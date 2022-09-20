A judge removed the city of Huntsville and the Madison County sheriff from a lawsuit filed by a woman whom police shot with rubber bullets during a protest in 2020. Madison County Circuit Judge Alan Mann ruled that Sheriff Kevin Turner has immunity and cannot be sued. The judge also granted the city’s motion to dismiss, finding that Huntsville cannot be held liable for the injuries April Grubb suffered more than two years ago.

