last seen wearing a black shirt, gray pants, black shoes and a black backpack, Boaz police said Wednesday in a Facebook post. Nayeli was described as 5-feet 4-inches tall, 160 pounds, with...
