Madison, AL

AL.com

New Orleans-style to-go frozen cocktails coming to Huntsville

From Bourbon Street to Bridge Street. New Orleans-founded frozen-cocktail chain Fat Tuesday has announced plans to open a Huntsville location. The venture, described as “the largest off-premises and take-away alcohol business in the U.S.,” is set to open in outdoor retail, dining and entertainment development Bridge Street Town Centre this fall.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Daily Mail

Toddler, 2, and eight-month-old baby girl become latest American children to die in hot cars this year taking death toll to 27: Boy, 2, died in 96 degree heat in vehicle while it was parked at Kids Campus daycare center in Alabama

A two-year-old and eight-month-old baby girl have become the latest American children to die in hot cars this year taking the death toll to 27. The two-year-old boy was left in a vehicle in the car park of Kids Campus daycare center off State Highway 75 in Oneonta, Alabama and found around 3.06pm yesterday afternoon.
ONEONTA, AL
AL.com

Sheriff, city of Huntsville can’t be sued over rubber bullets fired at Floyd protesters

A judge removed the city of Huntsville and the Madison County sheriff from a lawsuit filed by a woman whom police shot with rubber bullets during a protest in 2020. Madison County Circuit Judge Alan Mann ruled that Sheriff Kevin Turner has immunity and cannot be sued. The judge also granted the city’s motion to dismiss, finding that Huntsville cannot be held liable for the injuries April Grubb suffered more than two years ago.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Peach Cobbler Factory to host grand opening Saturday in Huntsville

It's finally happening. The Peach Cobbler Factory will open its first Alabama location this week in Huntsville. The grand opening will start noon Saturday at 7216 Bailey Cove Road SE. There will be prizes, samples and fun for everyone, the restaurant said in its announcement Monday. Celeste Otero, owner of...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
theflorala.com

UNA Student hit by car on Pine Street

A University of North Alabama student was hit by a vehicle on Pine Street on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Michelle Eubanks, the Director of University Media and Public Relations for the university, said that the student was hit at approximately 2:30 p.m. The individual received treatment at Huntsville Hospital and was later released.
FLORENCE, AL
AL.com

Police searching for missing 14-year-old Alabama girl

Police in north Alabama are searching for a 14-year-old girl they say disappeared Tuesday. Nayeli Gutierrez, 14, was last seen wearing a black shirt, gray pants, black shoes and a black backpack, Boaz police said Wednesday in a Facebook post. Nayeli was described as 5-feet 4-inches tall, 160 pounds, with...
BOAZ, AL
